Read full article on original website
Related
Migrant groups decry 'witch-hunt' as Greece tightens grip
When dozens of Syrian asylum seekers were stranded on the Greek-Turkish border in July, lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki never imagined taking on their case would lead to her quitting her NGO in protest at perceived government pressure. - 'Toxic' rhetoric - "We have had to deal with dozens of similar situations... but this high-profile case embarrassed the government," said Kouniaki, who was denied access to the northern Greek camp where the Syrians were later taken.
KOMU
Dutch court finds two Russians, one Ukrainian separatist guilty over downing of flight MH17
A Dutch court on Thursday found two Russians and a separatist Ukrainian guilty of mass murder for their involvement in the downing of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 over eastern Ukraine in 2014. Igor Girkin, a former colonel of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), and Sergey Dubinskiy, who worked for Russia's...
KOMU
North Korea warns US of 'fiercer' military action, tests short-range missile
North Korea tested a ballistic missile on Thursday as it warned the United States of a "fiercer military counteraction" to Washington's bolstered defense ties with South Korea and Japan amid rising regional tensions. In a statement carried by the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), North Korean Foreign Minister Choe...
KOMU
UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts air defenses
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense...
KOMU
COP27 Summit agrees on climate fund for 'loss and damage' in landmark deal
Delegates at the COP27 United Nations climate summit agreed to a provision setting up a loss and damage fund in a landmark agreement early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. However, the delegation stopped short of passing the entire draft text of the agreement, as members from Switzerland asked for...
COP27 deal delivers landmark on 'loss and damage', but little else
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.
Comments / 0