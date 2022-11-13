ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fightful

Comments / 0

Related
Fightful

The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions

On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
Fightful

A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results

Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
Fightful

AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear

It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
Fightful

WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More

WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Fightful

Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear

Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
Fightful

The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'

The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Fightful

Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite

Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
Fightful

Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever

Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
Fightful

Sami Zayn Corrects Doja Cat's Spelling Of 'Ucey'

"Ucey" has taken the WWE Universe by sport ever since Sami Zayn stated that Jey Uso hadn't been feeling very Ucey on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shirts have been made, trademarks have been filed, and even celebrities need a lesson in being "ucey." Doja Cat tweet "ussy"...
Fightful

Viewership For 11/11 AEW Rampage Remains Steady, Key Demo Rating Drops

Viewership numbers are in for the 11/11 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is...
Fightful

Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James

World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Fightful

Billie Starkz Set To Make MLW Debut At Blood & Thunder 2023

MLW is about to find out that Aliens Exist. Per an announcement made earlier tonight, Billie Starkz is set to make her first appearance in Major League Wrestling at the company's upcoming Blood & Thunder TV tapings in January 2023. The tapings, which will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, were announced earlier this month.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Fightful

What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About? w/ Sean Ross Sapp 11/16/22

Jimmy Van has violent diarrhea, so Sean Ross Sapp is here for a completely superchat and humperchat driven show!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Fightful

Fightful

14K+
Followers
33K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.

 https://www.fightful.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy