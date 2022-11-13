ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newtown, CT

Sandy Hook memorial opens nearly 10 years after 26 killed

By DAVE COLLINS
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQx2i_0j9KTUO900

NEWTOWN, Ct. — (AP) — A memorial to the 20 first graders and six educators killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting opened to the public Sunday, a month before the 10th anniversary of the massacre.

No ceremony was planned at the site a short distance from the school. It has become a custom in Newtown on anniversaries and other remembrances of the shooting to mark them with quiet reflection.

Some victims' relatives were given a private tour of the grounds on Saturday.

“I think they deserve not to have the bright lights of the world on them,” said Newtown First Selectman Dan Rosenthal, the town's top elected official.

The memorial was designed as a peaceful place of contemplation. Paths with a variety of plantings lead to a water feature with a sycamore tree in the middle and the victims' names engraved on the top of a surrounding supporting wall.

The water flow was engineered so floatable candles, flowers and other objects will move toward the tree and circle around it.

Like some other victims' relatives, Jennifer Hubbard saw the memorial in a private appointment before this weekend. Her daughter, Catherine Violet Hubbard, 6, was one of the children who died in the shooting on Dec. 14, 2012.

“It took my breath away in the sense that to see Catherine’s name and to see what has been created in honor of those that lost ... the families, those that survived — they’ve lost their innocence," she said. "And the community. We all suffered because of Dec. 14.

“I think that the memorial is so perfectly appointed in honoring and providing a place of contemplation and reflection for a day that really changed the country,” she said.

Nelba Marquez-Greene, whose 6-year-old daughter, Ana Grace Marquez-Greene, was killed, took to Twitter on Saturday to thank those who worked on the memorial planning for years.

“Ten years. A lifetime and a blink,” she wrote. “Ana Grace, we used to wait for you to come home. Now you wait for us. Hold on, little one. Hold on.”

Town voters approved $3.7 million for the cost of the memorial last year. Part of the cost was offset when the State Bond Commission approved giving the town $2.5 million for the project.

The project faced several challenges after the town created a special commission to oversee the memorial planning in the fall of 2013. Some proposed sites were rejected, including one near a hunting club where gunshots could be heard, and officials cut the cost of the project down from $10 million because of concerns voters would not approve it.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSOC Charlotte

Storming Capitol was 'really stupid,' Oath Keeper testifies

WASHINGTON — (AP) — A former Ohio bar owner who stormed the U.S. Capitol in a military-style stack formation with fellow members of the far-right Oath Keepers extremist group told jurors Wednesday that it was a “really stupid" decision, saying she got swept up in what seemed to be a "very American moment."
OHIO STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Body found in cave in California may be diver who vanished in 2020

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — A body was found in a cave in Southern California earlier this month and officials think it may be a diver who vanished in 2020. According to a news release from the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Office, a pair of recreational divers notified SBCSO about possible human remains near the ocean floor in an underwater cave on Santa Cruz Island. SBCSO’s Underwater Search and Recovery Team worked to conduct a recovery operation in the area and sought assistance from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Special Enforcement Bureau, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office’s Marine Enforcement Unit, and the National Park Service.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
WSOC Charlotte

Louisiana grand jury convenes in Black man's deadly arrest

FARMERVILLE, La. — (AP) — A Louisiana grand jury began hearing evidence Monday in the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene, long-awaited testimony that will determine whether state charges are brought against the white troopers seen on body-camera video stunning, striking and dragging the Black motorist by his ankle shackles following a high-speed chase.
LOUISIANA STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Bankruptcy hearing held for Pink Energy

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned about new developments in an ongoing legal battle involving an embattled solar company. Pink Energy, formerly PowerHome Solar, shut down unexpectedly last month, leaving tens of thousands of customers with nowhere to turn. Action 9 investigator Jason Stoogenke has been investigating the North...
WSOC Charlotte

Walmart offers to pay $3.1B to settle opioid lawsuits

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Walmart has offered to pay $3.1 billion to settle lawsuits filed by state and local governments over opioids that the retailer’s pharmacies dispensed, The Associated Press is reporting. The news, which broke Tuesday morning, came less than two weeks after CVS Health and Walgreens announced...
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
117K+
Followers
135K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy