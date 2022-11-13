Read full article on original website
The Case of Kimberly Lee KesslerTawana K WatsonButler, PA
It’s National Fast Food Day: 3 Places in Pennsylvania Offering Awesome Fast FoodMelissa FrostHarrisburg, PA
Concerts Happening in Pittsburgh This Week (11/14 - 11/20)Ted RiversPittsburgh, PA
Not Your Mother’s Nutcracker: Penn Trafford Drama Guild Presents “Nutcracker: The Play”LJTrafford, PA
Let it Snow! Penn Trafford Drama Guild Hosts Holiday Party with The Cast of "The Nutcracker: The Play" November 19LJTrafford, PA
Tri-City Herald
Here’s the Latest on Bengals Star Wide Receiver Ja’Marr Chase
CINCINNATI — Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase's hip injury is healing, but he isn't expected to return this week, league sources tell All Bengals. Chase, 22, is recovering from a hairline fracture in his hip. Once that heals, he should be able to return to the field. "No update...
Tri-City Herald
Saints Sign a Veteran RB to Their Practice Squad
Veteran RB David Johnson has been signed to the New Orleans Saints practice squad, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Johnson, who turns 31 next month, visited with the Saints this preseason but was unable to reach contract terms with the team. New Orleans just released backs Jordan Howard and Derrick Gore from their practice squad on Tuesday.
Tri-City Herald
Strange Sunday: Bills’ Loss Is Patriots’ Gain
Don't look now, but the Buffalo Bills aren't invincible. And the New England Patriots aren't dead. After another wild, unpredictable Sunday in the NFL, no team in the AFC has more than seven wins and every team in the AFC East has a pulse. The Patriots, who watched from their couch during their Bye, remain in last place in their division at 5-4. But thanks to the Bills' improbable loss to the Minnesota Vikings, New England only trails the preseason Super Bowl favorites (6-3) by one game heading into Week 11.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Injury Roundup: 13 Players Listed on Wednesday’s Report
The Saints put out their first injury report for Week 11's matchup with the Rams at home, and it doesn't look that promising. New Orleans had 13 players on their Wednesday list, which included a ton of starters. Here's how things looked from the team's first practice. DID NOT PRACTICE:...
Tri-City Herald
Detroit Lions’ Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report
The Detroit Lions' coaching staff has expressed that center Frank Ragnow is among the toughest football players it has ever been around. Reporters caught the talented center wearing a walking boot, after the team's 31-30 road victory over the Chicago Bears. Despite not practicing on Wednesday, the team believes Ragnow...
Tri-City Herald
Matthew Stafford’s Wife, Kelly, Calls Out NFL: ‘Do Something’
Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, once again posted a message to the NFL on her Instagram account about the league’s handling of injuries. This time the message was not regarding something that happened to Stafford, but instead about her husband’s teammate Cooper Kupp after it was announced on Tuesday he would undergo surgery for a high ankle sprain. Kupp will be placed on the injured reserve list, meaning he will miss at least the next four weeks.
Tri-City Herald
Saints Announce Dalton As Week-11 Starter
New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen announced Andy Dalton as the Week-11 starter against the Los Angeles Rams. According to John Hendrix, "We're going to go with Andy," Allen said to the media. He believed Allen "had a good practice" on Wednesday and worked on fundamentals and technique. Dalton,...
Tri-City Herald
Doug Pederson: Jaguars’ Headsets Went Down on Wide-Open Kadarius Toney Touchdown
Week 10 didn't go great for the Jacksonville Jaguars' defense. This is to be expected against Patrick Mahomes and Andy Reid's juggernaut Kansas City Chiefs offense, but what is not to be expected is for touchdowns to be scored without a defender in sight. The first of Mahomes' four touchdown...
Tri-City Herald
Eagles Fall From the Ranks of the Unbeaten, Lose to Commanders, 26-21
PHILADELPHIA – Down nine entering the fourth quarter, this was the adversity fans and national pundits wanted to see the Eagles face. It was a test they failed, fumbling away the football three times in the final quarter to fall to the Washington Commanders, 32-21, at Lincoln Financial Field on Monday night.
Tri-City Herald
Dolphins Early Award Outlook
The Miami Dolphins roared into their bye week after their most dominant performances of the 2022 season as one of the hottest teams in the NFL, in position to make this a most memorable year. Now at 7-3, the Dolphins have the second-longes active winning streak in the league at...
Tri-City Herald
Falcons Rookie Tyler Allgeier ‘Ahead of Where I Thought He’d Be’, Says Arthur Smith
Tyler Allgeier was one of the most productive running backs in college football just one season ago, rushing for 1,600 yards and 23 touchdowns while averaging nearly six yards per carry for the BYU Cougars. The 5-11, 220-pound Allgeier also made an impact in the passing game, catching 28 passes...
Tri-City Herald
How Much Patience Will Saints Ownership Show Dennis Allen?
After a dismal 3-7 start, much of the New Orleans Saints fan base and even some of the media have called for head coach Dennis Allen to be fired. This is highly unlikely to occur before the end of the season. Barring a winless or one-win finish down the stretch, Allen will also probably be given another chance to right the ship in 2023.
Tri-City Herald
REPORT: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Bruce Arians hospitalized for multiple days in October
There's been a lot going on with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season. Between retirements, unretirement, injuries, and some words of disgruntled players from time to time, the product on the field has been only a portion of where the focus on the team has landed. And with it all,...
Tri-City Herald
Odell Beckham Jr. Talk Continues; Cowboys Work Out WR Antonio Callaway
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys' level of interest in a new wide receiver is hardly a secret. That receiver would be Odell Beckham Jr. But the search for help - "no stone unturned,'' and all that - also mean an entry-to-the-weekend workout for another wideout with a reputation, and with a Cleveland tie, s the team played host to former Browns starting wideout Antonio Callaway for a workout.
Tri-City Herald
Can Rookie Kyren Williams Claim Rams Top Spot At Running Back?
With the Los Angeles Rams’ offense already on its heels in the wake of their 27-17 loss to the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, the loss of top wideout Cooper Kupp to a high ankle sprain has the potential to be a knockout blow. Los Angeles placed Kupp on injured...
Tri-City Herald
Latest Seahawks bye since 2013 is at what some beaten-up players say is a ‘perfect time’
DK Metcalf knew exactly what he was going to do now that the Seahawks’ and NFL’s first game is Germany was over. “I am going to sleep,” the Seahawks’ wide receiver said on his way out of Germany Sunday night. “For sure.”. That’s the first priority...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Alex Ward, Long Snapper, UCF Knights
Tri-City Herald
Raiders-Broncos Week 11 Odds, Point Spread
The Denver Broncos (3-6) host the Las Vegas Raiders (2-7) for an AFC West battle out of the basement this Sunday afternoon. The Broncos have opened as home favorites (-150), and the game total is 41.5. Both teams are coming off losses, with the Raiders looking to snap a three-game...
Tri-City Herald
NFL Draft Profile: Deantre Prince, Cornerback, Ole Miss Rebels
Tri-City Herald
Contract Talks ‘Coming’ For Seahawks QB Geno Smith Says Pete Carroll
The million-dollar question surrounding the Seattle Seahawks currently is how the organization handles the contract situation of quarterback Geno Smith once their season ends. As it currently stands, their season is not set to end until at least well into December. At 6-4, the Seahawks sit in first place in the NFC West and are firmly entrenched as playoff contenders, with Smith a major factor to their success.
