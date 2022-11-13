Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves some of the Best BBQ in all of FloridaTravel MavenOcala, FL
You Can See This Beautiful, Rare, and Unique Breed of Horse on a Florida FarmL. CaneOcala, FL
4 Great Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Activities for Kids in Lake County: Thursday, 11/17/22 and Friday, 11/18/22Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningLake County, FL
Children's Low Cost or Free Activities: November 14-15, 2022Lake County Florida - Here's What's HappeningPaisley, FL
Related
villages-news.com
Woman wanted on Maryland DUI warrant arrested after traffic stop in Lady Lake
A woman wanted on a Maryland drunk driving warrant was arrested after a traffic stop in Lady Lake. Morgan Rene Fagan, 41, of Leesburg, was driving a vehicle at about 4 a.m. Monday when she was pulled over on Teague Trail, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Brothers from New York arrested after K-9 alerts on vehicle with missing headlight
Brothers from New York were arrested after a K-9 alerted on a vehicle which was pulled over for a missing headlight. Shawn Douglas Backus, 27, and Zachary Thomas Backus, 25, who live together in Whitney Point, N.Y., were riding as passengers in a gray Hyundai Elantra on Monday night when the vehicle was pulled over because it had an expired tag and a missing headlight on the driver’s side, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s office. The traffic stop was initiated at a Citgo gas station in Bushnell.
villages-news.com
Driver arrested after ‘picking up a drunk friend’ at bar at town square
A man who shouldn’t have been driving was arrested after climbing behind the wheel because he was “picking up a drunk friend” at a bar at Spanish Springs Town Square. Andrew Aaron Beigh, 35, of Lady Lake, was driving a silver Pontiac Montana in the wee hours Sunday morning when he was spotted in the area of Paige Place at Main Street, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer who spotted Beigh was aware the California native does not have a valid driver’s license. The officer followed the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop at the Winn-Dixie supermarket on Bichara Boulevard.
villages-news.com
Villager with history of bizarre behavior arrested after defacing military memorabilia
A Villager with a history of bizarre behavior has been arrested after allegedly defacing military memorabilia. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was being held without bond at the Marion County Jail. He was arrested Tuesday on a warrant charging him with trespassing as well as a new...
villages-news.com
Villager arrested after allegedly biting man on his hand
A Villager was arrested Monday night at her home after allegedly biting a man on his hand. Mary Kessler Westerlund, 65, of the Village of Tierra Del Sol South, was arrested by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies on a felony charge of battery on a person over the age of 65. The man told deputies that Westerlund “struck him multiple times” and bit his hand. He had a fresh bite mark on his hand and it was bleeding. The nature of his relationship to Westerlund was redacted from the arrest report.
villages-news.com
DUI suspect with beer in truck arrested by police in Lady Lake
A drunk driving suspect with beer in his truck was arrested by police in Lady Lake. James Owen McLean, 44, of Wildwood, was driving a blue Chevy truck at about 8 p.m. Friday on County Road 466 when his erratic driving made an officer suspicious that he might be impaired, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. At one point, it appeared that the truck might drive up onto the sidewalk. A traffic stop was initiated at County Road 466 and Rolling Acres Road. When the officer spoke to McLean, it was noted that he had “the distinct odor of an alcoholic beverage.” A blue Yeti-style cup was spotted in the truck and it contained beer. An unopened can of Yuengling Lager was found in a grocery bag on the front passenger floorboard.
villages-news.com
Woman arrested by Wildwood police after alleged attack on father and sister
A woman was arrested by Wildwood police after an alleged attack on her father and her sister. Officers were called Tuesday morning to a manufactured home in the 800 block of Mary Street after 53-year-old Leslie Sue Thomas slapped her sister, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The sister said Thomas had been yelling at their parents.
villages-news.com
‘Crazy White Boy’ tracked down after stealing car and crashing it in woods
A man with the phrase “Crazy White Boy” tattooed on his forehead was tracked down after stealing a car and crashing it in the woods. Kendall Wayne Wilbanks, 32, of Wildwood went to a childhood friend on Nov. 5 and persuaded her to lend him her fiance’s black Nissan Kicks valued at $32,000, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Wilbanks told her he needed to “go pick up his belongings from his girlfriend’s house.” He did not return the vehicle and the woman contacted law enforcement.
villages-news.com
Spruce Creek South man arrested at Wawa after alleged attack over $10
A Spruce Creek South man was arrested at a local Wawa gas station and convenience store after an alleged confrontation over $10. A man who said he had been struck in the face by 37-year-old James Lee Stiger met with Sumter County sheriff’s deputies at 7:15 p.m. Monday at UF Health-The Villages Hospital. The man had suffered a laceration on his lower and upper lips, according to the arrest report.
