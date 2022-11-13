Read full article on original website
College Football News
Minnesota vs Iowa Prediction Game Preview
Minnesota vs Iowa prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 12, Saturday, November 19. Record: Iowa (6-4), Minnesota (7-3) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. Why Iowa Will Win. And THAT’S the Iowa we all know and love. So what that it only came up...
COMMIT: Iowa basketball lands 2023 three-star forward Ladji Dembele
News: On Wednesday, Iowa basketball landed its fourth commitment in the 2023 class in Newark (NJ) St. Benedict's three-star power forward Ladji Dembele. The 6-foot-9 Dembele picked the Hawkeyes over finalists Wake Forest and Rutgers, while Pittsburgh, DePaul, and Seton Hall had also offered Dembele. Dembele took an official visit to Iowa a few weeks ago and the Hawkeyes put their best foot forward on the visit to land him.
Minnesota football: Now is the time for PJ Fleck to break through against Iowa, Kirk Ferentz
Minnesota head coach PJ Fleck has beaten each of his B1G West opponents except one. That one? You guessed it, the Iowa Hawkeyes. Since arriving in Dinkytown as the Gophers’ head coach in 2017, Fleck has compiled an overall record of 42-26. But none of those wins has come in the battle for the Floyd of Rosedale trophy.
Minnesota Football: Everything OC Kirk Ciarrocca said prior to Iowa
The Gophers' Big Ten game against the Iowa Hawkeyes is just three days away, and Minnesota offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca spoke with the media on Wednesday to preview that Big Ten contest. GopherIllustrated was there to tell you more. Here's what you need to know following defensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca's...
Former Demon Makes Big Play in Iowa Football Managers’ Game
A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.
Swarmcast: Ryan Burns, David Eickholt breakdown all things Iowa vs. Minnesota
The Iowa Hawkeyes are arguably in the driver's seat to win the Big Ten West. But first, they'll need to take down a tough Minnesota team in Minneapolis. 247Sports' Ryan Burns joins the Swarmcast to give us his analysis of Saturday's game, give intel about all things Gophers and much more. David Eickholt and Burns go back-and-forth about their thoughts, give the keys to the game and a final prediction.
The Corridor is Home to the Most Expensive City to Live in Iowa
If you think Des Moines is the most expensive city to live in here in Iowa... think again! According to a new article from 24/7 Wall St., the most expensive city is actually here in Eastern Iowa!. Before we get to Iowa's most expensive city to live, we should probably...
Alcohol Sales at Kinnick Leading to LESS Gameday Drinking?
As Iowa football fans, we were perhaps drinking away our sorrows in the first part of the season. It looked pretty grim, to say the least. Suddenly, three weeks of winning may have transformed gameday alcohol consumption into a more celebratory activity. Neither of those things may play into this report.
Iowa Parents Surprised By Sailor Son At Kinnick Stadium [WATCH]
There are always a lot of great moments at an Iowa Hawkeye home football game. There is The Wave to the Stead Family Children's Hospital at the end of the first quarter. The Iowa Hawkeye Marching Band at halftime. And singing 'In Heaven There is No Beer' after another Iowa victory. But there was another moment at Kinnick Stadium on Saturday that had fans shedding tears of joy.
Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event
In what’s become a trend of Republicans stiff-arming mainstream media outlets, the Iowa Republican Party last week denied a Cedar Rapids TV station entrance into the GOP’s election night party in downtown Des Moines. KCRG-TV is the ABC affiliate in Cedar Rapids. It’s a fine news operation that provides quality coverage in eastern Iowa. On […] The post Iowa GOP blacklists TV station from election night event appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Barbeque business to close Iowa City location
A downtown Iowa City barbeque restaurant location has been put up for sale. The Press-Citizen reports that Moseley’s, on South Gilbert Street, will close once a sale has been completed. Owner Sean Keller told the publication on Friday that the business expanded to North Liberty in 2018 and moved...
It had to happen, eventually
With the snow, the City of Cedar Rapids called an end to the 2022 gold season. In a release, they wrote, "Ellis Golf Course, Twin Pines Golf Course, and Mini Pines Miniature Golf Course have closed for the season." I feel slightly mournful, but only because I didn't play a single hole this year. Should I feel guilty promising myself that I'll play golf at least twice a month next year?
Adorable Alert: Cedar Rapids K-9 Cop v. Snow
Cedar Rapids is seeing a bit of a snow day and the occassion isn't lost on Officer Bart. K-9 Officer Bart took full advantage for a little play time bell-sliding in the snow on Tuesday.
Cedar Rapids Trout Fishermen, Get Ready To Celebrate!
If you love trout fishing, you'll want to know about this! The City of Cedar Rapids announced the date for the next trout release. "The Iowa Department of Natural Resources will release trout near the boat ramp at Prairie Park Fishery, 2125 Otis Road SE, on Friday, November 18 at 10:00 a.m."
Monticello Man Identified As Driver Killed in Motorcycle Crash
Authorities have identified the motorcyclist who died following a collision with a deer Wednesday outside of Monticello. 38 year old Jack Larrimore of Monticello was airlifted to University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City, where he died from his injuries Wednesday. Aaccording to the Iowa State Patrol, Larrimore was traveling north on Iowa Highway 38 near 195th Street in rural Monticello around 5:35pm Wednesday when a deer entered the roadway. The motorcycle struck the deer, sending Larrimore onto the east shoulder of the roadway.
Collision between two semis in Buchanan County injures two
INDEPENDENCE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two people were hurt when one semi-truck crashed into another on Friday morning, according to law enforcement officials. At around 1:40 a.m, the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office was sent to a report of a crash along U.S. Highway 20 at mile marker 261, which is near Independence. Deputies believe that one semi-truck traveling westbound on the highway collided with the rear of the trailer of another semi that was parked on the right-hand shoulder of the roadway. Both vehicles suffered significant damage, according to officials, leading to a multi-hour shutdown of the westbound lanes.
New CR Restaurant Hides Special Rocks Around Town for Free Drinks
Earlier this week, a new Cedar Rapids restaurant called Sacred Cow Tavern made a fun announcement on Facebook. The restaurant, which just opened its doors on Halloween, is challenging Iowans to a bit of a scavenger hunt! What they've done is painted some rocks bright red with black cows on them and hid them around the Downtown Cedar Rapids area. The post reads:
