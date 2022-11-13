ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
KANSAS CITY, MO
RadarOnline

‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer

Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
FLORIDA STATE
People

Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game

Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
KANSAS CITY, MO
ClutchPoints

Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier

Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Athlon Sports

Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating

NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
The Spun

Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star

The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
KANSAS CITY, MO
StyleCaster

Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split

Since  they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
FLORIDA STATE
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
The Spun

Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick

Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
NEW YORK STATE
The Associated Press

Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to the Saints’ lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We’ve got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday when asked about the possibility of making a change from Andy Dalton, whose record as a Saints starter dropped to 2-5 after losses the past two weeks. “We haven’t been doing as well the last couple of weeks,” Allen added. “So, I think we’ve got to evaluate that.” It isn’t just that the Saints have lost two straight. It’s how they’ve lost.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO

