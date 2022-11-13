Read full article on original website
Northern Indiana woman dies in 2-vehicle crash in Carroll County
A northern Indiana woman died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday in Carroll County, according to Indiana State Police.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
1 dead in Carroll County crash
CARROLL COUNTY, Indiana — One person was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday morning in rural Carroll County. Indiana State Police said the collision happened around 10 a.m. on County Road 100 North at County Road 500 East, about six miles east of Flora. Police said a preliminary investigation...
Times-Union Newspaper
Semi Driver Faces 26 Charges For Saturday's Crash With Bus
Charges have been updated against the suspect in the semi-bus crash on U.S. 30 in Warsaw Saturday that injured 20 teens. According to a news release late Monday night from the Warsaw Police Department, after extensive investigation by the WPD and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, the following charges have been officially filed on the suspect, Victor Santos, 58, Brooklyn, N.Y., as of Monday evening: counts 1 through 4, causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, Level 5 felonies; counts 5 through 26, criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, Level 6 felonies.
abc57.com
Semi driver charged with 26 counts in connection with school bus crash
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. - Victor Santos, the semi driver accused of crashing into a school bus in Warsaw on Saturday night, has been charged with four counts of serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle and 22 counts of criminal recklessness while armed with a deadly weapon, according to the probable cause affidavit.
abc57.com
Driver charged in Warsaw bus crash that injured dozens
WARSAW, Ind. ---- The Warsaw Police and the Kosciusko County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office are bringing charges against the driver of a semi-truck that crashed into a school bus Saturday. Victor Santos, 58, is facing four counts of causing serious bodily injury while operating a vehicle, a level 5 felony,...
Times-Union Newspaper
Report Details Nov. 7 Stabbing Incident
A Warsaw man is facing multiple charges after allegedly stabbing a man and hiding out in a vacant residence. John Edward Robinson, 48, of 303 W. Winona Ave., Warsaw, is charged with residential entry, a Level 6 felony; criminal mischief, a Class B misdemeanor; battery, a Class A misdemeanor; and battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony.
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Car Crashes into Harrison (IN) Township Fire House
Three people were hurt when an 18-year-old Elkhart man allegedly ran a stop sign and collided into a car which then crashed into the Harrison Township Fire House, 953mnc.com reported. It happened around 8:45 a.m. Sunday on County Road 9 at County Road 40. According to the Elkhart County Sheriff’s...
WOWO News
Woman In Life Threatening Condition Following Monday Night Crash In Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): A Monday Night crash in Fort Wayne has left one woman fighting for her life. The crash happened at around 6:45 P.M. as Fort Wayne Police were called to the intersection of Brookview Drive & Stony Brook Drive. When they arrived they found a vehicle overturned on its side in the intersection after colliding with a parked, unoccupied car. The driver, an adult female, was transported by TRAA to a local area hospital with life threatening injuries. More details into the crash remain under investigation.
abc57.com
Pedestrian killed in crash on Niles Road
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. - A pedestrian was killed when they were struck by a vehicle on Niles Road Sunday evening, according to the St. Joseph Charter Township Police Department. At 6:42 p.m., police were called to Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road for the incident. According to the investigation, the...
Central Illinois Proud
Indiana man pleads guilty to illegal fish dumping
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. WMBD– An Indiana man has pled guilty to importing over 2600 pounds of live catfish into Illinois’ water without a permit from Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR). Michael Sullivan of Griffith, Indiana negotiated a plea deal in Oct. for one count of importing live fish...
WNDU
Pedestrian killed in St. Joseph Township crash
ST. JOSEPH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNDU) - One person is dead after a crash involving a pedestrian in St. Joseph Township, Michigan. The pedestrian was struck just before 6:45 p.m. Sunday while in the South Bend travel lane of Niles Road near Royalton Heights. According to the St. Joseph Charter Township...
WISH-TV
Source: Investigators have known for years that the Delphi suspect was on the Monon High Bridge the day Abby and Libby were killed
DELPHI, Ind. (WISH) — Richard Allen, the man arrested in the 2017 double murder of Abigail Williams and Liberty German near Delphi, told a state conservation officer he was in the area on the day of the killings, but his report may have been considered unfounded, a police source tells I-Team 8.
WTHR
Indiana mother faces new charges in beating death of 4-year-old Judah Morgan
LA PORTE, Ind. — The biological mother of a 4-year-old found dead in a northern Indiana home in 2021 now faces two additional charges in connection with his death. Mary Yoder already faced four charges, which included neglect of a dependent resulting in death, neglect of a dependent with cruel confinement, misdemeanor cruelty to an animal and misdemeanor failure to report.
abc57.com
No service on Thanksgiving Day for the Interurban Trolley in Goshen and Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. --For the Thanksgiving Day holiday in Goshen and Elkhart on Thursday, November 24, 2022, the Interurban Trolley ADA Access service and Interurban Trolley fixed route service will not operate. Friday November 25, 2022 is when Regular service will resume. Although ADA Access Dispatch and the Trolley Information offices...
Portage man killed in Sprinkle Road crash
A 51-year-old Portage man is dead after a crash on Sprinkle Road near the I-94 overpass Monday morning.
wfft.com
Crash with life-threatening injuries in northeast Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- At least one person has life-threatening injuries after a crash near the intersection of Stony Brook Drive and Brookview Drive, according to Fort Wayne dispatch. The Fort Wayne Police activity log shows a call about a traffic accident came in after 6:45 Monday evening. This...
wfft.com
Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units
The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around midnight Saturday. Fire hospitalizes one, evacuates 24 Chase Manor units. The Fort Wayne Fire Department found heavy smoke and fire coming from a second story apartment at Chase Manor around...
Pedestrian struck, killed by vehicle in Southwest Michigan
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI – A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed while walking on Niles Road in St. Joseph Township, police said. The victim’s name has not been released. The crash was reported at 6:42 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, on Niles Road and Royalton Heights Road,...
Michigan Man Gets Trapped In Snow-Covered Car For 8 Hours Following Crash
He was stuck in the vehicle overnight.
