Digital Trends
Walmart’s 55-inch TV for $188 deal is over — here’s the next best thing
The Walmart Black Friday sale is underway already, giving customers a chance to beat the rush and get products they want now while still enjoying Black Friday prices. That means we’re seeing some amazing discounts on TVs. One such deal was being able to buy a 55-inch TCL 4K TV for only $188. The TV deal sold out fast so if you missed out and you’re still looking for a great bargain, we’ve found one. Right now, you can buy a 50-inch Onn. 4K TV for just $238 instead of $268. Sure, it’s not quite as sweet a deal but we still think it’s worth your time. Here’s why you need it.
Walmart has a Black Friday iPad Air deal that’s too good to pass up
Black Friday 2022 is just over three weeks away, and retailers are already running plenty of early Black Friday deals. Walmart is one of the stores eager to offer customers early discounts, and the retailer just dropped an amazing iPad Air 4 deal that Black Friday shoppers shouldn’t miss.
Apple Watch owners just got an exciting free upgrade
WatchOS 9 brings a new feature that should make the Apple Watch much more appealing
Amazon Black Friday 2022 deals: All of Amazon’s best deals so far
Black Friday is on the way and like in previous years, we’re expecting tons of great deals on all kinds of different products. After the big event is Cyber Monday, so check out our full guide on the best Cyber Monday 2022 Amazon deals. We’re likely to get great...
Early Apple Watch Black Friday deals 2022 — best sales to shop right now
From the Series 8 to the SE, here are the best Apple Watch Black Friday deals you can shop right now.
11 Gifts You Should Buy for Christmas Now — Before They Sell Out
Suddenly it's November and you haven't even thought about who you're buying gifts for--or what you're going to buy them. This year, Americans plan to spend about $930 on gifts, which is up from $837...
Amazon just knocked $110 off Apple Watch 8 ahead of Black Friday
Amazon is slashing $110 off the Editor's Choice Apple Watch 8 during its early Black Friday deal.
TODAY.com
Amazon's secret outlet section dropped tons of holiday deals — 33 under $25
If the colder weather and tons of early Black Friday sales weren't enough to clue you in, the holidays are fast approaching! And while the countdown to gift-giving season gets shorter, our lists for who to shop for continue to grow bigger. But you — and your wallet — are...
CNET
iPhone Users, Please Clear Your Cache
IPhone technology is better than ever, especially if you're using an iPhone 14 Pro or Pro Max. Apple's phones are handy, versatile devices used by more than half of American smartphone owners. However, you might be undermining that tech if you're not keeping your device and apps optimized. Whether you're...
Forget iPad 2022 — the iPad Air just hit lowest price ever before Black Friday
The iPad Air (2022) is now on sale for just $519, which is one of the best early Black Friday iPad deals we've seen.
Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 review: smart and powerful
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 looks excellent while being smart enough to monitor all you could need
The One iPhone ‘Tracking’ Setting Privacy Experts Say You Should Turn Off Immediately
Your phone can track your whereabouts. It can provide helpful tips on the best route to take to get to work (without you even asking it). And the simple truth of the matter is: if you own a smart phone, you are agreeing to lose a certain level of privacy in your life. You may be okay with this trade-off because your phone can provide a number of other important and practical functions. But if this leaves a bad taste in your mouth, your best course of action is to get to know certain tracking settings that can be changed to better protect you. This is the one iPhone tracking setting that privacy experts say you should turn off immediately.
Macy’s Black Friday Early Access Deals Starting at Just $11 — Up to 78% Off
Macy's has so many early access Black Friday deals happening right now, so get your shopping done sooner — details
11 of the Best Handbag Deals to Nab From Nordstrom Before Black Friday
Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Now that it's November, we only have one thing on our mind: shopping. Sure, we love a good Thanksgiving dinner, but we're thinking about Black Friday the whole time, pausing between servings of stuffing to jot down another […]
Digital Trends
Get this Lenovo laptop for $100 in Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale
Laptop deals simply don’t get cheaper than the Lenovo laptop deal we’ve spotted as part of Best Buy’s Black Friday Prices sale. Right now, you can buy a Lenovo IdeaPad 1i laptop for only $99. Normally priced at $250, you save a massive $150 off the usual price making this an unmissable offer. While it’s a basic system, it’s incredibly cheap for a laptop with Windows 11 installed. Here’s why it might be the laptop for you.
makeuseof.com
Which Apple Watch Ultra Band Is Right for You?
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Released in September 2022, the Apple Watch Ultra is one of the most expensive wearables from Apple. Made for adventurers and athletes, the rugged Apple Watch Ultra is highly durable and corrosion-resistant.
Phone Arena
Huge Apple Watch Series 8 sales include decent 'Black Friday' discounts across the board
If you've been keeping an eye on the Apple Watch Series 8 since its mid-September release to try to maximize your pre-holiday savings, you're probably already aware that the heftiest discounts to date were offered by Amazon on a few specific models on a couple of different occasions. Compared to...
Best Fitbit 2022
Want a Fitbit but aren't sure which one is for you? Here's a guide to help make your decision a little easier.
iPhone 15 Ultra suddenly sounds much less appealing after pricing leak
It might be worth picking up an iPhone 14 Pro Max after all
Every AirPods Model Is On-Sale at Amazon Ahead of Black Friday
In true Amazon fashion, the e-commerce giant is wasting no time with discounting the latest and greatest tech. We’re still over a week away from Black Friday, but currently every model of Apple’s AirPods are discounted at Amazon (AMZN) - Get Free Report. So yes, that means extra...
