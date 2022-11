The Virginia football and the Charlottesville community are mourning the lives stolen from them too soon but Lavel Davis, D'Sean Perry and Devin Chandler affected more than just those currently in Charlottesville. They affected those in their home towns but also those that were in Charlottesville before- people like former Virginia offensive coordinator and current Syracuse offensive coordinator, Robert Anae.

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA ・ 5 HOURS AGO