Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Black Women The Main Target Of Washington D.C.'s First Serial KillerStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Virginia, Maryland, and DC Drivers Have Until May 3, 2023, to Get a REAL ID to Board a Plane or Enter Federal BuildingsMark HakeMaryland State
NFL and Team Owner Sued by GovernmentNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
The 2009 Murder Of The Salsa QueenStill UnsolvedWashington, DC
Maryland witness can't identify object with red lights flying under 150 feetRoger MarshRiverdale Park, MD
Related
popville.com
“there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace”
Tonight (Tues.) there was an entirely foreseeable fire in River Terrace, which could have been prevented, and could have ended in tragedy. There’s been a long abandoned and condemned house; for several weeks a squatter has taken up residence. Many calls and messages have been sent to local leaders and authorities over weeks and months. They’ve known about it, even so much to come out and inadequately board up doors to prevent entry several times.
WJLA
DC firefighters rescue senior citizens from fire at 8-story building: Officials
WASHINGTON (7News) — Six people were hospitalized and two are in critical condition after a fire broke out in a unit of St. Mary’s Court, a senior citizen’s apartment complex in Foggy Bottom near GW Hospital, according to D.C. Fire and EMS. D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly...
WJLA
Charles Co. fire truck crashes, rolls on to car responding to house fire in Danville, Md.
CHARLES COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A Charles County Fire water tanker truck was involved in a crash on its way to assist Prince George's County fire crews at the scene of a house fire Thursday afternoon. The multi-story home fire is located in the 3400 block of Accokeek Road...
cbs2iowa.com
Garage destroyed in fire in Marion early Wednesday morning, no one injured
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — A garage is a total loss after a fire in Marion early Wednesday morning. Marion Fire responded to the fire in the 1100 block of west 8th Avenue around 1:20 am. When crews arrived, the detached garage was fully engulfed in flames and...
fox5dc.com
Firefighters rescue residents from 2-alarm blaze at northwest DC apartment building
WASHINGTON - Firefighters rescued several residents from an apartment building that caught fire Tuesday morning in the District. The fire was reported around 11:30 a.m. in the 700 block of 24th Street in the northwest. Officials say smoke was pouring out of the second floor of the 8-story building when...
Maryland father, stepson duo charged with assaulting police in Jan. 6 Capitol riot
BALTIMORE -- A Harford County man and his stepson have been charged with assaulting officers in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot in Washington, D.C. last year, the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. announced Tuesday. Douglass Wyatt, 49, and 25-year-old Jacob Therres of Fallston were arrested Monday. They are charged with two felonies: assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, and interfering with law enforcement officers during a civil disorder. The duo also faces five related misdemeanor charges. Both are accused of using a "chemical spray" multiple times against officers on the Lower West Terrace of the Capitol. Wyatt allegedly handed Therres a "long, heavy plank," who used it to strike an officer in the head, officials said. The officer struck in the head "has experienced lingering medical effects from the blow to the head," according to a statement by prosecutors. Wyatt was identified as #277 and Therres as #180 on the FBI's seeking information photos in the attack.
Sinkhole closes portion of Clopper Road in both directions
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. — Editor's Note: The above video was published in June of 2022 regarding another sinkhole in Montgomery County. Drivers are being asked to find an alternate route after a sinkhole closed a portion of Clopper Road on Tuesday. Clopper Road is currently closed in both directions...
Bay Net
Calls For Gunshots Fired In Waldorf Being Investigated
WALDORF, Md. – On November 15 at 3:04 p.m., officers responded to the area of Barksdale Avenue near Waddell Road for the report of the sound of gunshots. When officers arrived, a witness indicated unknown suspects discharged a firearm from a white vehicle at their car while they were parking.
mocoshow.com
Update: Three Suspects Arrested for Armed Carjacking
Per MCPD: Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Major Crimes Division have arrested and charged 18-year-old Zyier Brown, of Washington, D.C., 18-year-old Jayla Newman, of Washington, D.C., and a 16-year-old, of Upper Marlboro, MD, with a carjacking that occurred on Monday, November 14, 2022, in the 7800 block of Guildberry Ct. in Gaithersburg. At approximately 1:34 a.m., 6th District officers responded to the location for the report of a carjacking that just occurred.
