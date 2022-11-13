New York Giants and Saquon Barkley fail to agree on contract extension, table talks until off-season

The New York Giants got back on track as they defeated the Houston Texans on Sunday afternoon. This 24-16 victory was a start-to-finish win for Big Blue as they did not trail once in this game. New York came out of the bye week ready and got the job done exactly as expected. With this win, the Giants improve to 7-2 and second in the NFC East.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO