Islanders' Josh Bailey: Unavailable Monday
Bailey (undisclosed) is expected to miss Monday's game against Ottawa, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports. Bailey was a late scratch Monday and it's unclear why he's not available. The veteran winger has five points while averaging 15:17 of ice time through 15 games this season. Ross Johnston will be back in the lineup to face the Senators.
CBS Sports
Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon: Plucks apple
MacKinnon notched an assist and five shots on goal in Monday's 3-2 loss to the Blues. MacKinnon reached the 20-assist mark when he set up a Mikko Rantanen tally in the second period. While his multi-point streak ended, MacKinnon still has a six-game point streak, during which he has a goal and 13 helpers. The star center has 24 points, 71 shots on net, a plus-10 rating, 15 hits and 14 PIM through 14 contests this season. He'll continue to be the centerpiece of the Avalanche offense.
Hossa interested in more active role with Chicago Blackhawks
Marian Hossa isn't exactly sure how he will feel when the Chicago Blackhawks retire his No. 81 jersey
CBS Sports
Red Wings' David Perron: Plucks apple in overtime loss
Perron notched an assist in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Ducks. Perron set up Michael Rasmussen's tally in the second period. This was Perron's third assist in the last two games, but his goal drought is now at seven contests and counting. The winger has 11 points (five on the power play), 40 shots on net, 16 hits and a minus-1 rating through 16 appearances this season. He was bumped down to the third line Tuesday after regularly working on the second line for much of the first month.
CBS Sports
Teoscar Hernández trade: Mariners acquire All-Star outfielder from Blue Jays, per report
The Seattle Mariners have obtained All-Star outfielder Teoscar Hernández from the Toronto Blue Jays, according to ESPN's Jeff Passan. Hernández, 30 years old, is scheduled to hit free agency after next season. In 2022, he batted .267/.316/.491 (127 OPS+) with 25 home runs and six stolen bases. His contributions were worth an estimated 2.8 Wins Above Replacement, per Baseball-Reference.
CBS Sports
Diamondbacks' Stone Garrett: Loses spot on 40-man roster
Garrett was designated for assignment by the Diamondbacks on Tuesday. Garrett made his major-league debut last season and hit well with a .276/.309/.539 slash line, four home runs and three steals in 27 games, but it apparently wasn't enough to retain his spot on the 40-man roster through the offseason.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Erik Swanson: Sent to Toronto
The Blue Jays acquired Swanson and left-hander Adam Macko from the Mariners on Wednesday in exchange for outfielder Teoscar Hernandez, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports. Swanson quietly emerged as one of the majors' top setup men in 2022, finishing with a 1.68 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 70:10 K:BB across 53.2 innings for Seattle while nabbing three wins, three saves and 14 holds. In Toronto, Swanson will face a more blocked path to the ninth-inning role with incumbent closer Jordan Romano coming off his first All-Star campaign. Swanson should at least remain a solid late-round target in deeper mixed and AL-only leagues for fantasy managers looking for stability in the ratio categories.
CBS Sports
Jazz's Mike Conley: Drops seven dimes in loss
Conley ended Tuesday's 118-111 loss to the Knicks with 10 points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and four steals across 34 minutes. Conley didn't have a great shooting night, but he still managed to move the ball around. Conley's assist numbers will almost always impress, but his scoring has been volatile. He recently weathered three consecutive games with single-digit scoring totals. Conley can occasionally pop on defense with some steals and rebounds, which can usually salvage his stat line.
CBS Sports
Hurricanes' Frederik Andersen: Not close to returning
According to coach Rod Brind'Amour, Andersen (lower body) isn't close to returning, Walt Ruff of the Hurricanes' official site reports. Andersen has already missed four games with his lower-body injury, and at this point there's no telling when he might be ready to return. Antti Raanta and Pyotr Kochetkov should continue to split the goaltending duties for the Hurricanes until Andersen is cleared to play.
CBS Sports
Cowboys' Dalton Schultz: Hits pay dirt in overtime loss
Schultz had six receptions (eight targets) for 54 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 31-28 overtime loss to Green Bay. Schultz picked up where he left off before the bye week with another strong fantasy performance. The 26-year-old is averaging 5.7 receptions and 59.0 yards over his last three contests. More importantly, he served as the lead tight end for third straight week after having limited availability early in the season due to a nagging knee injury. Schultz's stock is on the rise heading into a Week 11 matchup against the Vikings next Sunday.
CBS Sports
Bucks' Khris Middleton: Remains out
Middleton (wrist) has been ruled out for Monday's matchup against Atlanta. Middleton, who's yet to play this season following offseason wrist surgery, went on a G League assignment at the beginning of November, which appeared to be a positive sign, but it's still unclear when he may return to game action. The All-Star forward's next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against Cleveland.
CBS Sports
Blue Jays' Raimel Tapia: DFA'd by Toronto
Tapia was designated for assignment by the Blue Jays on Tuesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports. The 28-year-old was acquired from the Rockies in March and played in 128 games last season, but Toronto has elected to remove him from the 40-man roster in order to protect a prospect from the Rule 5 draft. Tapia had a .265/.292/.380 slash line with seven home runs, 52 RBI, 47 runs scored and eight stolen bases in 431 plate appearances during 2022.
CBS Sports
Colts' Matt Ryan: Picks up win in surprise start
Ryan completed 21 of 28 passes for 222 yards and a touchdown and added 38 rushing yards and another touchdown on four carries in Sunday's 25-20 win over the Raiders. Making his first start since being benched in favor of Sam Ehlinger in Week 8, Ryan was efficient and surprisingly productive as a runner, with his career-long 39-yard scramble on third-and-3 in the fourth quarter setting up the game-winning score for the Colts. Despite the feel-good return to the lineup, the 37-year-old quarterback will face a much tougher challenge in Week 11 against the Eagles.
CBS Sports
Pirates' Junior Fernandez: DFA'd by Pittsburgh
Fernandez was designated for assignment by the Pirates on Tuesday. The 25-year-old was claimed off waivers by the Pirates in early September and was called up to the majors for three appearances during the final week of the season. Fernandez had a 2.41 ERA, 1.61 WHIP and 14:12 K:BB across 18.2 innings between Pittsburgh and St. Louis but won't retain his spot on the 40-man roster.
CBS Sports
Cavaliers' Isaiah Mobley: Moves back to NBA
The Cavaliers recalled Mobley from the Cleveland Charge of the G League on Wednesday, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports. Mobley has only appeared in one NBA game this season, as he has spent the majority of his two-contract with the Charge. With Jarrett Allen (ankle) out, Mobley may receive game action if there are injuries or foul trouble ahead of him in the depth chart.
CBS Sports
Titans' Josh Lambo: Signs with Titans
The Titans signed Lambo to their 53-man roster Wednesday. Lambo will fill in for Randy Bullock, who has been ruled out for Thursday's game against Green Bay with a calf injury. Lambo has converted 87.1 percent of field-goal attempts in his career, but he's had trouble with extra points (89.9 percent) and won't get hep from the weather with Thursday's game likely played in sub-freezing temperatures.
CBS Sports
Bears' Taco Charlton: Poached by Bears
Chicago signed Charlton off the Saints' practice squad Wednesday, Kevin Fishbain of The Athletic reports. Charlton hasn't yet made his 2022 season debut, but he could get a chance to contribute for the Bears as early as Sunday's contest against the Falcons. The 2017 first-round pick logged 11 appearances with the Steelers last year.
