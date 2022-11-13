Read full article on original website
NBA GMs Believe Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis And Russell Westbrook To Nets For Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving
NBA GMs think that a blockbuster trade between the Lakers and Nets involving four stars is possible.
The Blockbuster Three-Team Trade Idea: Los Angeles Lakers Finally Get Myles Turner, Buddy Hield, And Eric Gordon
This trade scenario would send three key veterans to the Los Angeles Lakers.
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player
Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
Yardbarker
Chauncey Billups Says Luka Doncic Is The Toughest Player To Guard In The NBA
Luka Doncic is one of the best superstars in the game today. Despite his not being extremely athletic by NBA standards, Luka Doncic is still one of the best scorers and playmakers in the game. Whether he is facing single-coverage or double teams, Luka Doncic can dissect most defenses on...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon
The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Shaquille O'Neal Explained The Biggest Difference Between Kobe Bryant And LeBron James In 2011
NBA legend Shaquille O'Neal shared his honest opinion on who was better between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant back in 2011.
Yardbarker
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA
As a 6x All-Star, 2x MVP, 6x All-NBA player, and 1x Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the top players in basketball. This season, after pouring in an MVP-worthy campaign last year, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 54.2% shooting. Even the...
Every NBA Team's Best Player In The 1980s
Michael Jordan, Larry Bird, and Magic Johnson were the three best players in the world during the 1980s.
Building The Perfect All-Time NBA Point Guard
Building the perfect all-time NBA point guard is not an easy task. A player with the skills of Magic Johnson, Stephen Curry, Gary Payton, and other legends would dominate the NBA in any era.
Lakers’ reported interest in young sharpshooter will rouse fans
The Los Angeles Lakers have not gotten off to the kind of start that the team was hoping for this season. After defeating the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, the Lakers moved to 3-10 — good enough for the second-worst record in the entire league. While there are reinforcements coming...
NBC Sports
Nets say Kyrie Irving still out Tuesday; Grizzlies Jackson expected to play vs. Pelicans
A critical player for his team is expected to make his return Tuesday night, but it’s not the one everyone is talking about. Kyrie Irving will not make his return from a team suspension on Tuesday in Sacramento, the Nets announced Monday night. That will make seven games Irving will have missed with no return timeline set.
NBA Fan Shows Every Jersey LeBron James Has Ever Worn In His Basketball Career
An NBA fans has discovered that LeBron James has worn 87 different jerseys over his 20-year professional career.
Dodgers News: MLB Insider Believes Correa is Not Coming To Los Angeles
Dodgers insider David Vassegh believes public enemy number one Carlos Correa will not be taking his talents to Los Angeles
Odell Beckham Jr. Announces He Is Suing Nike
The free agent wide receiver said the company did “not honor its commitments” to him.
Western conference executive thinks a Bradley Beal trade to the Lakers is ‘going to happen’
In the opinion of a Western Conference executive, the Los Angeles Lakers will end up making a trade for Bradley Beal. In the midst of a conversation on “The Crossover with Chris Mannix and Howard Beck” podcast, Beck spoke about a conversation he had with the unnamed executive.
Yardbarker
Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team
Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
LeBron James 'Must Be Traded' for L.A. Lakers To Be Successful – Lamar Odom
Former Los Angeles Lakers player Lamar Odom has said that star LeBron James needs to be traded to give the team a chance of being competitive again
Yardbarker
Lakers Dreaming Impossible Dream About Wizards’ Bradley Beal?
As far as we know, Lakers GM Rob Pelinka has yet to ask about Beal. And as far as we know, the Wizards have no desire to trade him — at all. Nor has Beal requested a trade. But the Lakers have been linked to Beal repeatedly, and odds are, they don’t mind.
NBA Fans React To Giannis Antetokounmpo's International Team vs. USA Team: "No Way They Can Beat LeBron, Curry, And Durant"
NBA fans reacted to Giannis Antetokounmpo picking a starting 5 of international players to go up against his starting 5 from the United States.
Nike Unveils New City Edition Jerseys For 29 NBA Teams
The Nike NBA City Edition Collection is back.
