ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sterling Heights, MI

Sterling Heights police officer shoots at suspect after carjacking of elderly woman in Walmart parking lot

By Wwj Newsroom
WWJ News Radio
WWJ News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQXEL_0j9KTg1z00

STERLING HEIGHTS (WWJ) – An investigation is underway after a Sterling Height police officer fired a shot at a carjacking suspect Saturday night.

The suspect was ultimately taken into custody and no injuries were reported in the incident, which is under investigation by Michigan State Police.

An 80-year-old woman sustained minor injuries when she was assaulted and thrown out of her Jeep Grand Cherokee during the carjacking, according to MSP.

Police officials say it all unfolded around 3 p.m. Saturday when officers were called to the carjacking at the Walmart parking lot at 44575 Mound Road, just south of M-59. The suspect fled in the woman’s Jeep and officers weren’t able to find it.

The woman was treated and cleared by medical staff on-scene, according to police.

Around 7 p.m. officers were checking the area of Van Dyke and 15 Mile Road when the spotted the stolen Jeep parked at the Super 8 Motel.

As officers approached the Jeep and tried to take the suspect into custody, the suspect allegedly tried to flee the scene.

“When doing so, the suspect’s actions placed the officers’ lives in jeopardy,” police officials said in a press release.

Officials say one of the officers fired his weapon at the suspect, but missed.

The suspect then fled in the Jeep before colliding with an uninvolved vehicle in the area of 15 Mile and Van Dyke. He was then taken into custody.

Officials have not released the suspect’s name or age, but say he was arrested back in September for unlawful driving away of an automobile and is currently on probation for that offense.

Per department protocol, MSP have been requested to investigate the incident.

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox2detroit.com

Suspects accused of targeting Detroit Lyft drivers to steal their cars, clothes at gunpoint

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Four Lyft drivers were carjacked at gunpoint after responding to ride requests in Detroit this year, according to a criminal complaint. According to court records, Darese Deandre Haile and another unnamed suspect allegedly carjacked the victims and stole their clothes and other items after requesting rides between May and October of this year.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Ex-Detroit police officer who killed attorney in crash was in 3 previous crashes

DETROIT (FOX 2) - The ex-Detroit cop who killed a prominent attorney in an on-duty car crash was involved in three other crashes in the years leading up to it. Teaira Funderburg's driving record includes seven pages of citations, suspensions and crashes culminating with the one that took attorney Cliff Woodards' life. The question being raised now, why wasn’t something done to keep her from behind the wheel.
DETROIT, MI
whmi.com

Two Arrested for Fire-Related Home Invasion In Hamburg Twp.

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion at a fire-damaged home in Hamburg Township where firefighters were able to help save a woman and a dog last week. A surveillance operation by Hamburg Township police officers resulted in the arrest of two suspects in connection with the break-in of a home recently damaged by fire.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MI
WNEM

The search is on for stolen vehicles from Flint car lot

Here's a look at the top stories we're working on. James Felton gives a brief overview of the car theft in Flint that happened early Monday morning on Nov. 14. Barb Smith tells us about Feed the Bus, an event to help families in need. TV5 News Update: Monday afternoon,...
FLINT, MI
WWJ News Radio

WWJ News Radio

Detroit, MI
39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from Detroit.

 https://www.audacy.com/wwjnewsradio

Comments / 0

Community Policy