Read full article on original website
Related
GOP wins slim House majority, complicating ambitious agenda
Republicans have won control of the U.S. House, returning the party to power in Washington and giving conservatives leverage to blunt President Joe Biden's agenda and spur a flurry of investigations
McCarthy refuses to say if he’ll endorse Trump in 2024, tells reporters ‘You guys are crazy’
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) on Wednesday refused to say if he would endorse former President Trump in 2024. “You guys are crazy,” McCarthy responded to reporters asking if he would endorse Trump’s run. Trump announced his third White House run on Tuesday night, despite the Republican...
Comments / 0