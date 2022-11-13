ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boca Raton, FL

Comments / 7

jessica veltri
3d ago

woodfield country club could've settled this for less than $6,000? I hope he sues for lost wages too! 💯

Reply
5
R3C0IL
3d ago

i hope he wins this suit, and punitave damages buys him a fleet of new vehicles :) Good Luck!!!!

Reply
4
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
BOCANEWSNOW

I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach

BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies

Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
BOCA RATON, FL
hotelnewsresource.com

AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida

AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal

UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAYS. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
BOCA RATON, FL
Lodging

TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation

PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton Man Jumps From Car To Flee Woman Punching Him

CLAIM: Alessandra Diem, In Red 2023 Audi Q3, Followed Man Who Wouldn’t Give Her A Key To His Apartment. Second Arrest Since August When She Was Expelled From Lynn University But Refused To Leave. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman — […]
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

A Reminder To New Yorkers Coming To Boca Raton For “Season”

It’s A Bit Much With The Constant Complaining. People Really Do Live Here, And Love It Here, Year Round. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is car carrier season in South Palm Beach County. That means the annual migration of New Yorkers […]
BOCA RATON, FL
WSVN-TV

Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
DEERFIELD BEACH, FL
luxury-houses.net

Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with 100′ Dock in The Exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach Florida Asks $45 Million

10 Via Vizcaya, Palm Beach, Florida is a magnificent direct lakefront Mediterranean estate meticulously built with numerous custom details, located in the exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach with commanding Intracoastal views. This Home in Palm Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Via Vizcaya, please contact Heidi W Wicky (Phone: 561-601-0006) at Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
PALM BEACH, FL
bocaratontribune.com

The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience

Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
BOCA RATON, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
BOCA RATON, FL
luxury-houses.net

This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting

1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
DELRAY BEACH, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

BOCANEWSNOW

Boca Raton, FL
44K+
Followers
5K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

BocaNewsNow.com is the leading source for news and information in the South Palm Beach County areas of Boca Raton, Delray Beach and Boynton Beach. BocaNewsNow.com has served South Florida for a decade.

 https://bocanewsnow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy