Troup, TX

Troup community hosts fish fry and auction to support Cooper Reid

By Ashlyn Anderson
KETK / FOX51 News
 3 days ago

TROUP, Texas ( KETK ) – Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured after a Troup football game in September.

One of Cooper Reid’s good friends remember that night.

“The buzzer just went off on the scoreboard and we were all celebrating and everyone like turns around and he’s just there laying out on the field,” said Ty Lovelady.

After more than a month of being hospitalized in Tyler, Reid was transferred to TIRR Memorial Herman in Houston for the next phase of treatment.

His family members are taking time off from work to stay by his side.

“His medical bills are gonna be, we have no idea what they’re going to be and so we just want to do whatever we can to take some of the burden off of them so they can focus on Cooper and help Cooper get better and what he needs,” said Mandi Braswell, Troup Resident.

At the auction, a woman bought a signed Patrick Mahomes for $6,000.

“There’s a Mahomes jersey, golf clubs, coolers and stuff, anything you can think of. It really shows how much people loved Cooper, love his family and really just want to help,” friend of Reid, Grayson Hearon said.

Earlier this month their online auction raised $32,000 for Reid and his family.

Fish fry attendees say this is one of the best parts of living in a small town.

“It means a lot, the community’s been great, its really brought us together,” said Hearon.

They never forget the power of prayer during this difficult time.

“The scripture his mom has been claiming, Exodus 14:14, the Lord shall fight for you, you only need to be still,” said Braswell.

KETK / FOX51 News

KETK / FOX51 News

