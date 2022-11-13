ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Chinatown business damaged after fire; firefighter hurt

By Neshmia Malik
 3 days ago

CHICAGO — A Chinatown business was heavily damaged after a fire erupted Saturday night.

The fire took place West 23rd South Wentworth Avenue around 8:00 p.m.

and took firefighters two hours to put out.

The CFD said that a firefighter was hurt but is expected to be okay.

The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated.

