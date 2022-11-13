ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Migrant groups decry 'witch-hunt' as Greece tightens grip

When dozens of Syrian asylum seekers were stranded on the Greek-Turkish border in July, lawyer Evgenia Kouniaki never imagined taking on their case would lead to her quitting her NGO in protest at perceived government pressure. - 'Toxic' rhetoric - "We have had to deal with dozens of similar situations... but this high-profile case embarrassed the government," said Kouniaki, who was denied access to the northern Greek camp where the Syrians were later taken.
KOMU

UK PM Sunak makes surprise trip to Kyiv, boosts air defenses

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak promised 125 anti-aircraft guns and other air-defense technology as he made an unannounced visit Saturday — his first — to Ukraine’s snow-blanketed war-time capital. In Kyiv, Sunak held talks Saturday with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The air-defense...
KOMU

COP27 Summit agrees on climate fund for 'loss and damage' in landmark deal

Delegates at the COP27 United Nations climate summit agreed to a provision setting up a loss and damage fund in a landmark agreement early Sunday morning in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt. However, the delegation stopped short of passing the entire draft text of the agreement, as members from Switzerland asked for...
Reuters

COP27 deal delivers landmark on 'loss and damage', but little else

SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt, Nov 20 (Reuters) - Countries adopted a hard-fought final agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday that sets up a fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters - but does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.

