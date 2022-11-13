Read full article on original website
pethelpful.com
Great Pyrenees' Dad Finds Him Barking Up a Storm and the Reason Is Hysterical
Dogs can be very territorial, and they don't like it when strange animals invade their yard, including other dogs. This can lead to some barking and an intense stand off between the dog and the visitor, just like one pup did in this hilarious video. TikTok user @jasonrossman recently shared...
Bird Hunter With Balls Of Steel Stays Calm In The Face Of Charging Bear
If there’s a more frightening scenario in the great outdoors, I’m not sure that I’ve heard of it. Big, strong, fast, powerful, these magnificent beasts come charging at you faster than you can possibly imagine, and while most of the time it’s just a bluff, you need to maintain an insane level of calm in order to properly protect yourself.
pawesome.net
Golden Retriever Puppy Intently Watching TV Gets Scared By Cartoon Squirrel
We all know dogs love squirrels and want to chase them all day long. The TikTok post from OurGoldenOlive shows Olive the golden retriever puppy getting a scare from a TV squirrel. I love this video because my dogs will chase squirrels all day long. Olive’s adorable reaction to the TV jump scare is enough to make you cry with laughter.
pethelpful.com
Senior Dachshund's Devotion to Sick Little Girl Is So Heartwarming
Dogs are the definition of loyalty, but they can show their devotion in so many different ways. For this grumpy senior Dachshund, though, snuggling with his sick family member is the way to go. This little girl and her pup are truly the sweetest pair. Their mom, @nicolejohnson111, posted the...
a-z-animals.com
Can Domestic Cats Breed With Bobcats?
Bobcats and domestic cats look a lot alike, but just how similar are they? Well, bobcats are slightly larger than domestic cats with shorter ‘bobbed’ tails. These medium-sized wildcats are also ferocious hunters known to kill and eat feral stray cats. Despite their stark differences, they are often confused with one another. But, are they similar enough to breed together?
WATCH: Ferocious Bears Engage in Brutal Battle While Wolves Watch From Sidelines
There are times in life when stepping in to break up a fight serves everyone well. However, there are certainly moments when it’s best to let everything play out. One of these moments was caught on video recently when a cameraman captured two massive bears throwing down and not pulling too many punches! All while wolves keep an eye on the battle from afar.
pethelpful.com
Dude Picking Up Random Street Cats Is Too Adorable for Words
There's just something so amazingly sweet and calming about this following video. TikTok user @Catluminati has a very sweet hobby, and that's that he just wanders around his neighborhood petting and picking up all the cats he encounters. Strays and cats with homes alike. And the wild thing? All the cats are totally happy about it.
a-z-animals.com
Watch Two Crocs Fight To The Death in An Intense Match
When you plan a trip to the zoo, you’re expecting to take a leisurely stroll and see some of the world’s incredible animals right before your eyes. Most of the time, these creatures are minding their own business by sleeping or eating. Visitors at a zoo in India...
'Adorable Trio' of Abandoned Dogs Rescued on Highway Melts Hearts
A video of three abandoned dogs being rescued in Houston has gone viral on TikTok, where it received over 260,000 views at the time of this writing. The clip, shared by TikToker @erwin100315, begins with three dogs seen sitting on the side of a highway. A message overlaid on the video said there are "3 new dogs in a common dump area off the highway." The video showed the trio getting up and cautiously looking into the camera.
'Gentle' Rescue Pit Bull Treating 1st Stuffed Animal Like Baby Melts Hearts
"I have NEVER seen a plushie survive a pitbull," said one astonished TikTok user.
dailypaws.com
Watch This Cordial Pup Befriend a Stranger at the Dog Park With Some 'Extra Love'
A man sitting alone at a dog park became the lucky chosen one when a sweet dog decided he was going to be his new best friend. When Blue's owner couldn't find him at the dog park, she probably wasn't expecting to see her good boy being just the sweetest. In a video shared on TikTok, the rescue pup sits at the feet of a lone man relaxing on a park bench. Blue is leaning right up against his newfound friend, showing it didn't take long for him to earn his trust.
pethelpful.com
Cat's Display of Pure Love for Dog Sibling Makes Us So Happy
All parents' greatest wish is for their children to get along and have a strong bond, and it is extremely heartwarming for the parents to witness moments of love and care between siblings. The same goes for our furry children, as one mom is showing in this viral video. TikTok...
pawesome.net
Video of English Bulldog Puppy Finding His Voice Is Just Too Precious
Puppies are the cutest. They have adorable expressions, and it’s so funny when their personalities are fully displayed. One adorable English Bulldog named Winnie is such a fierce protective girl. The little growls are cute and a little bit funny. One small English Bulldog puppy couldn’t wait to show...
petguide.com
Adoptable Dog of the Week – Rickey
This handsome boy is looking for his forever home – could you be the one to give him the happy ending he deserves? Our Adoptable Dog of the Week is Rickey, a one year old Beagle and Chihuahua mix (a Cheagle, if you prefer), from Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. This ginger beauty is neutered, up to date on his shots, microchipped, and current on heartworm, flea, and tick preventatives. Rickey is housetrained, and does well with other dogs and older children, but hasn’t been tested around cats.
a-z-animals.com
Where Do Bobcats Sleep?
Bobcats are nocturnal wildcats with adorable faces and quiet personalities. Although sometimes they accidentally wander into noisy neighborhoods, they typically stay to themselves. Bobcats are native to North and South America and they have steady populations. However, in some areas like New Jersey, their population is declining. Interestingly, bobcats can be found in 47 states, but not in Delaware, Alaska, or Hawaii.
a-z-animals.com
Watch This Male Lion Stealthily Ambush Sleeping Hyenas
When you live in the wild, you must learn to sleep with one eye open. At the very least, you need a partner to stand watch. In this case, two sleeping hyenas in Kruger National Park did not protect themselves very well as they rested. The video starts with the...
pawesome.net
Cute Australian Shepherd Puppy Is Telling His Mom All About It
Australian Shepherd puppies are too cute. We all know how cute puppies are, but a howling puppy is amazing to see. The Aussies Doing Things 2 TikTok account uploaded a funny video of an Australian Shepherd puppy. The pup seems to be enjoying returning to the wild with its human mom keeping the conversation going. This is why we love Australian Shepherd puppies.
LOOK: Great Blue Heron Snatches Baby Alligator In Stunning Photo
This wasn't the first time these huge birds went viral for gobbling up Florida's iconic mascot.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dachshund's Strutting Around in Raincoats Is Going Viral
Everyone likes to look cute and fashionable. Having a nice appearance does wonders for self confidence, and your outfits play a large part in this. This applies to animals as well, and two dogs are dressed to impress lately in a video that is going viral for all the right reasons.
pethelpful.com
Pit Bull Who Loves Being Held Like a Baby Is an Absolute Gift
Every dog parent knows our pups are our babies. In many instances, we treat them the same way we would treat a human child, with just as much love and compassion, and our pups love every minute of it. One dog even demands she be held the same way a baby would be held in a true display of mutual love between her and her momma.
