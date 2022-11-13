ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Surprising Destination for Week 12

By Zach Koons
Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rgk4r_0j9KYVsZ00

The crew will be on hand ahead of the annual “Brawl of the Wild.”

The College GameDay crew is headed to the great state of Montana for a heated FCS rivalry game in Week 12.

ESPN’s flagship pregame show announced it will head to Bozeman next Saturday for a matchup between Montana and Montana State . The historic rivalry, known as the Brawl of the Wild, dates to 1897 and is the fourth-oldest rivalry game in the FCS.

Montana is currently in possession of the Great Divide Trophy, but Montana State has gotten the best of the matchup in four of the past five meetings between the two programs. The Grizzlies lead the all-time series, 73–41–5.

GameDay ’s choice may come as a surprise to some, but the 2022 matchup between the intrastate foes is poised to be one of Week 12’s best games. Montana State (9–1) comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the FCS, while Montana (7–3) checks in at No. 16. With playoff seeding implications on the line, the rivalry should only be more hotly contested come Saturday.

The College GameDay crew will be live from Bozeman at 9 a.m. ET next Saturday ahead of a 2 p.m. kickoff.

More CFB Coverage:

Comments / 18

Joseph Wood
3d ago

What is Urban Meyer doing on TV, nothing ever changes, he left Florida in a mess, left Ohio with even worse shape with his personal antics, then became an NFL coach and we saw how that ended. Now he’s on national TV being paid, is this the type of person anyone wants around their young college athletes of even professional players, sad as we wonder why there are so many morality issues.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Former Nebraska Coach Scott Frost Named Candidate For Job

Scott Frost has not been in the headlines ever since Nebraska fired him in September. However, he could return to coaching as early as next season. Avinash Kunnath of Write for California mentioned Frost as a potential candidate to become Cal's next offensive coordinator. After losing its sixth game in...
LINCOLN, NE
The Spun

Fired College Football Head Coach Has Filed Lawsuit

Former Washington State football head coach Nick Rolovich filed a lawsuit after getting fired last year for refusing to comply with a COVID-19 vaccination mandate. Per ESPN's Kyle Bonagura, Rolovich is suing the university, athletic director Pat Chun, and Washington Gov. Jay Inslee. The 32-page lawsuit claims discrimination against religion, a breach of contract, and violations of his First and 14th Amendment rights.
PULLMAN, WA
nfldraftdiamonds.com

A former UVA football player is suspected of a mass shooting on the Virginia Campus killing three including a football player

Former Virginia football player Christopher Jones Jr. is on the run right now after reportedly shooting and killing mulitple people at the University of Virginia in a parking garage. Chris Jones, a former UVA football player and current student, is suspected to be responsible for the shooting, the school announced.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
The Spun

Packers Cut Wide Receiver Following Sunday's Mistake

Many people thought Amari Rodgers made his final mistake in a Packers uniform this past Sunday when he fumbled a punt against the Cowboys. Well, those people were right. On Tuesday, the Packers officially waived Rodgers. It's a strong statement by the team considering he was selected in the third round of the draft.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Elite 2023 Quarterback Recruit Announces His De-Commitment

The Pitt Panthers appear to have lost out on one of the top quarterback prospects in the nation on Tuesday. After previously earning a commitment from four-star QB Kenny Minchey, the Tennessee native announced that he will be re-opening his recruitment. In a statement shared to Twitter:. I want to...
PITTSBURGH, PA
saturdaytradition.com

4-star CB Daniel Harris decommits from Georgia, names B1G 3 teams in heavy pursuit

Talented 4-star Class fo 2023 cornerback Daniel Harris announced Monday that he has decommitted from Georgia and will be opening up his recruitment. According to Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports, Harris said Penn State, Michigan and Ohio State are all in heavy pursuit for his talents. Georgia originally beat out Harris’ 4-team list that included all 3 listed B1G teams.
ATHENS, GA
The Spun

