Broncos inactives: Justin Simmons won't play vs. Titans

By Jon Heath
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Pjx9f_0j9KYGsu00

The Denver Broncos will be without several starters when they face the Tennesee Titans on the road in Week 10.

The Broncos have announced that safety Justin Simmons (knee), outside linebacker Baron Browning (hip), wide receiver KJ Hamler (hamstring), offensive tackle Cam Fleming (quad), tight end/fullback Andrew Beck (hamstring), cornerback Darius Phillips (illness), running back Marlon Mack and defensive lineman Eyioma Uwazurike are inactive for Sunday’s game against the Titans.

With Simmons ruled out and Caden Sterns (hip) already on injured reserve, Denver is expected to start P.J. Locke across from Kareem Jackson at safety with Delarrin Turner-Yell and Anthony Harris providing depth behind them.

With Browning inactive and Randy Gregory (knee) also on injured reserve, the Broncos will start rookie Nik Bonitto and Jonathon Cooper at outside linebacker with Jacob Martin providing depth as a third-string pass rusher.

If Denver’s going to pull off an upset in Tennesee, they’ll need multiple backups to step up on defense.

Sunday’s game against the Titans will begin at 11:00 a.m. MT on CBS (view the TV map here). Denver is considered a three-point underdog.

