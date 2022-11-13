ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Travel Guide to Positano Italy - Discover The Colorful Gem of The Amalfi Coast

Positano is an enchanting small town located on the Amalfi Coast in Southern Italy. Often considered a luxury destination, Positano is a popular spot for travel and vacation. The town is known for its dramatic cliffs, breathtaking views, and upscale hotels and restaurants. It is also home to a number of historical and cultural landmarks, making it an ideal locale for travelers who want to experience the best of what Italy has to offer. Whether you’re looking for a relaxing beach vacation or a cultural getaway, this colorful gem is sure to exceed your expectations.
InsideHook

This Cabo Hotel Is an Architectural Dream Worth the Flight

You’ll still find plenty of tequila shots and string bikinis in Cabo San Lucas, but head a little ways out, toward San Jose del Cabo, and things get a little more grown up, and a little more luxurious. Out this way lies one of the most celebrated architectural gems in the entire area, the Viceroy Los Cabos. More than just another luxury hotel, this guesthouse is a destination for celebrities and big spenders — due to a bevy of private villas, complete with their own plunge pools — and a sense of seclusion that pervades the entire hotel.
Diana

The Ghost neighborhood with 732 Abandoned Castles Built for Millionaires

The abandoned Burj Al Babas neighborhood in Mudurnu, Turkey, has 732 nearly identical homes, each of which is modeled after a tiny chateau. The neighborhood was under development by the Sarot Group. In 2019, it was as abandoned after the developers went bankrupt with a $27 million debt.
Business Insider

An unfinished 168-foot superyacht that was abandoned in 2007 will soon be up for auction starting at $1.5 million — see inside the 40% complete yacht

An unfinished superyacht abandoned just before the Great Recession will be up for auction starting at $1.5 million. The 168-foot motoryacht could cost between $16 million to $25 million to complete. Take a look at the nearly half-finished motoryacht that'll be auctioned by Boathouse Auctions in November. A 168-foot superyacht...
Thrillist

This Picturesque Italian Town Wants to Pay You $30,000 to Move There

If you've ever dreamed of escaping to the Italian countryside and purchasing a villa a la Diane Lane in Under The Tuscan Sun, then now's your chance. The small Italian town of Presicce-Acquarica is subsidizing homes to fight its depopulation crisis. Presicce-Acquarica is technically two Italian towns merged into one...
TheStreet

Carnival Makes Big Dining Changes Passengers May not Like

Many cruise passengers -- at least when it comes to food -- enjoy a mix of indulgence and exploration. When you eat in the main dining room on Carnival Cruise Line (CCL) - Get Free Report, Royal Caribbean International (RCL) - Get Free Report, Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) - Get Free Report, MSC, or any other traditional line you can both try new things and eat an awful lot.
Business Insider

I stayed in a luxurious 230-square-foot stateroom that cost nearly $1,000 a person on Norwegian's new cruise ship — see what it was like

Norwegian Cruise Line invited me on the new Norwegian Prima's first US sailing in early October. I surprisingly enjoyed my four nights in the luxurious 230-square-foot family-balcony stateroom. The room starts at $991 per person during the Prima's upcoming New York City to Bermuda round trips. Norwegian Cruise Line's newest...