Major College Athletic Director Fired Monday Morning

A major college athletic director was reportedly fired on Monday morning. Shane Lyons, the athletic director at West Virginia, has reportedly been fired by the school. Hoppy Kercheval first reported the news on Monday morning. "Gee met with Lyons yesterday to tell him athletics is going in a new direction,"...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Spun

College Football World Reacts To Michigan Coach Departure

Charlotte reached into Big Ten country ion Tuesday to find a new head football coach. According to The Athletic's Bruce Feldman, Charlotte is hiring Michigan associate head coach Biff Poggi. Poggi will replace Will Healy, who was fired earlier this season. The 62-year-old Poggi has been at Michigan for the...
ANN ARBOR, MI
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Has A New Coach In Mind For Oklahoma

From the top-10 to 5-5, Brent Venables' first year at Oklahoma has largely been a disaster. Paul Finebaum has been among the most vocal when it comes to the Venables hire. And over the weekend, the ESPN commentator continued his criticisms on the network's college football podcast, while also floating a potential replacement for the Sooners coach.
NORMAN, OK
The Spun

Look: Lane Kiffin Speculation Is Swirling On Monday

Lane Kiffin and his Ole Miss Rebels team lost a tough one to Nick Saban and Alabama on Saturday night. Following the loss, Kiffin expressed his severe disappointment with the result. The Ole Miss head coach is not happy just being competitive with the Crimson Tide; he wants to beat them.
OXFORD, MS
Athlon Sports

49ers Cut Former Packers Quarterback On Tuesday

Kurt Benkert, the journeyman NFL quarterback who has gained a following as an e-sports player, will be looking for a new team. Benkert tweeted Tuesday that he's been released by the San Francisco 49ers.  Benkert had been a member of the 49ers' practice squad this season. He previously spent ...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

College Basketball World Reacts To New Top 25 Rankings

It's hard to believe, but we're already one week into the 2022-23 college basketball season. The latest college basketball Associated Press top 25 poll was released on Monday and it featured minimal changes. The top five still consist of North Carolina, Gonzaga, Houston, Kentucky, and Baylor. Kansas, Duke, UCLA, Arkansas,...
COLORADO STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated College Football Playoff rankings have Penn State in good spot

The College Football Playoff rankings were updated Monday night, and Penn State managed to move up into the top 11, which puts the Nittany Lions in a solid position for a chance to play in a New Years Six bowl game. Penn State is ranked No. 11 in the updated College Football Playoff rankings. Penn State moved up three spots in this week’s rankings, just as they did in the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll and the AP Top 25. The Nittany Lions capitalized on a shutout victory over Maryland and losses by Oregon, Ole Miss, and UCLA. All three fell...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
The Spun

Former Big Ten Running Back Died Sunday At 50

A former Wisconsin Badgers running back died at the age of 50 on Sunday. Brent Moss, who helped lead the Badgers to a Rose Bowl win in 1994, died over the weekend. The former Wisconsin Badgers running back rushes for 158 yards and 2 touchdowns in a 21-16 win in the Rose Bowl.
MADISON, WI
Yardbarker

7 Takeaways from Washington Huskies 37-34 Upset of Oregon

The Washington Huskies upped their record to 8-2 with an improbable 37-34 upset over #6 Oregon. Here are our seven big takeaways. The Washington Huskies ended the Oregon Ducks’ 23-game home winning streak and undefeated Pac-12 season. The game looked like it would come down to the end, which is what exactly happened.
EUGENE, OR
Athlon Sports

Colin Cowherd Calls For 1 NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

A frustrating season for the Denver Broncos continued on Sunday. The Broncos mustered just 10 points during a loss to the Tennessee Titans, falling to 3-6 on the year. Sports talk personality Colin Cowherd believes that should be the final straw for first-year Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett. ...
DENVER, CO
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

108K+
Followers
43K+
Post
38M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy