ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Ron Rivera gives surprising answer on Commanders’ QB dilemma

The Washington Commanders ended the Philadelphia Eagles’ bid a a perfect season with their upset win on Monday night. The win propelled Ron Rivera’s group to just a half-game out of a playoff spot, and gives Rivera a decision to make about the QB position with Carson Wentz eligible to come off injured reserve.
WASHINGTON, DC
FanSided

KC Chiefs put in waiver claim on Jerry Tillery

The Kansas City Chiefs were identified as one of eight teams that put in a waiver claim on DL Jerry Tillery. Jerry Tillery ended up staying in the AFC West, but it won’t be with the Kansas City Chiefs. Despite the Chiefs’ interest and submitted a claim on Tillery, a former player for the Los Angeles Chargers, it was the Las Vegas Raiders who ended up winning the chance to employ Tillery for the second half of the ’22 season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Eagles add Linval Joseph: Fun facts about Philly’s new defensive tackle

If Howie Roseman keeps this up, he won’t just win the NFL’s Executive of the Year Award for the 2022 season. The Pro Football Writers Association might go ahead and give him the award for 2023 as well. The Philadelphia Eagles, less than 48 hours after their first loss of the season, have made another huge addition… We mean that both figuratively and literally. Linval Joseph is headed to the City of Brotherly Love.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
FanSided

Buffalo blizzard could besiege Browns-Bills game with 3 to 6 feet of snowfall

The Bills vs. Browns game in Week 11 is going to feature an insane amount of snow that’s supposed to hit Buffalo. The Buffalo Bills took part in perhaps the best game of the year this past week, when they fell short in a thrilling overtime game against the Minnesota Vikings at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park. Their Week 11 game will also be worth following due to the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
The Associated Press

Allen, Williams return to practice field for Chargers

COSTA MESA, Calif. (AP) — Brandon Staley was able to do something on Wednesday that he has rarely had a chance to do this season — relay positive news about players returning from injury. Los Angeles Chargers wide receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams were back on the practice field as the Bolts ramped up preparations for Sunday night’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Allen and Williams participated in individual drills and could progress to team drills on Thursday. “I’m hoping that it’s energizing as we, hopefully, can get some guys back. There has been a lot of subtraction. I’m looking forward to addition,” Staley said.
FanSided

FanSided

295K+
Followers
568K+
Post
150M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy