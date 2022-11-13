25 Grocery Store "Loss Leaders" That People Swear By To Restock Their Pantries For Cheap

"1. They're usually advertised. Loss leaders don't lead people in if they don't know about them.

2. They're usually in the back of the store, unless doing so would be impractical. They want you to look at all their profit drivers while you're going to get them.

3. They're typically tied to an item with a higher profit margin. If milk is a loss leader, cereal is more profitable. If lunch meat is on sale, the cheese may be profitable.

Not all stores do this. Some offer package deals. At HEB, for instance, you might buy a 2-pound bag of seasoned fajita meat, and get a can of refried beans, tortillas, salsa, and a 2-liter of store soda free with it."