Huntington, WV

Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia

By Amanda Barber
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago

HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue.

Two suspects allegedly led police on a brief chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue in Huntington, West Virginia.

Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday.

Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and police are currently searching the area for them.

