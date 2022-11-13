ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fayetteville, NC

1 dead in late-night shooting at North Carolina motel; suspect unknown, deputies say

By Chloe Rafferty
WBTW News13
 3 days ago

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — Cumberland County deputies said a man has died following a shooting at a Fayetteville motel late Saturday night.

At 11:10 p.m., deputies said they were called to the Carolina Motor Inn on the 2500 block of Gillespie Street in Fayetteville.

(Courtesy: Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office)

Deputies learned that a man had been shot and was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to the sheriff’s office.

His identity has not yet been released.

Deputies said the homicide remains under investigation. They plan to release more information as it becomes available.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Detective Sergeant R. Brinkley at 910-677-5463 or Crime Stoppers at 910-483-TIPS (8477).

This is a developing story.

WBTW News13

