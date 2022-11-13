Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
6 Awesome Weekend Events in CT - Nov 18th, 19th, & 20thThe Connecticut ExplorerConnecticut State
Connecticut grandmother reports triangle UFO hovering over family garageRoger MarshHarwinton, CT
These Pancakes Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenWestport, CT
While some CT malls are experiencing a resurgence, others have an uncertain futureRichard AConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
WWII bracelet found in the Alps returned to family in Arizona
MESA, Ariz. (KNXV) — On July 16, 1945, a crew of seven aboard a B-17 crashed during a final cargo run at the end of World War II near Vils, Austria. Russell O’Rourke's uncle died in the crash. “He was 19 when he died, way too young,” said...
Volunteers search for missing emotional support dog in Clarkston
CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.
2022 Michigan Firearm Deer season kicks off Tuesday with new harvest reporting
The firearm deer season in Michigan kicks off Tuesday, Nov. 15 and lasts for just over two weeks until Nov. 30, with thousands of hunters heading north to try and get a deer. This is the first year that hunters will have to report their harvest online or risk a fine.
Governor Whitmer announces recipients of 2022 Governor's Service Awards
LANSING, Mich. — Governor Gretchen Whitmer and the Michigan Community Service Commission have announced the recipients of the 2022 Governor’s Service Awards. The awards ceremony will be held on November 17 at 7 p.m. at the Fox Theatre in Detroit. The 46 recipients include individuals, businesses, and nonprofit...
Fewer Michigan hunters leading to higher deer population. The impact could be drastic.
(WXYZ) — Firearm deer hunting season kicks off Tuesday, but there are fewer and fewer hunters every year, which could be causing a problem for the state. Chad Stewart, a deer, elk and moose management specialist with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, said white-tailed deer can birth two to three fawns a year, and unlike other mammals, don't go through menopause.
Matt DePerno announces run for Michigan GOP chair
(WXMI) — Former candidate for Michigan attorney general Matt DePerno announced his bid for Michigan GOP chairman. DePerno made the announcement over Twitter Monday afternoon, less than a week after conceding defeat against incumbent Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel in the midterm election. “We need a state party that...
Gas prices in metro Detroit drop 26 cents from last week
(WXYZ) — Gas prices in Michigan dropped 19 cents from last week to an average of $4.04 per gallon, according to AAA Michigan. The agency reports that price is 23 cents less than this time last month but 64 cents more than this time last year. In metro Detroit,...
Detroit Weather: Snow chance tonight, then more likely tomorrow afternoon.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY CONTINUES FOR SANILAC COUNTY UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT. Another 1"-3" possible Today. Accumulations are for the grass, but roads could get slushy to slippery as well in the advisory area. This Evening: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers. Accumulating snow will be in Lapeer, St. Clair,...
Michigan Thanksgiving travel expected to be highest in 3 years
More than 1.7 million Michiganders are expected to travel for Thanksgiving, according to a new holiday forecast from AAA Michigan. That number is forecasted to be the third-busiest Thanksgiving travel since 2000 and is just shy of pre-pandemic levels. AAA said 54.6 million Americans will travel for the holidays in all.
