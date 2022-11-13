Police looking for suspects of chase in Huntington, West Virginia
HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — According to Cabell 911, the Huntington Police Department is looking for two suspects that allegedly led police on a brief vehicle chase in the 2500 block of 12th Avenue.
Police made the radio call around 11:14 a.m. on Sunday.
Dispatchers tell 13 News the occupants allegedly jumped out of the vehicle and police are currently searching the area for them.
