Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
onfocus.news
New London Defeats Mosinee Girls in Season Opener
Mosinee fell to New London in the season opener for each team, 54-45. Mosinee scoring: Kramer 12, Wayerski 5, Meg. Wayerki 3, Fitzgerald 11, Carattini 1, Jirschele 10, Munoz 3. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in action?. We can use your help, and it’s simple....
onfocus.news
Athens Girls Double Up Owen-Withee in Season Opener
Addison Lavicka had 16 points to lead the Athens Blue Jays past Owen-Withee 54-27 in the season opener for both girls basketball teams. Sophia Coker added 13 points and had 6 rebounds to lead Athens. Owen-Withee stats not provided. ***********************************************************************. Know some top athletic performances? Seeing some great teams in...
ndatritonian.com
Gracie Grzesk to Play Basketball at UW-Madison
Junior Gracie Grzesk recently committed to play basketball at UW-Madison. The Online Tritonian asked her about her decision and her outlook on this season at NDA. What is your favorite thing about playing basketball?. My favorite thing about basketball is being able to compete against high level players, meeting some...
nbc15.com
UW athletic director mourns loss of former running back Brent Moss
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin Athletic Director Chris McIntosh is mourning the loss of former Badgers running back Brent Moss. In a statement posted on Twitter, McIntosh described Moss as one of the leaders of the football program’s revival in the early 1990s. “I would have loved blocking for...
Greater Milwaukee Today
A different method of training for athletes in Oconomowoc
OCONOMOWOC — Opening in January 2023, Sports AdvantEdge will debut its newest location in Oconomowoc. Sports AdvantEdge will be located in the Wisconsin Brewing Company Park. Unlike other training programs, Sports AdvantEdge aims to give athletes the tools to develop themselves as athletes. “We formulated our training around the...
The Most Dangerous Places To Be In Wisconsin
Wisconsin is a great state, but even the best states have areas that are worse than others. A new study looked at those areas and created a list of the most dangerous places in Wisconsin. This is a quick look at The 8 Most Dangerous Places in Wisconsin. How They...
wuwm.com
1 in 5 Wisconsin school districts slide in state report card rankings, including MPS
Milwaukee Public Schools lost ground in Wisconsin’s school accountability rankings this year, although the results are not as reliable as they could be due to low test participation in 2021. MPS dropped from “meeting expectations” on its 2021 state report card to “meets few expectations.”. The...
Radio Ink
Steve Wexler Stepping Down in Milwaukee
Steve Wexler, the vice president and market manager of Good Karma Brands’s station group in Milwaukee, will step down from his role and end his 35-year management career, the company announced on Tuesday. “We are appreciative and grateful Steve ‘Wex’ joined Good Karma to lead the Milwaukee team through...
onfocus.news
Missing Florida Juvenile Found in Marshfield
MARSHFIELD, WI (OnFocus) – On November 11, a complainant on E 4th Street reported a disturbance taking place in an upstairs apartment. Officers responded and made contact with an 18 year-old Florida male and a 16 year-old Florida female. The female was listed as a missing juvenile from Leon County, Florida and was taken into custody. She was turned over to Wood County Human Services.
onfocus.news
Obituary for Eileen Hoesly
Eileen M. Hoesly, 93, Edgar, passed away on Friday, November 11, 2022, at Aspirus Wausau Hospital. Funeral services will be held at 11:30 am on Saturday, November 19, 2022, at Zion Lutheran Church, Stratford, where the visitation will be from 9:00 am until service time. Rev. Amy Heinzwill officiate. Burial will take place in Zion Lutheran Church Cemetery located on State Highway 153, Stratford. The service will be streamed online at www.facebook.com/rembsfuneralhomes. Sauter/Rembs Funeral Home is assisting the family.
Whoa! Buck In Wisconsin Breaks In And Trashes Upstairs Of Home
A buck in a Milwaukee suburb of West Allis went haywire when it broke into a home and ran upstairs trashing room after room trying to find a way to escape. Sue and Richard Sujecki had their main door open with a glass storm door closed when all of a sudden a deer crashed through the glass door.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
All aboard! Trainfest returns to Wisconsin State Fair Park
MILWAUKEE - Trainfest is back this weekend at Wisconsin State Fair Park, and FOX6 Brhett Vickery can't wait to show you the Model Train Manufacturers, Operating Model Railroads and Model Train dealers. If you are interested in Trainfest and want more information on what trains you can find at the...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Water returns to Millpond in Hartford | By Steve Volkert
November 14, 2022 – Hartford, WI – And Just Like That, the Millpond Is Filled: It wasn’t planned but the 2” of rain which fell on Friday, November 4, caused the Pike Lake district to open its gates thus flooding the Millpond despite the dam still being in the open position.
On Milwaukee
Local agent does double duty in "House Hunters" Milwaukee episode
“A newly single real estate professional looks to buy a place she can make her own in Milwaukee. She's searching for a house that will accommodate her sister who will be moving in, and with her current home under contract, she needs to find something fast.”. That’s how HGTV describes...
wearegreenbay.com
3 people, 56 dogs OK after plane goes down on Wisconsin golf course
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — Three adults and dozens of dogs on board a twin-engine plane are OK after an emergency landing on a golf course in Waukesha County Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials. The people on the plane that went down on the back green of the Western...
Thousands without power in Weston
More than 4,400 residents are without power in the Wausau area Monday, with the bulk of the outages reported in Weston. Readers tell Wausau Pilot & Review that the power outage began at about 7:30 a.m. in Weston. Other communities impacted include Ringle, Bevent, Norrie, Kronenwetter, Hatley and Wausau. Wisconsin...
This Huge Thrift Shop in Wisconsin is One of the Best Places To Shop in the State
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's almost always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Jim DeMatthew announces Racine mayoral bid
RACINE – Calling for residents to work together to restore Racine, Jim DeMatthew announced his candidacy for Racine mayor on Monday. The spring election is April 4, 2023. DeMatthew, 61, an investment and retirement services specialist, told attendees at a campaign kickoff event at Joey’s Yardarm, 920 Erie St., that he wants to turn the community around.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Crash closes I-43 NB in Mequon near Highland
MEQUON, Wis. - All northbound lanes of I-43 were closed in Mequon near Highland Avenue due to a crash Saturday night, Nov. 12. FOX6 News at the scene found a disabled semi-truck and emergency personnel. Traffic was being diverted off at Mequon Road. TRAFFIC TRACKER: Monitor traffic on the freeway...
Comments / 0