Denver weather: Mild Sunday to lead into workweek temp drop

DENVER ( KDVR ) – Sunday will be mild compared to what’s coming for the workweek ahead.

Weather today: Cloudy and breezy

There will be increasing cloud coverage with conditions turning breezy throughout the afternoon ahead of a weak front that will slide through the region Sunday evening.

The front doesn’t have a lot of moisture to work with so a few snow showers are possible with the best chances set to stay over the high country.

Overnight and into Monday morning, a southern storm system passes over Arizona and New Mexico for snow possible Monday for mainly the southern mountains.

Weather tomorrow: Monday night disturbance

Tomorrow will be cold with highs only in the 30s.

A disturbance should swing through Monday night and into Tuesday morning, bringing a chance of snow for mainly those in higher elevations.

We could see a few light snow showers in the Denver metro with the Palmer Divide and southern foothills picking up around 2 inches of accumulation or less.

Tuesday’s highs will likely stay in the 30s.

Weather for the rest of your week

Wednesday will look a little warmer with highs in the low 40s before the next cold front moves in.

Snow chances look higher than they initially did with the snow system which is now likely to arrive Thursday morning.

Snow chances continue through early Friday and you can expect high temperatures to dip below the average for the next six to 10 days.

