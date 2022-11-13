Read full article on original website
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Aaron Rodgers Reveals Why He Was Screaming At Matt LaFleur During Cowboys Game
Stop us if you've heard this one before - Packers' quarterback Aaron Rodgers was visibly upset on the sidelines Sunday. In a story that seems to reemerge every couple of weeks, Rodgers again is facing criticism after cameras caught the quarterback screaming at head coach Matt LaFleur in the ...
NFL Starting Running Back Gets Cut In Stunning Move Monday
The Arizona Cardinals have made a surprising roster move Monday following the team's 21-17 victory over the Rams. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, the Cardinals released running back Eno Benjamin this afternoon. "A roster surprise: Cardinals have informed RB Eno Benjamin - who started for ...
Eagles Released Wide Receiver After Monday Night's Loss
The Philadelphia Eagles made a minor move after suffering their first loss of the season. As noted by Ari Meirov of Pro Football Focus, the Eagles released wide receiver Auden Tate from their practice squad. Tate never suited up for the Eagles. A seventh-round pick in 2018, Tate recorded 799...
Patrick Mahomes Greeted By Daughter Sterling, 19 Months, on Field Ahead of Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes will add a baby boy to the family in early 2023, joining daughter Sterling Skye Brittany Mahomes continues to crush maternity fashion, even as the temperatures drop. On Sunday, the pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner shared scenes from her day at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, where she was rooting on husband Patrick Mahomes with daughter Sterling Skye, 19 months, as his team took on the Jacksonville Jaguars. In an Instagram carousel, Sterling can be seen posing with her mom in the tunnel leading up...
Who Is Patrick Mahomes’ Brother? Everything to Know About ‘Jackson From TikTok’
At 27 years old, Patrick Mahomes II of the Kansas City Chiefs, is a hardworking quarterback with the accolades to prove it. He is one of the NFL’s most talented players, destined to be a standout athlete as the son of former Mets pitcher Pat Mahomes. Whether it is the preseason or postseason, the 6-foot-3 […]
‘I Moved On From That’: Tom Brady Jabs Gisele Bündchen By Revealing NFL Retirement Is Off The Table After Supermodel Hires Divorce Lawyer
Tom Brady has given up all hope of reconciling his marriage to Gisele Bündchen and has been putting all of his energy into football, RadarOnline.com has learned. Brady, 45, dished about his plans on the latest episode of his podcast, “Let’s Go! With Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray.” The NFL quarterback talked about his rough season with the Buccaneers and how he has no plans to step off the field after the season. Brady said that the locker room isn’t the happiest place given the team’s record so far this season. Brady said, “I don't think you're flying...
Patrick Mahomes' Daughter Shows Off Custom 'Mahomes' Jacket as She Cheers on Dad at Sunday Game
Brittany and Patrick Mahomes — who will welcome a baby boy early next year — have a cheerleader in daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months Brittany Mahomes and Patrick Mahomes have a little sports fan on their hands! The pregnant Kansas City Current co-owner attended the Kansas City Chiefs' away game in San Francisco Sunday with daughter Sterling Skye, 20 months, in tow as they cheered on their favorite quarterback, Patrick Mahomes, ahead of the team's big win. Sharing photos from their game day on Instagram, Brittany showed off her and...
Deion Sanders’ 2nd Divorce Continues to Haunt the Hall of Fame NFL Player Nearly a Decade Later
Deion Sanders and Pilar Biggers have been apart for over nearly a decade, but that hasn't stopped the divorce from haunting the Hall of Fame NFL player.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes reacts to killing of 3 Virginia football players by ex-Cavalier
Another act of senseless violence occurred yet again on Sunday night after it was reported that a former running back on the Virginia Cavaliers roster shot three Cavaliers dead, and wounded two others in an unfortunate encounter. University president James E. Ryan confirmed that Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were the ones who lost their lives in the tragic incident.
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Cowboys 'Lose Control'? Dak Prescott & Mike McCarthy Message After Loss at Packers
"We've got to learn from this and make sure that we grow. It's still a long season and we have to control what we can." - Dak Prescott on Cowboys loss at Green Bay.
Look: Tony Dungy Sends Another Complaint To NFL Officiating
NFL officials have faced a lot of scrutiny this season, some of it from a surprising source. Former Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers head coach Tony Dungy seems to have appointed himself the unofficial referee auditor in 2022. Dungy has taken to Twitter seemingly every week to point out ...
Patrick Mahomes' Mom Is Praying For Chiefs Star
The NFL World was praying for Chiefs wide receiver Juju Smith-Schuster on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City's wide receiver took a serious blow to the head and appeared to get knocked out in the first half of Sunday's game. The Chiefs topped the Jaguars, though Smith-Schuster didn't return to the contest.
Coach Andy Reid admits Chiefs ‘goofed’ on the coin toss before Sunday’s game
The Chiefs had an out-of-the-ordinary start to Sunday’s game against the Jaguars.
Tom & Gisele Had an ‘Ironclad Prenup’ Before Their Divorce—Here’s the ‘Major Factor’ That ‘Complicated’ Their Split
Since they filed for divorce, fans have wondered about Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen’s prenup and how their finances will be divided now that they’ve decided to end their marriage. (Spoiler alert: One makes a lot more than the other.) Tom and Gisele met on a blind date set up by a mutual friend in 2006. “I think the one phone call that changed my life was my friend Ed, who called me one day and he said, ‘I have this girl and I think you should call her,’ ” Tom recalled to WSJ magazine in 2021 about how he was...
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Giants Have Reportedly Signed Former 1st Round Pick
Looking to add some more beef to their defensive line, the New York Giants have signed a former first-round pick. The Giants added Vernon Butler to their practice squad on Tuesday. The veteran defensive tackle last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2020-21, where he worked with current Big Blue head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen.
Saints' Allen foreshadows potential QB change in Week 11
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Quarterback Jameis Winston’s return to the Saints’ lineup appears more likely this week than at any time since his removal — in part because of back and ankle injuries — in Week 4. “We’ve got to look at everything,” Saints coach Dennis Allen said Monday when asked about the possibility of making a change from Andy Dalton, whose record as a Saints starter dropped to 2-5 after losses the past two weeks. “We haven’t been doing as well the last couple of weeks,” Allen added. “So, I think we’ve got to evaluate that.” It isn’t just that the Saints have lost two straight. It’s how they’ve lost.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Brittany Mahomes Posts ‘Adorable’ Family Photos on Game Day, Social Media Reacts
Once again, Brittany Mahomes has stolen the hearts of social media. On Sunday, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes posted several “adorable” family photos before the game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. Brittany shared some family photos from Sunday, which included some awesome shots with...
