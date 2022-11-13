Read full article on original website
Related
mdtheatreguide.com
Theatre Review: ‘The Thanksgiving Play’ at Fells Point Corner Theatre
“Four white people can’t do a Thanksgiving play that doesn’t p*ss off the funders, or the parents, or the universe.”. In a minefield, no movement is safe. When movement is the stated priority, risks must be taken. But when safety is the overriding ulterior motive, paralysis is inevitable. The real trick, then, is to virtue-signal one’s stasis just enough to sidestep the original challenge while getting paid for it anyway. The dog in the meme says “this is fine,” and may well mean it, as long as the statement is accompanied by a wink towards some “meta” notion of irony. That’s the setup behind Larissa FastHorse’s popular satire, “The Thanksgiving Play,” currently appearing at Fells Point Corner Theatre and directed by Brandon Rashad Butts.
John Waters' art collection to go on display and the Baltimore Museum of Art
BALTIMORE -- The John Waters Collection, featuring 90 works from the Baltimore artist's private collection, opens Sunday at the Baltimore Museum of Art.The filmmaker, artist, and provocateur recently bequeathed upon his death his collection of nearly 375 works."It's an extraordinary gift. It's very generous," BMA Associate Curator of Contemporary Art Leila Grothe said. "They represent a type of contemporary art the BMA just doesn't really have. So, he's bringing us into a new type of contemporary art."Waters says the museum sparked his creativity when he was a child."I hope that I can do the same thing for the next weird little kid that wants to take a picture that nobody likes," Waters said. "I would always just say (the collection is) delightful for all the wrong reasons."The works are from three of Waters' homes—in New York City, San Francisco, and Baltimore. He calls the artworks his "roommates.""It's a super generous gift he's sharing. It's a lifetime full of collecting," co-curator and artist Jack Pierson said.The museum refers to the exhibition as an "articulation of American individualism . . . particularly as it relates to queer identity and freedom of expression."
BCPSS brought hundreds of students to see new Black Panther movie
Baltimore City Schools brought hundreds of kids to see the movie and to unveil a pilot program coming to to the city.
Where's Marty? Learning about the Pizza Statue at Pizza John's in Essex
HI Everyone!Remember a couple of weeks ago when we first went to look at we are now calling a "Local Landmark" for the "Where's Marty?" segment? We were in Middle River at the "Landing Strip" to look at the refurbished fighter plane on the roof that has been stopping traffic on Eastern Avenue for years.This is a segment that K2 and I are really excited about. It takes us right to the communities that make up the vibe of Baltimore. (And if you have an idea about a "Landmark" that has been "stopping traffic" for over 25 years e mail me about...
Anita Baker making a tour stop in Baltimore next year
The tour is named after her album “The Songstress,” which debuted 40 years ago. The tour will consist of 15 different cities including Baltimore.
allaccess.com
Kimberly Klacik Exits WBAL/Baltimore
KIMBERLY KLACIK has announced her exit from HEARST News-Talk WBAL-A-W268BA/BALTIMORE after just seven months in the 10a-2p (ET) weekday slot. KLACIK, who lost her bid for CONGRESS in 2020 and joined WBAL in APRIL, posted her departure message on TWITTER FRIDAY (11/11). Weekend hosts TOM COALE and JERRY ROGERS and...
Soul Food Restaurant provides life lessons in SW Baltimore
One group of young business owners have expanded their services with help from the food project. Giving kids and younger adults a chance to express themselves while making money.
Jeopardy! answer features Maryland county
Baltimore County earned some recognition during prime time television when it featured an answer tied to Maryland's biggest county.
PhillyBite
Where Are The Best Pizza Shops in Baltimore
- If you want to know the best pizza in Baltimore, there are several options. We've included Arthouse Pizzeria, Angeli's Pizzeria, Johnny Rad's Pizzeria Tavern, and Zella's. These places are fantastic, but we've also included some of the best-hidden gems in the city. Arthouse. Arthouse Pizza in Baltimore offers a...
carvercentercatalyst.com
The Mystery of Carver Center’s Dirty Floors
Carver Center for Arts and Technology (also known as Carver Center) is one of the best magnet schools in Baltimore County Public Schools. When you enter the building, you typically notice the detailed artwork on the walls, the diverse students, and … the dirty floors?. To uncover the truth,...
baltimorefishbowl.com
Former Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a brand-new role
Former Baltimore City Mayor Stephanie Rawlings-Blake has a new role as the executive director of the National Basketball Players Association (NBPA) Foundation. NBPA is the union that ensures the rights of NBA players are protected and that active steps are taken to assist players in achieving goals, both on and off the court. As an extension of the association, the NBPA Foundation provides funding and support to highlight the work players do to build up their communities and create positive change across the world.
wypr.org
Neighborhoods: Allendale resident Betty Fenner-Davis, at home again
And now, a segment we call Midday in the Neighborhood. Before the COVID pandemic, we took the time, now and then, to introduce listeners to various neighborhoods throughout the city of Baltimore. There are 278 named communities in our city, and many of them are not well known to folks city-wide.
Silver Diner to open at The Avenue at White Marsh
The Avenue at White Marsh has announced a high-profile tenant: Silver Diner, which is opening its first Baltimore County location at the shopping center.
Nottingham MD
Kingsville couple purchase winning $50,000 scratch-off in Perry Hall
NOTTINGHAM, MD—A birthday gathering at a local Perry Hall establishment led to an unexpected Lottery windfall for a Kingsville couple. The pair, who have chosen to remain anonymous, were with friends at DeSantis Pizza Grill and Bar in Perry Hall at a birthday event when the husband purchased Maryland Lottery scratch-offs. Their visit came after the $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot was won in the November 7 drawing.
Port Covington is now "Baltimore Peninsula"
Goodbye "Port Covington," hello "Baltimore Peninsula!" The high-profile development on the South Baltimore waterfront is getting a new "name, brand and vision"
Eater
A Hit Korean Fried Chicken Stall From Baltimore Is Coming to D.C.
A fledgling Baltimore stall slinging South Korea’s famed gangjeong chicken will add a second location in D.C. next year, with more on the way. The Chicken Lab, one of 20 vendors in Federal Hill’s buzzy Cross Street Market, centers around a specific style of poultry preparation where chunks of chicken are battered, deep fried, and then tossed in a sticky, sweet-and-spicy sauce to deliver a crispy consistency in each bite.
People gathered to honor stabbing victim Jerry Lewis
On Sunday, a candlelight vigil was held for the victim, 39-year-old Jerry Lewis, who was brutally stabbed at a laundromat.
This Massive Thrift Shop in Maryland is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a fun way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for an amazing deal too!
baltimorefishbowl.com
Hot House: Former home of T. Rowe Price features spacious rooms and cozy atmosphere
219 Wendover Road, Guilford. Hot House: Stone Palmer & Lamdin house in Guilford, former home of T. Rowe Price. 6 beds/6 baths. 4,097 square feet. Asking price: $1.1 million. What: If you’ve read this column for any length of time, you understand that I will always write about a stone house, especially when it’s been designed by the architects, Palmer & Lamdin, the early 20th century architects who are responsible for numerous houses in Roland Park, Guilford and Homeland.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Baker Wins Food Network’s Halloween Wars
BRYANS ROAD, Md. – Janira Green was born in the Bronx and raised in Puerto Rico. After she graduated high school, Green moved to the states and joined the U.S. Navy. Now, the 37-year-old runs a bakery called DMV CakeLady and is coming off a massive win on the Food Network’s Halloween Wars.
Comments / 0