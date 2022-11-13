A former Washington Demon athlete got to leave his mark on a big Iowa Hawkeye football rivalry-albeit in a friendly competition before Saturday. Washington graduate Cade Hennigan helped the Iowa football managers defeat Wisconsin in the annual flag football game between the two manager groups Friday night. That included an impressive one-handed catch for a touchdown. It was one of the plays that helped the Iowa managers secure the coveted “Rusty Toolbox” before the Hawkeyes also defeated the Wisconsin Badgers 24-10 in Saturday’s showdown for the Heartland Trophy. Before being a manager, Hennigan was a mutli-sport star for the Demons, including an all-conference basketball player. You can find the video of Hennigan’s big play by visiting the Hawkeye Heaven page on Facebook.

IOWA CITY, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO