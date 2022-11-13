ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

Comments / 0

Related
Kennardo G. James

This SC School Was Named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023 – Here’s Why

This SC school was named the Best Public High School in South Carolina for 2023.South Carolina Governor's School for Science & Mathematics website. Every year, there is a debate about which public high school is the best in each state. The best schools get a lot of notoriety and naturally, that brings a lot of national attention. A major national publication that ranks the best schools in the nation just recently released a list of the best public high schools in each state. In this article, we will take a look at which public high school in South Carolina was crowned the best in the state as well as why they were chosen.
HARTSVILLE, SC
WETM

AP Top 25: No. 1 South Carolina, No. 2 Stanford showdown set

South Carolina passed its first test of the season and now the top-ranked Gamecocks have a tougher challenge: a visit to No. 2 Stanford on Sunday. South Carolina remained the unanimous choice as the top team in first regular-season Top 25 women’s basketball poll from The Associated Press. Texas, Iowa and UConn round out the first five in the poll released Monday.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLTX.com

Winter Chill arrives to South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We hit a high of 78 on Saturday here in Columbia. If you enjoy the warmth, hope you took it all in today because temperatures will be crashing down tonight and we will likely be stuck in the 50s this entire week. A cold front is...
COLUMBIA, SC
FOX Carolina

SCDOR to issue $800 rebates to eligible taxpayers

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) said up to $800 rebates is set to be issued for eligible taxpayers who filed tax returns by Oct. 17. According to the SCDOR, rebates are based on an individual’s tax liability. Officials said eligible taxpayers who...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
wach.com

'We don't like this': Police chief fired up after string of home break-ins

FOREST ACRES, S.C. (WACH) — The chief of police for Forest Acres is speaking out after a series of break-ins that have plagued various neighborhoods throughout the city, as well as Richland County. It’s a problem several law enforcement agencies tell WACH FOX News they’ve started to see more of, and sooner than in previous years.
FOREST ACRES, SC
TaxBuzz

South Carolina Begins Sending $800 Tax Refunds to Residents

Officials in South Carolina have begun sending $800 tax refund checks to eligible residents throughout the state. Credit: Kruck20 (Getty Images) Charleston news network WCSC 5 confirms that the Department of Revenue has begun issuing the rebates for anyone who filed their tax returns by October 17, 2022, and meets qualification requirements.
WYFF4.com

Are you eligible for the $800 tax rebate in South Carolina?

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Eligible taxpayers in South Carolina will be getting a tax rebate of up to $800 in the mail or in their bank accounts by the end of the year. The South Carolina Department of Revenue said rebates will be issued to eligible taxpayers who filed their 2021 SC1040 by Oct. 17.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
FOX Carolina

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston passes away at 68

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Georgia House Speaker David Ralston has passed away, according to a statement from the Speaker’s communications director. The news comes shortly after Ralston announced earlier this month that he was stepping down as speaker of the house due to an unspecified illness. Georgia...
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy