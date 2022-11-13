RALEIGH — Four Surry volleyball players earned All-Region awards recently announced by Region 10 officials. […]MURPHY — In a game that closely resembled a prizefight, East Wilkes came up just short of its first trip to the third round of the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A football playoffs since 2015. […]Mount Airy overcame a slow start and defeated Elkin 4-0 in the second round of the 1A State Playoffs. […]With winter sports on the horizon and the fall volleyball season winding down, several local players have been awarded Northwest 1-A All-Conference honors for the 2022 season. […]Buoyed by...

14 MINUTES AGO