“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”

Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WASHINGTON, DC
CBS Baltimore

Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank," who used it to strike an officer in the head, officials said. The officer struck in the head "has experienced lingering medical effects from the blow to the head," according to a statement by prosecutors.  Wyatt was identified as #277 and Therres as #180 on the FBI's seeking information photos in the attack. 
HARFORD COUNTY, MD
Bay Net

Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated

WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
WALDORF, MD
mocoshow.com

Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking

Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
cbs2iowa.com

Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Grants available for multi-family house projects in Marion

MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds help cities, counties and states to recover from Presidentially declared disasters. Disaster recovery funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been appropriated for disaster recovery from the August 2020 derecho.
MARION, IA
Bay Net

Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect In Attempted Burglary

WALDORF, Md. – On November 12 at 7:47 p.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 2500 block of Old Washington Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. The business owner had received an alert from the security system and was able to use...
WALDORF, MD
WJLA

DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids

WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WASHINGTON, DC
insideradio.com

Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.

Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
WASHINGTON, DC
mocoshow.com

MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring

Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
SILVER SPRING, MD
DCist

Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead

D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
WASHINGTON, DC