Spring Hill deputy-involved shooting leads to death of 1 person, authorities say
SPRING HILL, Fla. — A 61-year-old man was shot and killed after deputies in Hernando County attempted to serve two arrest warrants for him on Friday, authorities say. People at Gary Jean Schryver's home on Feather Street invited the deputies inside and guided law enforcement to the bedroom where the 61-year-old man was located, the Hernando County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. Deputies were attempting to serve felony warrants for violation of drug offender probation and traffic in stolen property and false information to pawn broken.
villages-news.com
Villagers breathe sigh of relief after scary neighbor arrested again
Villagers are breathing a sigh of relief after their scary neighbor was arrested again and landed back behind bars. Brian Keith Kissinger, 53, of the Ashleigh Villas was booked Tuesday at the Marion County Jail. A neighbor in the Ashleigh Villas said multiple squad cars from the Marion County Sheriff’s...
villages-news.com
Woman sentenced after trying to run down man with car at Margarita Republic
A woman has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation after trying to run down a man with her car at Margarita Republic in The Villages. Taylor McFarlain, 28, of Umatilla, pleaded no contest last week in Lake County Court to charges of driving under the influence and battery on a law enforcement officer. She has been placed on probation for one year, will lose her driver’s license for six months and has been ordered to perform 50 hours of community service. In addition, she has been ordered to seek a substance abuse evaluation and follow recommended treatment.
villages-news.com
Wildwood woman arrested after becoming ‘irate’ during interaction with police
A Wildwood woman was arrested after becoming “irate” during her interaction with police. Darian Noel Rose, 24, was a passenger in a car in the wee hours Saturday when the vehicle ran over a curb in the area of Huey Street and County Road 44A, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The vehicle had “severe front-end damage” and was “dragging tree debris underneath it.” During a traffic stop, Rose yelled at the driver and admonished her not to speak with officers. Rose also used her body to block interaction between the driver and police officers. Rose was told “multiple times” to stop interfering, but would not comply with officers’ commands.
villages-news.com
Illinois man moving to Florida nabbed with stolen U-Haul
An Illinois man who said he was moving to Florida was nabbed with a stolen U-Haul. Michael Brizendine, 39, of Evanston, Ill., was driving the U-Haul at about 6 p.m. Tuesday on U.S. Hwy. 441 when a Marion County sheriff’s deputy ran the vehicle’s Arizona license plate and discovered the vehicle had been reported stolen in North Carolina. A traffic stop was initiated in the parking lot of the Winn-Dixie grocery store on U.S. 301 in Belleview.
villages-news.com
Homeless man with record of shoplifting arrested at Home Depot
A homeless man with a record of shoplifting was arrested at Home Depot in Lady Lake. Lloyd Weidenhammer, 57, was arrested Saturday after leaving the store with four flashlights, a headlamp and five pocket knives inside a black bag he was carrying, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The total value of the items was $169.98. The Reading, Pa. native was also in possession of .79 grams of methamphetamine.
Citrus County Chronicle
Homosassa woman arrested for possession of fentanyl, cocaine
A 31-year-old Homosassa woman was arrested in the early morning hours Sunday, Nov. 13, for possession of fentanyl and cocaine after responding to a report of a verbal disturbance at the Racetrac gas station located at 2120 Colonade St. in Inverness. Upon arrival to the scene, deputies found the defendant,...
villages-news.com
Fleeing driver nabbed at Wawa after leading police on chase at 100 mph
A fleeing driver was nabbed at a Wawa gas station and convenience store after leading police on a chase at 100 miles per hour. Christopher R. Henderson, 35, of Dunnellon, was at the wheel of a 2020 GMC pickup at 3:50 a.m. Saturday when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Henderson’s vehicle accelerated to 100 mph when he ran a red light on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Wales Plaza on the Historic Side of The Villages. He eventually pulled over at the Wawa at U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and County Road 466.
villages-news.com
Deputies arrest man suspected of snatching $300 from clerk at arcade
Sumter County sheriff’s deputies have arrested a man suspected of snatching $300 from a clerk at an adult arcade. Leonard Scott Stallman, 43, of Leesburg, was arrested last week when he was spotted at the Dreamers internet cafe in Bushnell. He was suspected of stealing about $300 in cash on Nov. 1 from a clerk at the Fun Adult Skills Arcade, also in Bushnell, according to an arrest report. In that incident, Stallman walked up to a clerk and asked for change. He snatched a wad of cash from her hands and ran out of the arcade. He was caught on video surveillance fleeing from the cafe.
Citrus County Chronicle
Pregnant woman gets bloody nose; man gets jail
A Crystal River man sits behind bars Monday without the potential for bond after Citrus County Sheriff’s deputies arrested and charged Dalton Joseph Watson with aggravated battery on a pregnant woman. According to the arrest report, the victim and the 22-year-old Watson arrived together at Bravera Seven Rivers hospital’s...
WESH
DeLand launches 'Violent Crime Task Force' after recent string of shootings
SPRING HILL, Fla. — DeLand police are working on cracking down on gun violence. The department launched a new 'Violence Crime Task Force' after a recent string of shootings, one of them deadly, in just the past few weeks. DeLand's police chief Jason Umberger said that means increased presence...
Comments / 2