Matt Cardona: MJF Is A Hell Of Talent; I'm Willing To Help With His Tan, His Hands Look Funky
MJF has drawn plenty of praise from his peers throughout his career and he's labeled himself as a generational talent. Matt Cardona has known MJF for the majority of his career as MJF was trained at Create A Pro Wrestling, which has run by Brian Myers, who is Cardona's longtime tag team partner and friend.
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (11/14): Daniel Garcia, Tay Melo, Athena, More In Action
All Elite Wrestling airs its latest episode of AEW Dark: Elevation on Monday, November 14. The live stream for the show begins at 7 PM EST. Fans can view the stream in the video above and see the lineup below. AEW Dark: Elevation Results (11/14) ROH Pure Championship: Daniel Garcia...
The Usos Officially Become Longest-Reigning WWE Tag Team Champions
On Monday, November 14, The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) became the longest-reigning WWE Tag Team Champions in company history. The Usos have held the WWE SmackDown Tag Team Championships for 484 days, surpassing the WWE Raw Tag Team Title reign of The New Day (Xavier Woods, Kofi Kingston, & Big E), which lasted 483 days (August 23, 2015 - December 18, 2016).
DaParty (Xavier Woods, Claudio Castagnoli, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole) To Reunite On 11/20
On November 20, Xavier Woods, Tyler Breeze, Adam Cole, and Claudio Castagnoli will reunite for a live stream. Though many games were teased for them to play (LEAGUE OF LEGENDS?!?!?!), we all know what they're going to play. The stream will begin at 10 p.m. Bonehead plays will be made.
Full Gear Go Home Show | Sean Ross Sapp Reviews AEW Dynamite 11/16/22 Full Show Results
Sean Ross Sapp and Alex Pawlowski review AEW Dynamite for November 16 2022!. - Britt Baker, Saraya, MJF, Jon Moxley, and Samoa Joe SPEAK. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all of Manscaped's great products and...
A New Women's Champion? | WWE NXT Sour Graps 11/15/22 | Full Review & Results
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss this week's episode of WWE NXT, including:. -Mandy Rose vs. Alba Fyre for the WWE NXT Women's Championship . ..90 minutes of review. 30 minutes of silliness. Let's get sour! ______________________________________________________. Use Bluechew and the code Fightful to get your first shipment free...
AEW Dynamite (11/16) Preview: Final Hype Ahead Of Full Gear
It's Wednesday, November 16, 2022, and you know what that means!. It's time to break down tonight's AEW Dynamite on TBS. Here's everything you need to know about tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Death Triangle Defends. Tonight, Death Triangle defend their Trios Titles against Top Flight & AR...
WWE Files Trademark On 'Iron Survivor Challenge' And More
WWE has filed two new trademarks. On November 10, WWE filed to trademark "Iron Survivor Challenge" and "Oba Femi." Both trademarks are for entertainment services. Mark For: IRON SURVIVOR CHALLENGE trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling; entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information.
Saraya Believes She'll Be 'Under A Microscope' In First Match Back At AEW Full Gear
Saraya is set to return to the ring at AEW Full Gear on November 19 when she takes on Britt Baker. Saraya hasn't wrestled since December 2017 when she was forced to retire due to a neck injury. She was cleared on Halloween, and wasting little time getting back into the ring, though she knows she will have to change up her bumping style to protect herself.
WWE Raw On 11/14 Records Highest Viewership Number In A Month, Demo Rating Also Increases
WWE Raw viewership is in for 11/14. Brandon Thurston reports that WWE Raw on November 14 averaged 1.648 million viewers, which is up from last week's total of 1.593 million viewers. This is the highest viewership average that the show has recorded since October 17. Monday's episode scored a 0.44...
The Young Bucks Abandon Trademark For 'The Wayward Sons'
The Young Bucks have abandoned their latest trademark. On November 3, The Young Bucks (Matt & Nick Jackson) filed to trademark "The Wayward Sons" for merchandising purposes and entertainment services. However, as of November 14, the filing was abandoned. The Young Bucks have been off AEW television since AEW All...
Jeff Jarrett Explains Taking A Shot At Braun Strowman On AEW Dynamite
Jeff Jarrett has already made a big impact in AEW, laying out Darby Allin with a guitar when he made his debut on the November 2 episode of AEW Dynamite. One week later, Jarrett laid out the challenge to Sting & Darby Allin for AEW Full Gear, which was accepted. In his promo, Jarrett put over his group of Jay Lethal, Sonjay Dutt, and Satnam Singh. While praising Singh for his size and ability, Jarrett took a shot at Braun Strowman and WWE by saying, "This ain't no make-believe monster who wears red skinny jeans and is produced by the banana-nosed circus, no, this guy is one in a billion."
How You Can Win A Signed Full Gear Chair, AEW Control Center, More | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Wednesday, November 16, 2022. - Tony Khan has announced that the person who puts the Full Gear gate over the one million dollar mark will receive a special prize:. - Here's the latest edition of AEW Control Center:. - Top 10 NXT Moments:...
AEW Full Gear Preview: Regal Turning on Moxley, the Elite Return, and more (Tag Talk #22)
Kiley (@fuller_kiley) and Haley (@haleyanne_) preview this weekend's AEW Full Gear PPV. They discuss the potential dissolution of the Blackpool Combat Club, the return of the Elite, and more!
Nick Aldis Wants To Explore Free Agency, Feels Like He Can Deliver Wherever
Nick Aldis is excited about his looming free agency. Aldis has been the face of the NWA for the last few years; he has been working for the promotion since 2017. But on November 6, he announced that he gave his notice to the company. As a result, he will become a free agent when his contract expires on January 1, 2023.
Sami Zayn Corrects Doja Cat's Spelling Of 'Ucey'
"Ucey" has taken the WWE Universe by sport ever since Sami Zayn stated that Jey Uso hadn't been feeling very Ucey on the October 28 episode of WWE SmackDown. Shirts have been made, trademarks have been filed, and even celebrities need a lesson in being "ucey." Doja Cat tweet "ussy"...
Viewership For 11/11 AEW Rampage Remains Steady, Key Demo Rating Drops
Viewership numbers are in for the 11/11 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 456,000 viewers on November 11. This number is on par with the 455,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.11, which is...
Report: World Of Sport Exploring Potential Relaunch, Contacted Nick Aldis And Mickie James
World of Sport is reportedly exploring a relaunch, and it has reached out to two major names. The program was a popular British wrestling show in the 1970s and 1980s, and it dates back to 1965. It relaunched as part of a partnership with IMPACT Wrestling for a one-off special in 2016. After a few stops and starts, World of Sports taped a season of TV in 2018, and at different points, names like Jim Ross, Will Ospreay, Rampage Brown, Kay Lee Ray, Joe Hendry, and Stu Bennett were attached to the new era.
Billie Starkz Set To Make MLW Debut At Blood & Thunder 2023
MLW is about to find out that Aliens Exist. Per an announcement made earlier tonight, Billie Starkz is set to make her first appearance in Major League Wrestling at the company's upcoming Blood & Thunder TV tapings in January 2023. The tapings, which will emanate from the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, were announced earlier this month.
What Do You Guys Wanna Talk About? w/ Sean Ross Sapp 11/16/22
Jimmy Van has violent diarrhea, so Sean Ross Sapp is here for a completely superchat and humperchat driven show!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
