Ohio State

NBC4 Columbus

The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
Cleveland.com

Judicial partisanship in 2022 Ohio elections has tarnished the appearance of impartiality: editorial

Ohioans’ confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state’s judges, from Supreme Court justices on down to traffic courts, hinges on a belief that -- regardless of a judge’s party affiliation -- she or he will decide cases without considering its political aspects. The need to preserve the appearance of impartiality weighs importantly into the state’s canons of judicial conduct.
Ohio Capital Journal

What can Ohio voters learn from ballot initiatives in other states?

Every election season, the top headlines are around candidates. Which party was able to win, which candidates took office at the federal level, the state level, local government, judicial offices: this is what takes the majority of our headspace. But because of a gift given to the people during the progressive era, election season is […] The post What can Ohio voters learn from ballot initiatives in other states? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
The Center Square

Ohio distracted driving bill passes committee with changes

(The Center Square) – Eliminating texting while driving took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when Ohio’s distracted driving bill passed the House Criminal Justice Committee and heads to the floor for a likely vote Wednesday. House Bill 283 had a fifth hearing Tuesday, and passed with two changes. Drivers will be able to hold a phone as long as it is placed next to their ear and not being looked at, and drivers can use phones at stop lights. ...
Mount Vernon News

Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1

(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution

The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution. The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution...
NBC4 Columbus

How Ohio rewards schools with lottery sales

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
Lima News

Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances

CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
