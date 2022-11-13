CLARKSTON, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Clarkston woman is hoping someone can help return the emotional support animal that disappeared from her yard more than a month ago. The 11-year-old Jack Russell Terrier named Milo disappeared on October 2 in the area of Sashabaw and Maybee, which is near Pine Knob. Milo's owner Shirley Rogan suffers from several health issues. A pet rescue volunteer helping in the search says she has not been eating or sleeping since Milo's disappearance.

