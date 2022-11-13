Read full article on original website
jessica veltri
3d ago
woodfield country club could've settled this for less than $6,000? I hope he sues for lost wages too! 💯
5
R3C0IL
3d ago
i hope he wins this suit, and punitave damages buys him a fleet of new vehicles :) Good Luck!!!!
4
I-95 Closes Tonight In Boca Raton, Delray Beach
BY: TRAFFIC CENTER | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A reminder to late night drivers: I-95 will close again tonight in Boca Raton. All traffic will be forced to exit the Interstate, travel on feeder roads, and then rejoin I-95 further north. This is how FDOT explains the […]
Century Village Resident, 86, Hits Tree, Dies
Boca Raton Woman Died After Ten Days In Hospice. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — An 86-year-old Century Village Boca Raton resident is dead after crashing into a tree. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office says Barbara Fidler of Exeter C in Century Village was […]
hotelnewsresource.com
AKA West Palm Residential Hotel Opens in Downtown West Palm Beach, Florida
AKA announced the December 1 opening of its second South Florida location, AKA West Palm, located at 695 South Olive Avenue. In the heart of West Palm Beach's central business district, the five-story property features 215 brand-new hotel residences comprised of studios, one- and two-bedroom accommodations, and Penthouse suites that combine the ambiance of a private residence with the services of a luxury hotel.
Body Found In Boca Bridges Canal
UPDATE: GATOR VEHICLE FELL IN CANAL, BUT NO ONE REPORTED MAN MISSING FOR DAYS. Police, Fire Rescue Remain On The Scene Mid-Day In Community On Lyons North of Clint Moore Road. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher COMPLETELY UPDATED AT 4:09 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A […]
Lodging
TPG Hotels & Resorts Begins Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel Renovation
PROVIDENCE, Rhode Island—TPG Hotels & Resorts announced it has started a renovation of the Renaissance Boca Raton Hotel, located in Boca Raton, Florida. The company is dedicating millions of dollars to the renovation, which will focus on guestrooms, guest corridors, club lounge, meeting spaces, lobby, fitness center, elevators, resort-style pool, bar, exterior, back of the house facilities, and the introduction of a restaurant from Meat Market. The exterior renovations include paving, hardscaping, landscaping, and the roof.
Lewis Prime Grill opens this month in Loxahatchee from family behind Okeechobee Steakhouse
The family behind West Palm Beach’s legendary Okeechobee Steakhouse has announced it will open Lewis Prime Grill later this month. On Wednesday, November 16, the former Kocomo’s Island Grill space in the Publix at The Acreage Plaza will become home to the Lewis family’s first restaurant in Central Palm Beach County.
The Man Receiving CPR In This Video, After Boca Raton Crash, Just Died
Crash At Yamato and Lyons Road On November 8th. Victim Died Tuesday. Watch the video below, as Good Samaritan performs chest compressions on a crash victim. The victim died on Tuesday. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The man seen in the video below, receiving […]
Animal Parents Needed, Palm Beach County Shelter Over Capacity
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — If you are considering adopting a pet, Palm Beach County Animal Care and Control would like you to think about adopting now. The PBC shelter is over capacity, following a huge number of pets being “given up” over the […]
Boca Raton Man Jumps From Car To Flee Woman Punching Him
CLAIM: Alessandra Diem, In Red 2023 Audi Q3, Followed Man Who Wouldn’t Give Her A Key To His Apartment. Second Arrest Since August When She Was Expelled From Lynn University But Refused To Leave. BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton woman — […]
What's happening with the Nora District? And a $218 million single-family home?!?
Welcome to The Dirt! I’m real estate reporter Kimberly Miller with the latest developments in the sizzling market. So, we had a hurricane last week - an unusual, weird, oddball of a storm 🥱- but what do you know? Real estate news just kept coming because it's South Florida and really, what else is there? 🍕
A Reminder To New Yorkers Coming To Boca Raton For “Season”
It’s A Bit Much With The Constant Complaining. People Really Do Live Here, And Love It Here, Year Round. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — It is car carrier season in South Palm Beach County. That means the annual migration of New Yorkers […]
WSVN-TV
Fire breaks out at shopping plaza in Deerfield Beach
DEERFIELD BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Danger sparked at a South Florida strip mall. Fire broke out at a shopping plaza on North Dixie Highway and Northeast 48th Street in Deerfield Beach, early Tuesday morning. A wall of a business was left scorched and some pallets burned outside. A leaking propane...
luxury-houses.net
Magnificent Mediterranean Estate with 100′ Dock in The Exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach Florida Asks $45 Million
10 Via Vizcaya, Palm Beach, Florida is a magnificent direct lakefront Mediterranean estate meticulously built with numerous custom details, located in the exclusive Estate Section of Palm Beach with commanding Intracoastal views. This Home in Palm Beach offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,600 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 10 Via Vizcaya, please contact Heidi W Wicky (Phone: 561-601-0006) at Sotheby’s International Realty, Inc for full support and perfect service.
bocaratontribune.com
The Holiday Season Kicks Off in Boca Raton with “Light The Lights” and One-of-a-Kind Holiday Experience
Mizner Park to Transform Into an Enchanted Illuminated Forest. Boca Raton, FL – Light Up Boca, a series of winter holiday festivities, kicks off on Saturday, November 19 from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the Mizner Park Amphitheater (MPA), 590 Plaza Real, with Light the Lights, a FREE holiday happening, culminating with the City of Boca Raton’s and Mizner Park’s annual tree lighting ceremony.
TANKER EXPLOSION BOCA RATON: New Details About The I-95 Disaster
October Explosion Shut I-95 For Hours. We Know Who Was Cited, How Much Fuel Was On Tanker. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The explosion that rocked Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and shut I-95 for hours in late October was all started by […]
WSVN-TV
Woman hurt by Brightline train while walking bike near railroad in Fort Lauderdale
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A pedestrian walking with her bike near the railroad tracks in Fort Lauderdale was hurt when a Brightline train hit her bicycle. The crash happened near East Sunrise Boulevard and Flagler Drive, Tuesday night. The victim was taken to Broward Health Medical Center with a...
North Italia Bringing Handmade Pasta and Pizza to Fort Lauderdale
It’s the fourth Florida location for the pasta and pizza chain
BIG DELAYS: I-95 To Close In Boca Raton, Prepare For Detours
BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Get ready for more I-95 delays in South Palm Beach County. The Florida Department of Transportation is preparing to close I-95 northbound — in Boca Raton — for at least two nights this week. All northbound traffic will be […]
luxury-houses.net
This $5.8 Million Luxe Frank Lloyd Wright Inspired Estate in Delray Beach offers Striking Architecture and An Incredible Setting
1080 Lake Drive Home in Delray Beach, Florida for Sale. 1080 Lake Drive, Delray Beach, Florida is a Frank Lloyd Wright-inspired estate perfect for water-sports enthusiasts are a boat house and dock, and inviting indoor outdoor entertaining, two loggias overlook the pool. This Home in Delray Beach offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 1080 Lake Drive, please contact Pascal Liguori (Phone: 866-502-5441) & Antonio Liguori (Phone: 866-502-1040) at Premier Estate Properties, Inc for full support and perfect service.
WSVN-TV
Driver crashes into insurance building in Fort Lauderdale after losing control of van
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida driver crashed into a building after losing control of his vehicle. Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue responded to the scene along State Road 84 and South Andrews Avenue just before 9 a.m. after the driver of a van crashed into the wall of an insurance building, Tuesday.
