Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union Celebrate Their 50th Birthdays in Style
Two of Black Hollywood’s most beloved actresses both celebrated milestone birthdays over the weekend. Tracee Ellis Ross and Gabrielle Union turned 50 on October 29 and avoided combining Halloween into their festivities. Ross kicked off her birthday by posting a video in her birthday suit that showed off her...
Dwyane Wade calls ex-wife Siohvaughn Funches an 'absent parent' after she petitioned to block daughter Zaya's name change: 'The high road has run out of real estate'
Funches filed a petition Wednesday attempting to block Zaya Wade's legal name change, accusing Wade of "pressuring" her to do so for financial gain.
Gabrielle Union Turns 50 ‘Like a Champion’ While Wearing a Glam See-Through Gown
Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and gold strapless gown while celebrating her 50th birthday. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion 🏆🏆🏆,” she captioned the Instagram post sharing her outfit. In reflecting on her milestone birthday, she showed profound gratitude to friends,...
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
Nick Cannon’s Photos With His 11 Children Over the Years: Family Album
Nick Cannon’s cuties! The Masked Singer host is the father of ten children. The All That alum became a dad in April 2011 when he and his then-wife, Mariah Carey, welcomed twins Morocco and Monroe. Three years later, Cannon and the Grammy winner called it quits. The California native moved on with Brittany Bell, and […]
Gabrielle Union Walks Into Age 50 ‘Like A Champion’
Gabrielle Union took to Instagram to show fans how she's walking into 50 and of course she's doing it in style.
Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another
Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'
Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos
Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
Cynthia Bailey Shares She’d Be “Okay” With Gizelle Bryant Dating Her Ex-Husband Peter Thomas
Peter Thomas has not only had quite the run on the Real Housewives of Atlanta, but now, he’s popping up on the Real Housewives of Potomac amid rumors that he’s dating one of the show’s stars Gizelle Bryant. Cynthia Bailey, the ex-wife of Peter revealed at the...
Beyoncé And Jay-Z Dress As ‘The Proud Family’ With Blue Ivy, Sir And Rumi Carter
It’s still Halloween in the Carter household as Beyoncé got her family finally shared their photos from the spooky holiday. Taking to Instagram. Queen Bey and husband Jay-Z, grabbed all three of their kids, and showed off their family’s Halloween costume, and they look adorable. The family...
La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship
La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Video shows young girl’s reaction to seeing her photo on box of Pampers: “That’s me!”
A young girl named Jahzara was thrilled to see a photo of herself on a box of Pampers at a Walmart store in Ontario, Canada. Her mother says the girl posed for the picture two years ago and had been looking ever since to see her photo on the product.
Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death
Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
Popculture
Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns
Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
Yung Miami Responds To Critics Commenting On What She Wore To Takeoff’s Funeral
The internet has a lot to say about what Yung Miami wore to Takeoff’s funeral. She wore an all-black ensemble with a sheer black leather mini dress, stocking and thigh high Balenciaga boots with a black leather trench coat. Under two photos of what she wore, one person tweeted: “Yung Miami looked cute at the […]
ABC News
Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance
Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...
Tami Roman Left Corporate America On A Petty Note, ‘I Erased All My Work Off The Computer’
When Tami Roman entered the world of reality television, she had already been employed in corporate America. While starring on Basketball Wives, she worked as an administrator for Morgan Stanley. After she starred on the VH1 reality show for two seasons, she shared that Morgan Stanley gave her an ultimatum: work for them or VH1.
Kandi Burruss Responds To LaTocha Scott ‘Not Getting The Memo’ About Soul Train Awards Outfits
When Xscape arrived at the 2022 Soul Train Awards, it didn't look like the ladies were on the same page. Kandi Burruss explained why.
