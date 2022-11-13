ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘SEC Nation’ TV show heading to Columbia for South Carolina-Tennessee game

By Ben Portnoy
The State
 3 days ago

The SEC Network’s Saturday morning pregame show is heading to Columbia.

“SEC Nation” is set to take place at USC next week ahead of South Carolina’s home game vs. No. 5 Tennessee, the conference announced Sunday morning.

The “Marty & McGee” show will air at 9 a.m. in Columbia, with the two-hour “SEC Nation” following at 10. The shows will air on campus from The Horseshoe.

“ The Paul Finebaum Show” will also air from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday at the Horseshoe location.

The SEC shows most recently came to Columbia for last year’s contest between USC and Kentucky, but they had not made it to town yet this year.

South Carolina is coming off a 38-6 loss to Florida.

Tennessee downed Missouri 66-24 after dropping its first game of the season to No. 1 Georgia the week prior.

The Volunteers throttled Shane Beamer’s bunch 45-20 last year in Knoxville. This year’s USC-Tennessee game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

The State

