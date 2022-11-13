ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NEN Roundtable: Where does this Patriots team stand heading into the Bye Week?

By Sam Knox
 3 days ago

(WPRI) – Morey Hershgordon, Andy Gresh, Sam Knox and Taylor Begley discuss the big topics heading into the break. Where does the team stand heading into the Bye Week? Where do they need to improve most?