cbs2iowa.com
Fire damages vacant home in Cedar Rapids late Tuesday night
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — An investigation is underway after a house was damaged in Cedar Rapids Tuesday night. It happened in the 200 block of 11th Street NW around 10:30 pm. Neighbors called Cedar Rapids Fire to report the fire. Firefighters found the fire on the...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser activates hypothermia alert, offers transportation to a shelter
WASHINGTON (7News) — With temperatures dropping into the low 30s overnight in D.C., Mayor Muriel Bowser has activated a hypothermia alert. Temperatures will drop below freezing in areas north and west of D.C. Residents are asked to help neighbors in need of shelter by calling the Shelter Hotline at...
WJLA
Fairfax teen dies after being struck by car in Columbia Pike crosswalk
FAIRFAX, Va. (7News) — A Fairfax County high school student was struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk along Columbia Pike Wednesday morning, according to Fairfax County Police Department. The incident happened just before 9 a.m. at the intersection of Columbia Pike and Tyler Street, police said....
cbs2iowa.com
Grants available for multi-family house projects in Marion
MARION, Iowa (Iowa's News Now) — Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery (CDBG-DR) funds help cities, counties and states to recover from Presidentially declared disasters. Disaster recovery funding through the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has been appropriated for disaster recovery from the August 2020 derecho.
Bay Net
Patrol Officers Apprehend Suspect In Attempted Burglary
WALDORF, Md. – On November 12 at 7:47 p.m., patrol officers responded to a business in the 2500 block of Old Washington Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a burglary in progress. The business owner had received an alert from the security system and was able to use...
Man goes for 'speed record' at all DC-area Metro stations
ASHBURN, Va. — After years of waiting, the new Silver Line Metro extension is finally open. For most people that means another option for getting to Dulles International Airport and elsewhere, for one D.C. man, it means a chance at a spot in the record books. Lucas Wall, a...
WJLA
DC warming shelter for men draws community concern for kids
WASHINGTON (7News) — As the District opens warming centers, one community is worried their recreation center could become a shelter. “The only thing I know at this point is that this shelter is supposed to be for 70-men. And I heard it is going to be open for an extended period of time because it is hypothermia season. So my understanding is they will be allowed to stay here throughout the day,” Ward 6 ANC Rhonda Hamilton, shared her frustration with other community leaders.
WJLA
DC Council votes 13-0 to revamp century-old Criminal Code. Will Mayor Bowser veto it?
WASHINGTON (7News) — Politicians and city council members at City Hall in DC have been trying to reconstruct the DC Criminal Code for the past 16 years and today in a unanimous vote City Council members approved a 450-page bill to revamp how we handle crime in the District.
insideradio.com
Eight Veteran WTOP Washington, DC Staffers Take Contract Buyouts.
Coinciding with last month’s exit of WTOP Washington, DC (103.5) Director of Content Integration and Operations Craig Schwalb, Hubbard offered contract buyouts for all full-time non-managerial staff at the station who worked in the newsroom or within website development. On Monday (Nov. 14), VP/GM Joel Oxley announced that eight...
mocoshow.com
MCPD Attempting to Identify Woman Found in Silver Spring
Montgomery County Police are asking the public’s assistances in identifying a woman found today in Silver Spring. Per MCPD: “On the afternoon of Tuesday, November 15, 2022, she was found in the 11000 block of Oak Leaf Drive in Silver Spring. Anyone with information regarding the identity of this person is asked to call Montgomery County Police Non-Emergency (301) 279-8000 (24-hour line) or the Special Victims Investigations Division at (240) 773-5400.
Emergency Bill Will Allow 11th Street Bridge Park To Move Ahead
D.C.’s ambitious $92 million 11th Street Bridge Park has been in the works for a decade, and is finally slated to begin construction next year. But a last-minute permitting problem nearly upended the project: D.C. environmental regulators said they couldn’t issue permits because of the elevated park’s impact on the Anacostia River.
Comments / 2