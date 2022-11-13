Passenger killed after vehicle flips following collision near Spartanburg

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A passenger was killed after an SUV flipped over following a collision near Spartanburg, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Sunday.

Troopers responded to calls regarding the accident around 3 a.m. on SC 101 near Berry Shoals Road in Spartanburg County.

Troopers say a 27-year-old victim driving an SUV was found suffering from injuries and was transported to an area hospital. Two passengers were in the vehicle. One of those passengers was transported to an area medical center with critical injuries, the other passenger was pronounced dead on the scene.

The other vehicle involved was a sedan driven by a 27-year-old from Charlotte, who was not injured.

An initial investigation revealed both vehicles were traveling south when the SUV lost control, struck the sedan, and overturned multiple times.

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW: Sign up here for QC News Alerts and get breaking news sent straight to your inbox

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.