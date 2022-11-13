Read full article on original website
WANE-TV
Downtown Wabash gears up for holiday festivities with Jingle Jubilee
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) — With the holidays quickly approaching, Downtown Wabash, Inc. is gearing up for the season with its annual Jingle Jubilee. Jingle Jubilee, which will take place Nov. 18, has been around for decades. The event will include the annual lighting of the Wabash County Courthouse, a...
WANE-TV
Holiday spending: Quality Christmas for your family
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)- It may seem difficult to purchase everything on your Christmas lists this year, so how can you make sure your family has a quality Christmas?. Simple enough planning a budget is the easiest solution. Rachel Blakeman, the Community Research Director at Purdue Fort Wayne explains how realistic you have to be when it comes to spending this holiday season.
wfft.com
Puppies sell fast at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- 14 dogs were up for adoption at Humane Fort Wayne's adoption event Saturday. The event lasted three hours from 12:00 noon until 3:00 p.m. Of the eight puppies, seven were adopted within the first hour. All the puppies would be adopted by the end of the event.
WANE-TV
Leaf collection extended again in north Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Crews will continue to collect leaves in north Fort Wayne throughout this week “due to the large amount of leaves” in the area, the city’s street department announced Tuesday. It’s the second extension for the northern part of the city. According...
WANE-TV
Huntington animal shelter at capacity for dogs
HUNTINGTON, Ind. (WANE) – The Huntington County Humane Society is looking for loving homes to consider adoption amid an influx of dogs at the shelter. In a Facebook post Saturday morning, the shelter said they are again over maximum capacity and are trying to accommodate for the number of dogs with pop-up kennels lining the hallway.
WANE-TV
Community Harvest drive brings in over 100,000 pounds of food
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Results are in for the food drive competition between area colleges: 106,928 pounds of food have been collected for Community Harvest Food Bank. Colleges in northeast Indiana competed to raise the most donations for Community Harvest in the 8th annual “U Can Crush Hunger” campaign that ended Nov. 11. The University of Saint Francis blew away the competition with a total of 34,085 pounds raised through both food and monetary donations.
WANE-TV
Allen County Public Library hosts Fort Wayne Area Homeschools Spelling Bee
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The Allen County Public Library hosted the Fort Wayne Area Homeschools Spelling Bee Tuesday. The event gave homeschool students the chance to compete in a classic school activity. The judges for the event included WANE 15 evening anchor Dirk Rowley, as well as Fort...
WANE-TV
Annual festival gets new location
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – An annual holiday festival is making some changes this year, but your whole family is still invited to come and make memories with Christmas in the Library. Formally known as Christmas in the Park, Christmas in the Library will now take place at the...
wfft.com
Residents of Chase Manor apartment building respond to weekend fire
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) -- A single smoke detector still beeps outside a Chase Manor apartment building following a fire early Saturday morning. “We’ve been having all this beautiful weather but that first cold night, we get this,” renter Kym Jones said. Jones rents an apartment in the...
WANE-TV
United Way of Allen County celebrates 100th anniversary
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — To celebrate 100 years of United Way of Allen County, the Embassy Theatre and the Grand Wayne Convention Center each hosted events to commemorate the organization’s achievements. The Embassy hosted an awards event, while the Grand Wayne Center hosted a gala. The United...
WANE-TV
Meet ghost hunters at the Bell Mansion
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Spooky season might be over, but paranormal activity is still going on at the Bell Mansion. Paranormal enthusiasts can buy tickets to visit the Fort Wayne mansion Saturday and explore, shop with vendors and meet a few familiar faces who have explored the paranormal. Among the special guests you can meet is Jason Hawes from Ghost Hunters, who Nick Carboni calls the “Garth Brooks” of ghost hunting on television.
Sad kernel: Shirley’s Popcorn to close Lima store
LIMA — The fresh smell of butter and salt on newly popped popcorn is a warm and friendly greeting when going to watch a new movie. A company that decided to expand its territory is now closing stores in Lima and Findlay. Shirley’s Popcorn, a staple in the Northwest...
Shooting at Walmart Store on Tuesday Afternoon
wbiw.com
Two Fort Wayne area troopers receive promotions
FORT WAYNE – On Monday, November 14, 2022, Indiana State Police Superintendent Douglas Carter announced the promotions of two Fort Wayne area troopers. Master Trooper Jason Ward and Senior Trooper Christopher Kinsey have been duly promoted to the rank of sergeant and will now serve as squad leaders in their respective areas of assignment. These promotions were earned through separate competitive selection processes.
Paulding County Progress
Mink farm broken into, tens of thousands released
VAN WERT – Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach released that his office is investigating a breaking and entering/vandalism complaint at Lion Farms USA Mink Farm in Hoaglin Township that occured during the overnight hours of November 15, 2022. Suspect(s) destroyed fencing, and approximately 25,000-40,000 mink were released from their cages.
WANE-TV
FOUND AT SEA: Huntington man’s GoPro intact, 2 months after sinking in Florida waters
MADEIRA BEACH, Fla. (WANE) – Lucas Juillerat holds up a weathered camera case covered in barnacles. Protected by the case, the GoPro itself is still intact– complete with the footage documenting his jet ski ride in August, and the moment his camera sunk to the ocean floor of a Florida beach.
Longtime local meteorologist is retiring
Michael Lewis has reached many people and left a lasting legacy at the National Weather Service Northern Indiana office.
WANE-TV
Police respond to crash in southwest Fort Wayne
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police responded to a crash that happened in southwest Fort Wayne Tuesday evening. Two cars were in the middle of the intersection of Covington and Hadley roads, but traffic was still able to get through without much trouble. It is not known if anyone...
whatzup.com
Wait’s over: Market set to open at Electric Works
A drive just south of downtown on Broadway shows things are definitely changing at the former General Electric campus. After numerous stops and goes prior to getting all the necessary funding, Electric Works is moving right along, looking to supply office, innovation, education, health care, retail, entertainment, and community uses at the 700,000-square-foot campus.
fortwaynesnbc.com
Woman who helped injured children in Warsaw bus crash thankful for first aid training she received
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Kelly Deacon tells me says she’s grateful for training she received earlier this year after Saturday night’s crash in Warsaw involving a school bus and a semi. She says she was working at a nearby business when she heard a...
