Rockport engages high school students for help in shaping the town’s future
ROCKPORT — Last month, a Rockport Select Board member and the vice chair of the Comprehensive Plan Committee gathered with the entire student body of Camden Hills Regional High School, in the Strom Auditorium to make a specific request: Think about, and share, visions for the future of Rockport.
Hope for the Holidays: Holiday Shopping
New Hope Midcoast. Midcoast Maine’s only domestic violence resource center, is holding a sale of Maine-made items to benefit their work with individuals affected by domestic abuse. Choose from a variety of items for everyone on your list including: tea towels by jennie blue, savory spices and hand-crafted chocolates from Sugar and Spice Farms, Maine Gold syrups, and our own blend of Rock City Coffee, “There’s Grounds for Hope.” This sale ends December 15th. Pick up is in Rockland or Damariscotta on December 16th or 19th. For more information and to order, visit Hope for the Holidays or call (207) 691.5969. Thank you for giving hope to everyone at this time of year!
Free Community Event: 2022 World Cup Games live streaming at The Waldo Theatre
The most prestigious tournament in the world comes to The Waldo!. Starting this Sunday, the 2022 FIFA Men's World Cup hosts 32 nations in Qatar as they compete against each other and bring fans together from around the globe to share the passion and love for soccer. The Waldo will be live streaming the Opening game, a number of the weekend matches and then the Final game.
This Week in Lincolnville: The Ambivalence of Autumn
Fall has always been – or used to be – cut and dried. The leaves started to turn in late September, around the time of the first frost. Then came the fair – take your pick: Fryeburg or Common Ground – with its frosty mornings turning warm by noon. A few days later and gardeners woke up to the killing frost, the morning they’d been waiting for.
Bar Harbor Pat’s Pizza Sold and Closed for Renovations
If you're craving pizza on Bar Harbor your options just became smaller with the news that the Bar Harbor Pat's Pizza has been sold and closed for renovations. The restaurant on 6 Pleasant Street isn't very active with their Facebook, but a call to their number at 288-5117 has a male voice answering saying that "The restaurant is under new ownership and will be closed for renovations for a period of time. Please look for us on Facebook for our reopening."
Augusta’s Famous Red Barn Restaurant to Reopen Flagship Location Tomorrow!
It's Maine, and we love what we love, and that's just the way it is. Give us our Bean boots, our coffee brandy, a pickup truck and some Red Barn and we're golden. For years Maine business owners have been working to navigate their way through the ongoing pandemic. The Red Barn has been no exception to that. From the second location on State Street in Augusta to the creation of the Red Barn Road Show, Laura Benedict has been busy trying to keep her staff employed and her patrons fed.
Rapid response resources for schools facing threats of violence available on Maine Dept. of Education website
In response to a rash of school shooting threats at Maine schools this week, the Maine Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports Team led by faculty and staff at the University of Maine College of Education and Human Development collected resources for supporting schools during and after a crisis, which were published by the Maine Department of Education.
So much for good neighbors, so much for open doors
On September 12, I sent a perfectly polite snail mail letter to Nordic Aquafarms Bernt Olav Røttingsnes at his office in Fredrikstad, Norway. In the letter I expressed my concern that the vast $500 million industrial fish farm Nordic wants to build here in my home of Belfast would destroy a sizable portion of a popular hiking trail and 56 beautiful acres of mature forest, wetlands and the habitat of at least one threatened species, the extraordinary bobolink bird.
Learn How to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language - Program Starts Nov. 30
Belfast, Maine — Registration is open for an online professional development program, “Helping to Calm Strong Emotions with Resonant Language.” This three-day online workshop, part of the University of Maine Hutchinson Center’s professional development program, will be held on Wednesdays, Nov. 30, Dec. 7 &14 from 1–3 p.m. ET via Zoom. The cost is $175 per person. More information is available on the Hutchinson Center website.
A death in the family
On the Nov. 1, 2022, a unique fishing vessel, the Irene Alton sank in 160 feet of water off the coast of Maine. In 1976, Bernard Raynes launched the Irene and Alton – named for his parents – in Owls Head, Maine. Raynes, who came from 11 generations of fishermen from Maine and Nova Scotia, had built the 58-foot wooden eastern rig at a time when everyone else was building steel stern trawlers.
These Maine communities are offering free Thanksgiving meals
Some communities across Maine will host free meals on Thanksgiving. To add your community meal to this list, please send information to tvmail@wgme.com. Mid Coast Hunger Prevention Program is offering two holiday meal options this Thanksgiving. For anyone who wants to celebrate by cooking their own meal, their Thanksgiving Kits...
Time set for Medomak Valley’s chance at football state title
The Medomak Valley varsity football team will vie for the Class C state championship Saturday, Nov. 19 against Leavitt at Cameron Stadium in Bangor at 2:30 p.m. Prior to the Medomak Valley contest, Foxcroft Academy will challenge Lisbon/St. Dominic at 11 a.m. for the Class D crown. Meanwhile, at Fitzpatrick...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
Gardens Aglow Nominated for the 2022 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights
For the fifth year in a row, Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens’ Gardens Aglow has been nominated for the annual USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Award for the Best Botanical Garden Holiday Lights. Each year, a panel of experts and members of the 10Best editorial team select 20 nominees for the lighting display category. The top 10 winners will be decided by popular vote. Gardens Aglow was voted 4th best in 2021 and 3rd best in 2020, 2019 and 2018. The complete list of 2022 nominees is below:
Maine Small Business Owner Wins Thousands in Entrepreneurial Contest
Have you ever seen the show, Shark Tank? Well some incredible Maine entrepreneurs were pitching their ideas to a group of judges and an audience and a very deserving person won. According to Central Maine, Matt Quinn owner of Cornville Christmas Tree Company LLC, tells us all that money does...
Area firefighters knock down stubborn fire at former Camden motel
CAMDEN —Black smoke spiraling into the blue sky near Camden Hills State Park could be spotted as far away as Rockland, as firefighters from Camden, Rockport, Lincolnville, Hope and Union raced to Beloin’s Motel, on Route 1 just one mile north of Camden’s downtown. The fire was...
Standing as a candidate for Rockland's Mayor
I will stand as a candidate for Rockland's Mayor for the upcoming year when the new councilors are sworn in November 21. The position is somewhat ceremonial: The mayor chairs City Council meetings, and proposes appointments to committees, but otherwise holds generally the same power as the other Councilors. However, there is also a key role in being a face of the city, and setting the tone for open and positive interactions. I feel I can serve both facets in a way that the city can be proud of.
Due To Safety Concerns, the Orono Bog Walk is Now Closed for the Season
The Bog Walk is one of the true treasures of this area. The whole City Forest is, really. It's such a gorgeous and serene spot. Like so many places in Maine, which is one of the things that's so great about where we live, it's a spot nearby that totally takes you out of the city. It's a little green respite in the middle of Bangor's low-grade chaos. It's not like we're New York City.
Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office responded to 160 calls for service for the period of Nov. 8 to Nov. 15. Year to date, LCSO has responded to 9,503 calls for service. William R. Poulin, 37, of Somerville was issued a summons Nov. 7 for Allowing Dog to be at Large, on Valley Road, Somerville, by Animal Control Officer Allen Oliver.
185-Year-Old Home Now Brand New and For Sale in Bangor
It is pretty amazing how many homes there are in the Bangor area that are old. Very old. Like a hundred and fifty years old, or close to it. Here is an example of a house that has been standing where it is today since 1837. That was 185 years ago.
