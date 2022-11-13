‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid

Other victims include a man and a woman who also are hospitalized with gunshot injuries.Portland police are investigating two shootings that wounded three people Friday. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 1 a.m. Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of a shooting in the vicinity of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Jessup Court. When they arrived, the officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. No suspects were immediately arrested. The second investigation began shortly after 5 p.m. when officers responded to the report of a shooting near Northeast 133rd Avenue and Prescott Drive. When they arrived, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times and immediately began applying tourniquets to help control the bleeding. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance. No one was immediately arrested. {loadposition sub-article-01}

PORTLAND, OR ・ 23 HOURS AGO