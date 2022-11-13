Read full article on original website
BBC
Lost dog 'hands itself in' at Loughborough Police Station
A lost dog has been reunited with its owners after walking into a police station. Rosie sought help from officers after being scared by a firework on 3 November. CCTV footage from Loughborough Police Station captured the moment the border collie arrived and took a seat in the waiting room.
BBC
North East crab deaths to be investigated by independent panel
The deaths of thousands of crabs, lobsters and other marine life on the North East and Yorkshire coast are to be investigated by a panel of experts. Carcasses washed up at spots across Teesside and North Yorkshire between September and December last year. The government has previously said a naturally-occurring...
BBC
Jason D'Aguilar murder: Killer sniggered when shown CCTV
A man who beat a football fan to death in an unprovoked attack sniggered when he was shown CCTV of the attack. Jason D'Aguilar was repeatedly kicked and punched after the UEFA Euro 2020 England v Croatia match in Birmingham in June 2021. West Midlands Police said one of his...
BBC
Prince of Wales has no plans for investiture, Kensington Palace confirms
The Prince of Wales has no plans for an investiture, Kensington Palace has said. William made his first visit to the Welsh Parliament since his father made him Prince of Wales. The King's decision triggered a debate about whether or not there should be a repeat of Charles' 1969 investiture...
BBC
Driver jailed again after causing second road death
A disqualified and uninsured driver who killed a care worker while driving drunk has been jailed for nine years. Matthew Plimmer was on the wrong side of the road when he hit the car of Jessica Drury in Nottinghamshire. The 25-year-old died at the scene in Southwell Road, Oxton, on...
BBC
Driver guilty over Moray crash that killed five people
An Italian tourist has been convicted of causing the deaths of five people, including his four-year-old son, in a crash in the north east of Scotland. Alfredo Ciociola, 50, drove a minibus onto the wrong side of the road and collided head-on with a car on the A96 near Keith in July 2018.
BBC
Eamonn McCann issues warning after two friends scammed
An email scammer impersonating veteran campaigner Eamonn McCann has conned two of his friends out of a total of £500. Mr McCann, who is a former Foyle MLA and People Before Profit (PBP) councillor, said two of his friends fell victim to the elaborate hoax. He told BBC's Evening...
BBC
Police pay woman £40,000 after using unlawful force
A woman has been paid £40,000 compensation by a police force after two officers trespassed in her home and unlawfully arrested her. Nottinghamshire Police has admitted that the officers used unlawful force against the woman and "committed batteries". One of the officers was dismissed for gross misconduct but got...
BBC
Party gatecrashers jailed after men stabbed at holiday cottage
Three men who gatecrashed a party at a holiday cottage and then attacked people with knives have been jailed. The gathering in Staythorpe, Nottinghamshire, was targeted on 9 January, resulting in two men needing surgery to treat multiple stab wounds. Amahnde Lodge, Emmanuel Murphy and Tialo Miguel all admitted two...
BBC
Man denies murdering 21-year-old student
A man has denied killing a 21-year-old woman and hiding her body in a suitcase, the Old Bailey has heard. Hina Bashir was last seen on 11 July and was reported missing from Ilford, east London, three days later when she did not turn up for work. Her body was...
BBC
100,000 birds culled after farm avian flu outbreaks
More than 100,000 birds have been culled at three Scottish farms amid the UK's worst avian flu outbreak. Ayrshire farmer Billy Robb told BBC Scotland he lost 32,000 hens last week. And farming union NFU Scotland revealed 72,000 birds had also been "taken out" at two farms in Aberdeenshire in...
