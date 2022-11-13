ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PIX Panel: Gov. Kathy Hochul’s close win, red wave in Brooklyn, LI

By Dan Mannarino
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — PIX11 reporter Ayana Harry and Gotham Gazette’s Ben Max talk about what’s next for Gov. Kathy Hochul after her big win over Rep. Lee Zeldin.

Harry and Max joined PIX on Politics Sunday to recap all the big news from election night . Watch the discussion in the video player above.

Comments / 21

Liberals are Delusional
3d ago

So the voters went republican on everything except choosing a governor…. 🤔 that’s like brushing your teeth while eating Oreos

Yook Leed
2d ago

The problem in NY state is there are more people wants the benefit of free money which these lunatics offer at the expense of regular working people and for democRat leaders every problem is an opportunity and excuse to release money where they keep the most and divide it among themselves. Why do you think they become billionaires in the shortest amount of time?

sh bas
3d ago

do u think she realizes it wasn't a referendum when dems outnumber Republicans greater 2 to 1.....prob need a brain to figure that out

