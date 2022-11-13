ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakers reportedly working out former Darvin Ham player

Darvin Ham probably feels like he is rearranging the chairs on the deck of the Titanic right now, but a familiar face might be able to offer some help. Shams Charania of The Athletic is reporting this week that the Los Angeles Lakers worked out veteran wing Tony Snell, who played last season for the Portland Trail Blazers and New Orleans Pelicans. Charania also mentions Joe Wieskamp, another wing who was waived by the San Antonio Spurs in October, as a recent workout for the Lakers as well.
The Lakers Might Have Found Their Secret Weapon

The Los Angeles Lakers left their fans smiling for a change on Sunday night, taking down the Brooklyn Nets with an impressive and inspiring 116-103 victory. This halted a five-game losing streak and actually showed some depth and power from multiple people. Anthony Davis was looking like his old self...
Giannis Antetokounmpo Admits LeBron James Is Still The Face Of The NBA

As a 6x All-Star, 2x MVP, 6x All-NBA player, and 1x Champion, Giannis Antetokounmpo is clearly one of the top players in basketball. This season, after pouring in an MVP-worthy campaign last year, Giannis is averaging 31.8 points, 12.2 rebounds, and 5.3 assists per game on 54.2% shooting. Even the...
Lakers Assign Vets To G League Team

Your Los Angeles Lakers seem to be doing their darnedest to prep some veterans for, hopefully, the team's second straight win on Friday against another bottom-feeding NBA club, the Detroit Pistons. To that end, L.A. has sent guards Kendrick Nunn and Dennis Schröder, along with center Thomas Bryant, down to...
LakersNation.com is your home for Los Angeles Lakers coverage, news, analysis, rumors, and score updates. Working out of our offices in Southern California, we cover the team you love 24/7 in ways no mainstream media outlet can — from practices to game day and everything in between.

