Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Crown Center Historic District in Kansas City was listed on the National Register of Historic Places in November 2019CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Emery, Bird, Thayer & Co. department store was a central focus on the main retail road in Kansas City in 1890CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
You can't miss the four tallest buildings in Kansas City's skyline which is even more beautiful at nightCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Comments / 0