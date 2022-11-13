Read full article on original website
Related
SkySports
Today on Sky Sports Racing: Crystal Glory headlines classy Hexham novice chase for Nicky Richards
With some smart form behind Gelino Bello and Hillcrest, Nicky Richards will be hoping Crystal Glory can make a winning chase debut at Hexham, live on Sky Sports Racing. 12:53 Hexham - Crystal Glory faces decent rivals on chase debut. Crystal Glory looks a stayer to follow and makes his...
SkySports
Boost for Constitution Hill hopes as ground eases at Ascot ahead of Coral Hurdle
Constitution Hill fans have received a welcome boost with the Ascot Going eased ahead of Nicky Henderson's star returning this weekend in the Coral Hurdle. The Seven Barrows handler revealed the Supreme Novices' Hurdle winner - who is the general 5-4 favourite for next year's Champion Hurdle - had not seen a hurdle since scoring at the Cheltenham Festival in March.
BBC
Jay Stansfield: Exeter City's Fulham loanee named EFL young player of the month
Exeter City's on-loan Fulham forward Jay Stansfield has been named the English Football League's young player of the month for October. The 19-year-old, who came up through the club's academy, returned to City on a season-long deal in August. He scored four goals and provided another two assists in seven...
BBC
Will Smeed: Somerset batter signs one-year white-ball contract
Somerset batter Will Smeed has signed a white-ball only contract extension to stay with the club until the end of the 2024 season. Smeed, 21, has not played any first-class cricket yet and has only played one List A game. The opener came through Somerset's youth ranks and its academy...
SkySports
Friday Tips
Paul Nicholls is on an exceptional run of form at present and Kandoo Kid could be another on the Ditcheat scoresheet at Ascot. The six-year-old won one of his three bumpers starts in the 2020-21 season and looked a fine recruit to the hurdling ranks last October when winning over the same two miles he faces here. Shallwehaveonemore, who is now rated 133, was back in second that day before going on to win by 20 lengths at Sandown and come close to Grade Two glory, while five of those who finished behind have subsequently gone on to win at least once, giving the form an incredibly solid look.
BBC
Mohammad Abbas: Hampshire fast bowler signs new two-year deal
Hampshire fast bowler Mohammad Abbas has signed a two-year contract extension to stay at the club until the end of 2024. The 32-year-old Pakistan seamer helped form one of the County Championship's most impressive bowling attacks last season, taking 50 wickets in 12 matches. "I'm very pleased to be staying...
Comments / 0