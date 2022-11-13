ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hooksett, NH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NECN

Multiple Crashes Reported on Massachusetts, NH Highways Wednesday Morning

A rollover crash temporarily closed down a ramp onto Interstate 93 Wednesday morning in Medford, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police responded to the crash that happened near Exit 24 and closed down the ramp from Roosevelt Circle to I-93 northbound. The ramp has since reopened. Additional details, including any information on...
MEDFORD, MA
NECN

Hunter From Mass. Seriously Injured Falling Out of Tree Stand in NH

A hunter from Massachusetts was seriously injured Tuesday when he fell from a tree stand in New Hampshire. New Hampshire Fish and Game said they received a call around 11:30 a.m. for a report of a hunter who had sustained a serious injury falling from a tree stand in the town of New Durham. Conservation officers responded along with New Durham police and fire and Alton fire.
NEW DURHAM, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Nashua Man Charged For Highway Shooting

A 24-year-old Nashua man is accused of reckless conduct involving a firearm. State Police say they were alerted Monday to an erratic vehicle on the Everett Turnpike. Troopers subsequently learned the driver pulled over and fired four or five times into the tree line in Merrimack. State and local police located Matthew Lowman at a residence in Nashua and he was arrested.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

Truck Crashes Into Overpass in Westford

A truck carrying other vehicles hit an overpass Tuesday morning in Westford, Massachusetts. The truck was traveling on Boston Road when it apparently struck a I-495 overpass. Crews were seen inspecting the bridge. Additional details have not been released yet.
WESTFORD, MA
NECN

Police Investigate After Man Grabs Child on NH Trail

Police in Goffstown, New Hampshire, are investigating a day after a man grabbed a child on a trail. People familiar with the Goffstown Rail Trail say by day, it's a popular place for a walk, jog or ride a bike, but by nightfall, it's best to stay away. There are...
GOFFSTOWN, NH
MassLive.com

Haverhill man injured in N.H. box truck rollover crash

A 21-year-old Haverill man was injured Sunday morning when the box truck he was driving rolled over in New Hampshire. According to New Hampshire State Police, police responded to the Exit 9S ramp on I-93 South in Hooksett, N.H. at approximately 5:40 a.m. Sunday. The truck had rolled over and...
HOOKSETT, NH
thepulseofnh.com

Victim Of Deadly Nashua Crash Was Member Of NH National Guard

The victim of a deadly crash in Nashua earlier this month has been identified as a member of the New Hampshire National Guard. According to investigators, 22-year-old Peter Cameron was driving on Main Dunstable Road when he was involved in a rollover accident. It is believed that speed was a factor in the tragedy and police are still waiting for the results of toxicology tests that could take months to come back. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday from nine a-m until 11 a-m at Gate City Church in Nashua.
NASHUA, NH
NECN

PHOTOS: Produce Truck Gets ‘Storrowed' in Boston

A produce truck got "Storrowed" in downtown Boston Monday afternoon. The box truck was stuck under a bridge while driving east on Storrow Drive near Massachusetts Eye and Ear Hospital. The vehicle appeared to have little damage, and was freed. State police didn't immediately release information about what happened; the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Pup abandoned at Salem park, police searching for owner

SALEM, Mass. — Authorities are searching for the owner of a German shepherd they say was found abandoned at a dog park on Monday. Salem Police reportedly found the dog in the area of the North Street park without identification or a microchip. The pup was wearing a blue choke collar with a blue retractable leash.
SALEM, MA
NECN

SUV Crashes Into Home in Lawrence

An SUV crashed into a home early Monday night in Lawrence, Massachusetts. The Lawrence Fire Department responded to the crash around 1 a.m. Monday, on the 450 block of Haverhill Street, according to the agency. The incident is under investigation by the city's police force. The building inspector was called...
LAWRENCE, MA
mynbc5.com

Four arrested for stealing 200 catalytic converters

BRADFORD, Vt. — Investigators have arrested four people, including a juvenile, who are accused of stealing about 200 catalytic converters in Vermont and New Hampshire. The Bradford Police Department said more than a dozen communities were affected by the thefts, including residents in Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. According...
KEENE, NH
NECN

4 Dogs Missing After House Fire in Bellingham

Four dogs are missing after a house in Bellingham, Massachusetts went up in flames, according to the town's fire chief. The Bellingham Fire Department was called to the fire on Stone Street just before 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, Fire Chief Steven Gentile said. The house was fully involving when crews arrived,...
BELLINGHAM, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates: Missing on The Mile

No calls, no texts, no sightings. It’s unusual for someone to vanish, but 25 Investigates found one section of Boston where people are reported missing almost weekly. The “Mass and Cass” area is where Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard meet. It’s considered ground zero in the...
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Woman facing firearms charges after traffic stop in Dorchester

The firearm recovered was a 9 mm Springfield Armory Hellcat with one round in the chamber and 10 rounds in the magazine, according to Boston police. Boston police arrested a Dorchester woman after they said they found an illegal gun during a traffic stop Saturday night. Around 9:15 p.m. officers...
BOSTON, MA
fallriverreporter.com

Massachusetts woman reportedly kidnapped from train station, raped, then left at mall parking lot

A Massachusetts man has been arrested after reportedly kidnapping a woman from a train station this weekend, assaulting her, then dumping her in a mall parking lot. According to the Boston Globe, a woman in her 60s was taken while at the Wollaston Red Line station in Quincy early Saturday. Christian M. Lynch then allegedly sexually assaulted, strangled, and raped her for hours before leaving her at a Westgate Mall parking lot in Brockton.
QUINCY, MA
whdh.com

Police: Maine man charged after going 137 mph on I-95 in NH

GREENLAND, N.H. (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Maine man is facing criminal charges after police say he was caught going 137 mph on Interstate 95 in Greenland, New Hampshire early Saturday morning. A trooper patrolling the area spotted a 2021 Nissan Armada speeding along the highway. After initiating a traffic stop,...
GREENLAND, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy