Sterling Heights police officer shoots at suspect after carjacking of elderly woman in Walmart parking lot

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a Sterling Height police officer fired a shot at a carjacking suspect Saturday night.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and no injuries were reported in the incident, which is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

An 80-year-old woman sustained minor injuries when she was assaulted and thrown out of her Jeep Grand Cherokee during the carjacking, according to MSP.

Police officials say it all unfolded around 3 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the carjacking at the Walmart parking lot at 44575 Mound Road, just south of M-59. The suspect fled in the woman’s Jeep and officers weren’t able to find it.

The woman was treated and cleared by medical staff on-scene, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. officers were checking the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road when the spotted the stolen Jeep parked at the Super 8 Motel.

As officers approached the Jeep and tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect allegedly tried to flee the scene.

“When doing so, the suspect’s actions placed the officers’ lives in jeopardy,” police officials said in a press release.

Officials say one of the officers fired his weapon at the suspect, but missed.

The suspect then fled in the Jeep before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle in the area of 15 Mile and Van Dyke. He was then taken into custody.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or age, but say he was arrested back in September for unlawful driving away of an automobile and is currently on probation for that offense.

Per department protocol, MSP have been requested to investigate the incident.