Here’s what Nick Sirianni said about Brandon Graham’s hit on Taylor Heinicke
Head coach Nick Sirianni addressed the controversial Brandon Graham penalty that sealed the deal on Philadelphia’s first loss of the season. Philadelphia Eagles fans won’t be lamenting the fact that the team blew its undefeated season against a division rival on national television, it will be how the loss happened.
Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma
The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery
The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle
If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
Watch Paul Allen lose his mind during Vikings insane comeback against Bills (Video)
Vikings radio broadcaster Paul Allen was the madman Minnesota loves while calling the wild overtime victory against the Bills. You’ve heard Paul Allen and his manic radio calls of Vikings games over the years. Seeing him while he does it is a whole other experience. Vikings fans love Allen...
Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall
The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
Bills' newcomers are getting ready for their first Buffalo snowstorm
With a snow storm bearing down on Buffalo, the Bills are making sure their young players understand how to cope with it.
Allen, Williams return to practice field for Chargers
COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley was able to do something on Wednesday that he has rarely had a chance to do this season — relay positive news about players returning from injury. Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were back on the practice field as the Bolts ramped up preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and Williams participated in individual drills and could progress to team drills on Thursday. “I’m hoping that it’s energizing as we, hopefully, can get some guys back. There has been a lot of subtraction. I’m looking forward to addition,” Staley said.
