Edmonds, WA

myedmondsnews.com

‘Liking Lichens’ topic of Edmonds Floretum Garden Club Nov. 21 program

The Edmonds Floretum Garden Club invites the public to their November membership meeting on Monday, Nov. 21, where Floretum member, author and conservation leader Lora Hein will present her program, Liking Lichens. What are lichens? And what aren’t they? Learn why they have a place in every garden, and discover...
EDMONDS, WA
KOMO News

Tacoma homeless encampment cleanup underway near new shelter site

TACOMA, Wash. — Clean up of a so-called problematic homeless encampment in Tacoma began Tuesday, and much to the dismay of residents it won't be done in one day. Outreach workers and crews with the city of Tacoma started cleaning up the encampment on Pacific Avenue Tuesday morning. People who live near the camp told have told KOMO News they routinely hear gunshots and have seen fires happen inside the camp.
TACOMA, WA
The Associated Press

Seattle-Area Remlinger Farms and Ben Franklin Offer Gift, Craft and Party Boxes for the First Time Through SmallTownLivingMarket.Com Beginning Today

KIRKLAND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022-- Small Town Living™ announced today that the company is launching its e-commerce site Small Town Living Market ( www.smalltownlivingmarket.com ) and will begin taking orders for Small Town Living Crafts Boxes ™ in partnership with Ben Franklin Crafts and Frames of Redmond, Washington ( www.craftsandframes.com ) and Remlinger Red Gift Boxes ™ with Remlinger Farms of Carnation, Washington ( www.remlingerfarms.com ). The announcement marks the first time the two popular Washington state businesses will market their products through gift boxes and the Small Town Living Market e-commerce site. This press release features multimedia. View the...
CARNATION, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Edmonds Chamber closing out year with community events

With only two pages remaining on your wall calendar, the Edmonds Chamber of Commerce wants to be sure you’ve marked these dates to close out the year. Chamber staff and volunteers are looking forward to bringing these celebrations to the community. Any businesses looking to align themselves with these...
EDMONDS, WA
425magazine.com

A New Chapter For Molbak’s Garden + Home

Molbak’s Garden + Home in Woodinville has set deep roots within its community. In 1956, Egon and Laina Molbak planted a seed that took root and grew into the successful Molbak’s Garden + Home. Molbak’s is known for its wide selection of plants and gifts, its relaxing café, and the important role it plays in local seasonal traditions. More than six decades later, its dream is in full bloom and ready for a new chapter.
WOODINVILLE, WA
secretseattle.co

7 Seattle Holiday Markets To Put On Your Calendar (And Counting)

As convenient as it can be to do your holiday shopping at home on your computer, there’s something to be said for the festive feeling of strolling through a holiday market, hot chocolate in hand. We’re happy to report that Seattle has no shortage of Christmas markets and holiday craft fairs coming up over the next couple of months. We rounded up some of our favorites, but will be continuously adding more so be sure to take a page out of Santa’s book and check this list twice!
SEATTLE, WA
myedmondsnews.com

‘Luminous Forest’ brighter on 4th Ave N after new lights installed

The Luminous Forest installation on 4th Avenue North in downtown Edmonds is shining more brightly, thanks to new lights. Seattle artist Iole Alessandrini worked with City of Edmonds Cultural Arts Program staff at the end of October to replace 70 solar elements, funded in part by a generous donation from the Edmonds Arts Festival Foundation.
EDMONDS, WA
travelawaits.com

You Don’t Need To Travel To Europe To Enjoy This Authentic Christmas Market

Do you wish the European Christmas markets weren’t so far away? Well, you aren’t the only one. One of the favorite activities for military spouses stationed in Europe is attending the annual Christmas markets. Military spouses’ clubs have long held holiday bazaars as fundraisers for their clubs’ scholarship and grant programs.
TACOMA, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Tacoma homeless encampment ban goes into effect Monday

A controversial new ordinance designed to get more homeless people into shelters in Tacoma goes into effect Monday. Those who break the new law face fines and jail time. No one will be forced out of an encampment Monday. Two-week notices will go out to encampments that are near a homeless shelter.
TACOMA, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Council agrees to continue emergency stepback ordinance; hears Perrinville Creek update

After hearing from a Gateway neighborhood property owner and developer unhappy with an interim emergency ordinance requiring stepbacks for multifamily housing iocated across the street from single-family homes, the Edmonds City Council Tuesday night agreed that the ordinance should be continued — for now. The emergency interim ordinance —...
EDMONDS, WA
roadtirement.com

Return to the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish

Sher and I first patronized the Oxford Saloon in Snohomish, Washington in the fall of 2014. We had driven from Indiana in our new RV to the Seattle area as our daughter and son-n-law were expecting their first child. Being the dotting grandparents we are, we had to be there for that blessed family event!
SNOHOMISH, WA

