Chiefs fan with brain cancer given special football memory

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Jimmy Alverson is a lifelong Kansas City Chiefs fan, and Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars was going to be special for him no matter what. 19-year-old Alverson, who has terminal brain cancer, was treated to much more than a good game. Alverson has medulloblastoma,...
KC Chiefs rivals in AFC West will be bad for foreseeable future

There was much talk of an “arms race” in the AFC West this offseason. Now, there are three disastrous teams for the Chiefs to play for the foreseeable future. All offseason, the NFL world was buzzing about how the AFC was loading up to knock off the Chiefs after they traded away Tyreek Hill to the Dolphins. The Bengals believed they had fixed their offensive line, the Bills had retained all of their superstars, and most of all, the AFC West had loaded up on talent to take on the Chiefs.
