‘Hopefully the peace comes back’: Deadly SE Portland shooting leaves neighbors tired, afraid

Melissa Ritschard
6d ago
I will never understand why people say stricter gun laws will fix this type of situation. I highly doubt these people were using legally obtained firearms. So ignorant it's scary.
Darla Baker
6d ago
Maybe the next guy will stop by and get a permit before going out and shooting people. Our leaders and there followers think so. lol
Jimb47
6d ago
Gee living here in Oregon listening to the same about our election. What has happened to well informed voters, trust in the vote counting, election process. Too many folks have asleep at the wheel for the last 20 years snd don’t understand how this happen. It’s all California transplants that have infiltrated our states.
Other victims include a man and a woman who also are hospitalized with gunshot injuries.Portland police are investigating two shootings that wounded three people Friday. The names and conditions of the victims were not immediately released. According to the Portland Police Bureau, the first investigation began around 1 a.m. Nov. 18 when officers responded to the report of a shooting in the vicinity of Northeast 72nd Avenue and Jessup Court. When they arrived, the officers found a man and woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital and are expected to survive. No suspects were immediately arrested. The second investigation began shortly after 5 p.m. when officers responded to the report of a shooting near Northeast 133rd Avenue and Prescott Drive. When they arrived, officers found a teenage boy who had been shot multiple times and immediately began applying tourniquets to help control the bleeding. The victim was rushed to a local hospital in an ambulance. No one was immediately arrested. {loadposition sub-article-01}
A reckless driver in a vehicle suspected of being involved in an armed robbery was shot by Portland police after a confrontation in a Southeast Portland church parking lot, officials said Saturday.
A 15-year-old boy is hospitalized with serious injuries after he was shot in Northeast Portland’s Argay Terrace neighborhood Friday evening, according to a news release from Portland police. Officers responded to a reported shooting in the 4300 block of Northeast 133rd Avenue at 5:12 p.m. Friday to find a...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A 15-year-old boy was shot multiple times and seriously injured Friday night in Portland. According to a Portland police spokesperson, officers arrived around 5:13 p.m. to a bloody scene and applied tourniquets to help stop the teen’s bleeding. An ambulance arrived and took him to a local hospital in critical condition. PPB said after treatment, the boy’s condition “stabilized.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Portland police identified the 24-year-old victim of a homicide on June 20. That day officers responded to a call about a shooting on the 3200 Block of Northeast 81st Avenue in the Roseway neighborhood just before 2 p.m. When they arrived, officers found McKeever Thompson dead...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was injured in a shooting by officers following an armed robbery early Saturday morning in southeast Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. PPB said just before 12:30 a.m. Saturday, officers responded to an armed robbery in the 500 block of Southeast Powell Boulevard....
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 39-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with a 2019 murder of a 39-year-old father in north Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. Elijah L. Thomas was arrested for the Dec. 11, 2019 murder of Quincy Gill. Gill was found shot near Northeast...
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A fire damaged a duplex in Northeast Portland Thursday night, according to Portland Fire & Rescue. Firefighters responded to the fire on the 4500 block of Northeast 95th Avenue at about 11:20 p.m. The fire burned one side of the building heavily and came very close to the next-door building.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A 45-year-old Portland man was arrested Thursday in connection with an April shooting in northwest Portland, according to the Portland Police Bureau. On April 24, a police responded to North Willis Boulevard and North Haven Avenue at about 6:30 p.m. after a report of gunfire. Near the 900 block of North Columbia Boulevard, they found a 17-year-old girl in a vehicle who with a gunshot wound in the back. She was taken by ambulance to a hospital where she received treatment for her injuries.
A Multnomah County sheriff’s deputy who shot a woman after she pointed a gun at him last month in Northeast Portland’s Lloyd District was justified in firing his gun and wounding her, authorities said. Portland police and prosecutors determined Deputy Rory McPherson shot 26-year-old Erin Marie Juge in...
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A vintage car was stolen from a southeast Portland classic car dealership on Thursday and recovered Friday, all within 24 hours. The suspect was caught on Matthews Memory Lane’s security cameras perusing the vehicles shortly before 4 p.m. Then they drove out the back with...
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV)- A murder-suicide Wednesday night in rural Washington County left two sisters dead, and the suspect is confirmed to be one of the woman’s husband, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office. The two women have been identified as Gabriela Jimenez and her younger sister Lenin...
A 10-month old Myrtle Point area infant died Wednesday, Nov. 16, at Oregon’s trauma center in Portland from abusive head trauma and a 27-year old care giver has been charged with Manslaughter. According to a news release from Coos Co. District Attorney R. Paul Frasier, Hayley Reanne Steele was caring for the infant when she phoned 9-1-1 Monday, Nov. 14 to report the child’s eyes “were not responding in a normal manner,” and emergency personnel were dispatched to the residence off of Fairview Road. The child, identified as Owen Nichols was in critical condition and transported to Coquille Valley Hospital when he was found to have a skull fracture and bleeding within the brain. He was life flighted to Emmanuel Hospital in Portland. “Due to the suspicious nature of the injuries discovered on Monday, the Coos County Sheriff’s Office and the Oregon State Police immediately initiated an investigation.” Steele was arrested Thursday morning, Nov. 17 and lodged at the Coos Co. Jail, Coquille. “Ms. Steele had been hired by Owen’s parents to provide day care for Owen in the home where Owen lived.”
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - The Portland Police Bureau is expanding its wellness program in the wake of tough years met with plunging morale among officers and staff. The program, which focuses on providing more support and opportunities for physical and mental health activities, was launched in early 2019, but didn’t have much of a chance to get off the ground before the pandemic hit and protests and rioting became a central focus for the bureau for months of 2020, said officers involved with implementing the program.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with reckless driving and eluding police during the 2020 Portland protests was found guilty by a 12-person jury on Wednesday, according to Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt. In July 2020, a group of protesters blocked all lanes of traffic near the Portland...
The identity of the man who was shot and killed in Vancouver on Nov. 6 after a car crash report has been identified by the Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office, according to Clark County Communications.
Authorities are investigating a shooting near McMinnville High School early Wednesday morning.
Portland’s not-so Secret Roller Disco temporarily took over an emptied department store at the Lloyd Center this week, turning the former Marshalls into a roller rink and dance party. If you missed Thursday’s event, you can catch the second skating party Saturday night. Secret Roller Disco hosts free...
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - Vancouver police is looking for a missing 15-year-old boy. Tristan Witt is 5′3′' and 110 pounds. He has blond curly hair and blue eyes. Witt was last seen on November 9 in the 2900 block of General Anderson Avenue wearing a black coat, a gray Seahawks sweatshirt, black sweatpants and blue shoes with white soles.
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - The Sauvie Island Bridge will soon be renamed to reflect the rich history of the island’s Indigenous history before colonization. Sauvie Island was originally the home of the Chinook people before European settlers arrived in the area. The Multnomah County Board of Commissioners voted on...
