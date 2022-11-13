ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gabrielle Union Turns 50 ‘Like a Champion’ While Wearing a Glam See-Through Gown

Gabrielle Union looked absolutely stunning in a sheer black and gold strapless gown while celebrating her 50th birthday. “Walkin Into 50… Like A Champion 🏆🏆🏆,” she captioned the Instagram post sharing her outfit. In reflecting on her milestone birthday, she showed profound gratitude to friends,...
Black Enterprise

Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist

Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
ATLANTA, GA
SheKnows

Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Rare PDA Snapshot With Michael Douglas Reminds Everyone How They Truly Feel About One Another

Catherine Zeta-Jones isn’t afraid to shout her love for her husband of over 20 years, Michael Douglas, from the rooftops. Whether it be a head-turning red carpet appearance or a rare PDA moment, these two are still so in love — like it’s the first date still. And this new photo proves that their love hasn’t wavered even a shred over the years.
People

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Reveal They Recently Renewed Vows: '10 Years Ain't Enough'

Justin Timberlake is celebrating his 10th anniversary of being married to Jessica Biel. In honor of the significant milestone, the "SexyBack" singer shared a carousel of images via Instagram on Wednesday featuring throwback photos of the couple from various times and places throughout their relationship. Biel also took to social media and posted a series of photos — before revealing the pair recently renewed their wedding vows.
HipHopDX.com

Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money

Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
HollywoodLife

Jessica Simpson Rocks Her Famous Daisy Duke Shorts After Losing 100 Lbs.: Photos

Jessica Simpson proved once again that there’s never a bad time to rock a pair of Daisy Dukes! The Dukes of Hazzard beauty, 42, took to her official Instagram account for a fabulously leggy PHOTO POST on Wednesday, October 26th, showing off clothes from her famous fashion line — and highlighting her post-baby 100 lb weight loss. In the pic, the former MTV Newlyweds icon wore an oversized white and black striped sweater, super tiny Daisy Duke shorts, and a pair of heeled black and white booties. Jessica took a low pose in front of a retro motel, and accessorized with a black fedora and layered gold bangles. “Pop a Sidewalk Squat,” the mom of three captioned the pic. In an additional photo, which you can see HERE via The Daily Mail, Jess posed like a pro in a flirty standing position, showing off the same look.
People

La La Anthony Has 'Proudest Mom' Moment After Son Kiyan, 15, Gets College Basketball Scholarship

La La Anthony's son Kiyan, 15, received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse, the same school where his dad Carmelo Anthony won a national championship La La Anthony and Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan is following in his dad's footsteps. On Monday, the TV personality, 40, celebrated her 15-year-old son with a sweet post on Instagram after he received a basketball scholarship to Syracuse University, the same school where Carmelo won a national championship with the team in 2003. The mom of one, who filed for divorce from Carmelo in June...
Page Six

Cardi B, Offset, Quavo seen for the first time after Migos rapper Takeoff’s death

Cardi B, Offset and Quavo were spotted for the first time after Takeoff’s tragic death on Nov. 1. The three rappers, who were all dressed in black, were seen getting into a black SUV on Thursday night as they attended the late rapper’s wake. Offset and Quavo — who had a falling out earlier this year — were both dressed in suits and dark sunglasses while Cardi B donned a form-fitting dress during the somber evening. The estranged family was joined by about a dozen other people with some shaking off the stress by smoking and others sipping from a bottle...
GEORGIA STATE
Popculture

Jessica Simpson Shares New Photo in Wake of Fans' Concerns

Fans have been worried about Jessica Simpson lately. The "With You" singer shared an Instagram post that had fans deeply concerned about her appearance and behavior from the Pottery Barn ad. In the video, Simpson seemingly slurred her words and appeared much smaller than what appeared to be healthy to the eye. "Hi, I'm Jessica Simpson, and welcome to my daughter Birdie's room, designed by Pottery Barn Kids and a little bit of me," the Newlywed alum said in the Nov. 3 post. "I was really drawn to the geometric prints and the color scheme. This really, to me, is Birdie's personality. Thank you everyone for checking out the adorable room of Birdie Mae Johnson." In a new black and white post, Simpson shared a behind-the-scenes shot of her filming the pilot for her series based on her 2020 memoir. She still appears small, but the alarm isn't as high.
ABC News

Jason Momoa shares video of his daughter Lola teaching him a dance

Jason Momoa's kids are just as talented as their movie star dad. The "Aquaman" actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video to Instagram of his 15-year-old daughter, Lola, teaching him a dance for his upcoming film, "Slumberland." "I love this movie," Momoa, 43, wrote alongside the clip of him and his...

