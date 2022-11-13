Read full article on original website
myedmondsnews.com
‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program
The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
lynnwoodtoday.com
As temperature drops, Lynnwood hygiene center providing hot showers, warm clothes to those without homes
As temperatures in the area continue to drop, the Lynnwood Hygiene Center is working to help those who are homeless. Open Monday-Saturday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., the center offers free showers and lunches to its guests. Located in the former Lynnwood emissions test station, the space was...
KOMO News
Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site
TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
Redmond animal rescue to be evicted after city finds structural issues
Motley Zoo Animal Rescue in Redmond are scheduled to be removed from their building after the city found serious structural issues, according to the organization. The sudden relocation has found the group with no viable place to relocate, and has forced the group to sell the majority of their furniture and equipment immediately.
Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today
KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
mltnews.com
US Postal Service taking comments regarding Mountlake Terrace Post Office relocation
While the United States Postal Service has opened a public comment period for relocating the Mountlake Terrace Post Office, currently in the city’s Town Center, a new location has not yet been identified, a USPS spokesperson said Tuesday. Mountlake Terrace residents reported receiving a post card in the mail...
myedmondsnews.com
Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events
With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
capitolhillseattle.com
Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom to again decorate Cal Anderson with gifts of scarves, hats, and socks
A Capitol Hill knitting group is growing a new neighborhood tradition “decorating” the hedges near 11th and Denny in Cal Anderson Park with scarves, hats, socks, and other items to keep people warm. The Capitol Hill Knitters of Doom tell CHS this year’s gifts will be hung with...
Snohomish Co. officials: Homeless initiative ‘unacceptable burden’ for region
Snohomish County officials said they don’t have space to house homeless people living on public property. The effort to house those living on state property is part of the state’s Right of Way Initiative. It’s a proposal from Gov. Jay Inslee as part of his overall efforts to combat homelessness.
425magazine.com
A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home
Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
secretseattle.co
7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)
As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
What’s the most trustworthy pet hospital in Tacoma?
Recently, my little baby husky dog fall ill. It eats less and sleeps more. I’m very concerned about its health. So do you know what’s the best pet hospital in Tacoma?
myedmondsnews.com
‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed
The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
travelawaits.com
You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market
Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
Police continue to investigate as another string of robberies hits King County
RENTON, Wash. — The crime spree continues in King County, as more businesses have become victims of armed robberies. Last week, seven convenience stores were robbed at gunpoint in Seattle, Skyway and Burien. Now, police believe the criminals are back at it. On Monday, a gas station and two...
Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday
A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
waterlandblog.com
South King Fire & Rescue uses creative solutions to rescue CPR victim in Des Moines
South King Fire & Rescue and Des Moines Police crews resorted to using creative solutions after being dispatched on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022 for a CPR at a Des Moines residence that is impossible to access via emergency vehicles. It all happened on the waterfront near Des Moines Beach Park,...
After a low appraisal, Black Seattle family 'whitewashes' home, gets higher price
SEATTLE — In Seattle and around the country, the color of someone's skin can impact the value of their home. In the Clark home, kitchen conversations sizzle in life lessons. “Generational wealth is money, houses, or things you pass down,” said Jaxton Clark, 10, while helping his father prepare breakfast in their Columbia City home.
myedmondsnews.com
Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update
After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
roadtirement.com
Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish
Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
