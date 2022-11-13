Read full article on original website
houmatimes.com
LEF announced inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival
The Lafourche Education Foundation announced it’s inaugural Bayou King Cake Festival, which will be held on Saturday, February 4, 2023 in Downtown Thibodaux. This fundraiser will allow guests to sample the taste of Mardi Gras and watch the Krewe of King Cake Children’s Wagon parade. The children’s wagon...
What’s in this yellow box you see around New Orleans?
Thinking outside and inside the box. The Yellow Box in New Orleans
NOLA.com
Melba's po-boy shop will host author signing, giveaway of book in latest literacy event
The author Timothy J. Jorgensen will sign and give away his book "Spark: The Life of Electricity and the Electricity of Life" to diners at Melba's Friday from noon to 1 p.m. The Georgetown University School of Medicine professor will sign the follow-up to his book "Strange Glow" about radiation and its effects on health. "Spark" looks at the role of electricity in all life.
A history of Hubig's pies.
Ask any lifelong resident of New Orleans what their favorite childhood snack was, and they'll tell you it was Hubig's pies. The sweet filling, flakey crust, and crumbly glaze are hard to forget. Everyone has their favorite flavor—Lemon, apple, coconut, chocolate, peach, pineapple, banana, or sweet potato. All that variety is one of the biggest reasons why Hubig's is such a famous New Orleans brand. Memories of having a Borden's chocolate milk and your favorite Hubig's pie for breakfast at Maw maw and Paw paw's house on the weekend creates a warm feeling of nostalgia.
whereyat.com
New Orleans' Most Popular Female Bartenders
There are bar leads, spirit influencers, cocktail mavens, and more. Did you know that women are currently dominating the field of bartending? Contrary to popular belief, women make up over 50% of today's bartending community. But this hasn't always been the case. In an industry that is usually represented by...
Dare to Stay in This Charming yet Haunted B&B in New Orleans
It's got a spooky history!
WDSU
Krewe of Endymion announces 2023 parade route
NEW ORLEANS — The Krewe of Endymion has released its 2023 parade route. The Super Krewe will return to the Mid-City route on Feb. 18 at 4 p.m. The parade will begin at Orleans Avenue to Carrollton Avenue then turn left on Canal. The parade will travel down Canal...
Here is where you can get free Thanksgiving meals and supplies around N.O.
NEW ORLEANS — Residents in the New Orleans metro area will be able to receive free Thanksgiving meals and other needed supplies at local events this weekend. Starting today, City Councilman Oliver Thomas will host a Thanksgiving Luncheon held at the Sanchez Multi-Purpose Center at 1616 Caffin Avenue. Second...
SWAT roll in Metairie shuts down portion of West Napoleon Avenue
A portion of a Jefferson Parish street was closed off after deputies say a suspect barricaded himself in a Metairie home on Wednesday (Nov. 16).
brproud.com
Smalls Sliders coming to Denham Springs
DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) — The Livingston Parish Chamber of Commerce says a Smalls Sliders location will be opening in Denham Springs. Smalls Sliders, a Louisiana-based restaurant started by former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees and Walk-On’s Founder Brandon Landry, serves cheeseburger sliders with seasoned waffle fries.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Cantrell’s calendar raises more questions about time spent inside Upper Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Sixty percent of New Orleans residents who responded to a recent UNO Quality of Life survey said they believe the city is getting worse. The biggest concern among respondents was crime, followed by infrastructure, and a feeling that the city lacks leadership. With the issues, residents might expect to find the mayor spending much of the day at City Hall, but Fox 8 found she spends many hours of the workday outside the office.
boatinternational.com
23m classic yacht Bougie goes up in flames in New Orleans
A 23.4 metre classic yacht Bougie has been destroyed in a shipyard fire in New Orleans, USA. She is one of five yachts that caught fire in a devastating blaze at SeaBrook Harbor over the weekend. According to local reports, the fire department was called to the scene just before...
NOLA.com
From early horrors to present day: The 121-year history of a Canal Street landmark
It’s called the Macheca Building, and even if you don’t know that particular seven-story Canal Street building by name, most New Orleanians of a certain vintage almost certainly know it by sight — and definitely by reputation. Consider its myriad claims to Crescent City fame — and...
NOLA.com
From the Files of The Farmer
Radiofone wants to build a communications tower for the Madisonville-area fire protection district, but area residents, opposed to the project, got the St. Tammany Parish Zoning Commission to table the issue. The benefits are twofold. St. Tammany Parish Fire Protection District No. 2 would get better communications with other fire...
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women Of Louisiana: Where Are They?
The Vivid Faces Of The Vanished Women And Girls Of LouisianaThe Charley Project. In 2021, the National Crime Information Center reported that one-third of the 300,000 girls and women reported missing in the United States are black.
A New Orleans Woman Vanished. Then Someone Beat Her Boyfriend To Death. Where Is Rita Shaw?
44-year-old Rita Shaw lived with her mother in the 4700 block of Cerise Avenue in New Orleans, Louisiana. Rita suffered from schizophrenia and had a drug addiction. Unfortunately, she and her boyfriend, Michael, often battled with drugs and alcohol.
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season
Louisiana Resident Cited After Being Caught Allegedly Harvesting an Alligator During Closed Season. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries reported on November 14, 2022, that enforcement agents cited a Metairie resident for alleged alligator hunting offenses on November 7 in St. Charles Parish. Following an illegal...
WDSU
Slidell teen donates organs to help others after deadly crash
SLIDELL, La. — Christian Tullis’ family hopes his story shows others just how precious life can be. "If you have children or loved ones, hug them every day, tell them you love them,” his father, Danny Tullis, said. Christian, 16, was a standout athlete at Pope John...
Plane Carrying Rescue Dogs from Louisiana Crashes
A twin engine plane carrying rescue dogs from Louisiana crashed in Wisconsin. Investigators are on the scene of the crash on a snowy golf course in southeast Wisconsin. 3 people onboard the plane suffered non life threatening injuries. Some of the 53 rescue dogs from New Orleans were also slightly...
lafourchegazette.com
Toll bridge wreck kills 2 in Lafourche
A wreck on the Leeville Toll Bridge last night took the life of a Grand Isle native and a Texas man. Just before 9 p.m. on November 13, 2022, Louisiana State Police Troop C was called to a 2-vehicle fatal crash on La. Highway 1 at the bridge. Authorities on...
