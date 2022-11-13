ESPN’s ‘College GameDay’ Reveals Surprising Destination for Week 12

The crew will be on hand ahead of the annual “Brawl of the Wild.”

The College GameDay crew is headed to the great state of Montana for a heated FCS rivalry game in Week 12.

ESPN’s flagship pregame show announced it will head to Bozeman next Saturday for a matchup between Montana and Montana State . The historic rivalry, known as the Brawl of the Wild, dates to 1897 and is the fourth-oldest rivalry game in the FCS.

Montana is currently in possession of the Great Divide Trophy, but Montana State has gotten the best of the matchup in four of the past five meetings between the two programs. The Grizzlies lead the all-time series, 73–41–5.

GameDay ’s choice may come as a surprise to some, but the 2022 matchup between the intrastate foes is poised to be one of Week 12’s best games. Montana State (9–1) comes into the game ranked No. 3 in the FCS, while Montana (7–3) checks in at No. 16. With playoff seeding implications on the line, the rivalry should only be more hotly contested come Saturday.

The College GameDay crew will be live from Bozeman at 9 a.m. ET next Saturday ahead of a 2 p.m. kickoff.

