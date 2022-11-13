Read full article on original website
China Unveils Sweeping Measures to Rescue Property Sector
Beijing — Chinese authorities have unveiled sweeping measures to rescue the country's struggling property sector, as regulators seek to offset years of harsh pandemic curbs and a real estate crackdown that have stalled the world's second-largest economy. The banking regulator and central bank on Friday issued a 16-point set...
Australia Seeks International Help as Flood Crisis Worsens
Sydney — For the first time, emergency services in Australia's most populous state have asked for international help with serious flooding west of Sydney. Hundreds of people have been rescued and evacuation orders imposed. No fatalities have yet been reported. Weeks of record rainfall have caused widespread flooding across...
Scientists in Israel Make Gene Bank for Wild Crops
Could the key to securing the world's food supply for the future be hidden in the DNA of wild crops?. Scientists in Israel are creating a gene bank from the seeds of local wild crops. Some of these crops have survived for thousands of years since the birth of agriculture. The seeds may help farmers deal with a severe climate in the coming years.
New Zealand house seller throws in free Tesla as market tumbles
Unusual offer in Auckland comes amid affordability crisis that has seen house prices fall more than 10% in a year
Five Iran-Related Oil Tankers Lose Their Flags Following US Sanctions
Houston — The international ship registries of Djibouti and the Cook Islands suspended the flags on five oil tankers, following sanctions by the United States this month for having facilitated oil trade for Hezbollah and Iran's Quds Force, nongovernment organization United Against Nuclear Iran (UANI) said on Monday. The...
New Zealand Seeks to Boost Trade in Asia
Sydney — New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern is leading a delegation to rejuvenate trade with Vietnam, New Zealand's 14th-largest export market. Ardern has traveled to the Southeast Asian nation with a trade delegation that includes a drug company and food producers. Speaking to reporters Tuesday in the Vietnamese...
World Population Hits 8 Billion, Creating Many Challenges
A United Nations report projects the world’s population hit an estimated 8 billion people on Tuesday. Much of the growth comes from developing nations in Africa. The U.N.’s Day of 8 Billion on Tuesday is more representative than exact, officials note. The report was released this summer and...
Canada Police Charge Hydro-Quebec Employee with China Spying
Toronto — Canadian police charged a Hydro-Quebec employee Monday with espionage for allegedly sending trade secrets to China. Yuesheng Wang, 35, will appear in court in Longueuil, Quebec, Tuesday to face charges of obtaining trade secrets, using a computer without authorization and with fraud and breach of trust by a public officer.
Divers Looking for Old Warplane Find Part of Space Shuttle
Divers looking for the wreckage of a World War II airplane last spring actually found part of the destroyed space shuttle Challenger. A large piece of the spacecraft was discovered at the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean off the coast of Florida. The site is not far from the U.S. space agency NASA’s Cape Canaveral launch area. NASA confirmed the discovery on November 10.
Indonesian Businesses Bask in G20 Spotlight
Indonesia is hosting the highly anticipated summit of the Group of 20 major economies this week in Bali. For some local business owners, it is an opportunity to promote their products to new customers and raise awareness about their brands. Devianti Faridz has more from Bali. Videographer: David Andreas.
Biden: ‘No Need for Cold War’ after Meeting with Xi
American President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping met in person for about three hours Monday in Bali, Indonesia. The two leaders said they would try to improve the country’s relations amid rising economic and security tensions. Biden told Xi that the two of them share responsibility, “to...
'Landmark' Court Ruling Blocks Europe Extraditions to China
London — All extraditions to China from Europe could be blocked after arecent ruling by the European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), in a judgment that campaigners described as a landmark decision with global ramifications. Judges at the court in Strasbourg, France, unanimously ruled October 6 that Hung Tao...
Foreign Students Returning to US Since Pandemic Decline
Washington — International students are returning to the United States after a significant drop during the pandemic,according to the Open Doors 2022 Report on International Educational Exchange (IEE). During a recent conversation with reporters, higher education officials said enrollment of international students increased almost 4% in the 2021-2022 academic...
Australian Leader Meets Chinese President at G20 Summit in Indonesia
Sydney — Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese met China’s President Xi Jinping at the G-20 international summit in Bali, Indonesia. The Canberra government is hoping China will end economic sanctions after years of diplomatic tensions. Albanese’s meeting with Xi on Tuesday is the first time an Australian leader...
As World Leaders Gather for APEC Summit, Thailand Seeks to Boost International Relations
Bangkok — Thailand is aiming to boost its economic and political ties with nearly two dozen nations, as world leaders gather for the APEC Summit later this week in Bangkok. But observers say with geopolitical tensions at a high between the United States and China, and Russia’s war in Ukraine, Thailand is looking out for its own benefit during the event.
Chinese President Confronts Trudeau at G20
TORONTO — Chinese President Xi Jinping chastised Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at the G-20 summit on Wednesday for leaking details of a prior meeting during which Trudeau expressed concern about Chinese interference in domestic affairs. The two had a brief encounter at an event in Indonesia that news outlets...
NASA Launches New Artemis Rocket to the Moon
NASA’s new moon rocket flew into space for the first time early Wednesday morning. The Space Launch System, or SLS, rocket is the most powerful ever built. The 98-meter-tall rocket lifted off with 4 million kilograms of force and reached 160 kilometers per hour within seconds. The rocket’s sound shook nearby buildings at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. About 15,000 people watched and cheered as the rocket lit up the night sky.
China Locks Down Peking University after 1 COVID Case
Chinese officials locked down a major university in Beijing on Wednesday after one person there tested positive for COVID-19. China is continuing its “zero-COVID” policy despite growing unpopularity. Students and professors at Peking University were not permitted to leave the property unless necessary. Classes at the main campus,...
