Atlanta, GA

Warming center to open in Atlanta as temperatures expected to drop Sunday night

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta has announced plans to open an emergency warming center Sunday, Nov. 13 as temperatures are expected to drop in the 30s.

The warming center is located at the Old Adamsville Recreation Center at 3404 Delmar Ln NW.

The center will open Sunday night at 8 p.m. and will remain open through Monday, at 8:30 a.m.

Transportation will be provided at 8 p.m. from the Gateway Center located at 275 Pryor St. SW.

