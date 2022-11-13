Chinatown business damaged after fire; firefighter hurt
CHICAGO — A Chinatown business was heavily damaged after a fire erupted Saturday night.
The fire took place West 23rd South Wentworth Avenue around 8:00 p.m.
and took firefighters two hours to put out.Semi-truck driver in custody for DUI-related crash involving Chicago school bus in Warsaw, Ind., 16 injured, 3 teens critical
The CFD said that a firefighter was hurt but is expected to be okay.
The cause of the fire is still unknown and is being investigated.Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGN-TV.
Comments / 0