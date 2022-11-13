Read full article on original website
Local political analysts react to Trump’s 2024 presidential bid
Following the announcement, we reached out to our political analysts, Republican Chris DePizzo and Democrat John Boccieri, to see what they think this means for 2024 and our area.
whbc.com
ELECTION 2020: Republican Strategist Notes ‘Ticket Skipping’ in Vance Race
COLUMBUS, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC and ONN) – There was discussion during Election night coverage on “ticket skipping”. That’s voting for neither candidate in a particular race. Results show there may have been some of that in Ohio, with Senator-elect JD Vance receiving 200,000 to...
spectrumnews1.com
Are Wisconsinites likely to support a third run from Trump? The short answer: probably not
MADISON, Wis. — The Midterm elections did not turnout the way many Republicans had hoped they would, to say the least. Now, some party members wonder if former President Donald Trump could be successful in 2024, especially in a state like Wisconsin. The question was front of mind as...
Ohio GOP Bill Would Strip Power from State Board of Education
Many decisions would instead by made by the Governor's office
Guest Commentary: Ohio Legislation Presents Hellscape Week Ahead for Trans Ohioans
Trans Ohioans and their allies need to navigate a legislative hellscape of a week.
The Spectrum: Midterm election fallout
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – This week on The Spectrum: A big night for the GOP in Ohio as Republican candidates sweep all statewide races on the ballot. “Whether you voted for me or not, the thing that I promise to do is go to the United States Senate and fight every single day for the […]
Judicial partisanship in 2022 Ohio elections has tarnished the appearance of impartiality: editorial
Ohioans’ confidence in the fairness and impartiality of the state’s judges, from Supreme Court justices on down to traffic courts, hinges on a belief that -- regardless of a judge’s party affiliation -- she or he will decide cases without considering its political aspects. The need to preserve the appearance of impartiality weighs importantly into the state’s canons of judicial conduct.
Ohio committee votes to send LGBTQ+ resolution to full state board of education
COLUMBUS — Monday the Ohio Board of Education voted in favor of sending a controversial LGBTQ+ resolution to a full state board for consideration. If passed the resolution would stop transgender students from using the bathroom and locker room of the gender they identify as. It would also stop...
What can Ohio voters learn from ballot initiatives in other states?
Every election season, the top headlines are around candidates. Which party was able to win, which candidates took office at the federal level, the state level, local government, judicial offices: this is what takes the majority of our headspace. But because of a gift given to the people during the progressive era, election season is […] The post What can Ohio voters learn from ballot initiatives in other states? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Gov. DeWine’s lopsided victory comes with an asterisk - the extremists to his right: Brent Larkin
CLEVELAND -- Mike DeWine’s encyclopedic knowledge of government makes him an effective officeholder. After taking nearly 63% of the vote, Ohio’s governor now has a mandate to lead, the opportunity of a lifetime to build on his accomplishments and no longer acquiesce to the extremists in his party.
Fresh off yet another loss, Ohio Democrats look for answers with Sherrod Brown’s 2024 reelection campaign on the horizon
COLUMBUS, Ohio – As he ran for U.S. Senate this year, Rep. Tim Ryan smashed Ohio fundraising records and was heaped with national praise as the exact type of candidate Democrats should run to win in the Midwest. And he still lost. Worse for Ohio Democrats, Ryan’s loss to...
Ohio distracted driving bill passes committee with changes
(The Center Square) – Eliminating texting while driving took a step forward Tuesday afternoon when Ohio’s distracted driving bill passed the House Criminal Justice Committee and heads to the floor for a likely vote Wednesday. House Bill 283 had a fifth hearing Tuesday, and passed with two changes. Drivers will be able to hold a phone as long as it is placed next to their ear and not being looked at, and drivers can use phones at stop lights. ...
Mount Vernon News
Bail change coming quickly after Ohio voters say yes to Issue 1
(THE CENTER SQUARE) – Soon, Ohio judges must consider public safety when setting bail. With Ohio voters overwhelmingly approving Issue 1 – 77.56% to 22.44% – as voting ended Tuesday, the state’s bail system changed Wednesday with the provision the new rules take effect immediately upon passage. Votes still must be certified, which will happen on Nov. 29.
NBC4 Columbus
Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution
The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution that could reject proposed federal protections for LGBTQ+ students. Ohio school board votes on amended LGBTQ+ resolution. The Ohio Board of Education’s executive committee voted in favor Monday to move forward a resolution...
'Saturday Night Live' Spoofs Ohio's Midterm Elections in New Video
Here's what would happen if SNL cast member Molly Kearney became Ohio's Attorney General.
Larry Householder wants incriminating evidence excluded rom his bribery trial -- because it is incriminating! Today in Ohio
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder’s attorneys are asking a judge to bar a whole bunch of evidence from his federal corruption trial because, well, it might be incriminating. We’re talking about the audacity of Householder’s latest legal maneuverings on Today in Ohio. Listen...
You could be pulled over for phone violations if this Ohio bill passes
A bill that would make texting or scrolling while driving a primary offense in Ohio inched closer to becoming a law on Tuesday.
Why are two Ohio lawmakers trying to outlaw ‘hooning’ - and what is it?
“Hoon” and “hooning” may derive from an old English word for fool, but as used today, appear to trace to Australian terms that refer to reckless drivers and driving that causes hazards on public streets. The words have now arrived in Ohio via Dayton, where police have...
How Ohio rewards schools with lottery sales
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Lottery jackpots are climbing to new records — and the Ohio Lottery Commission benefits from the hype. Profits from the lottery in Ohio go straight into a state-managed fund for K-12 education, and some of that money goes into the private sector. Massive lottery jackpots, including a record-shattering $2 billion dollar […]
Lima News
Ohio judge holds up lawsuit targeting state ban on local gun-control ordinances
CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that Judge Stephen McIntosh’s decision on Thursday stayed his preliminary injunction freezing Ohio’s ban on local gun laws. There is disagreement among the parties in the case about whether that is true. COLUMBUS—A Franklin County judge on Thursday halted proceedings...
